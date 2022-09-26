Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Proximus SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PROX   BE0003810273

PROXIMUS SA

(PROX)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05:46 2022-09-26 am EDT
10.67 EUR   +0.09%
05:05aPROXIMUS : and Ericsson innovate in 5G slicing by creating two different slices on a single device
PU
09/22PROXIMUS : gets as first BEL 20 company scientific validation by SBTi according to its new “Net Zero Standard” for its environmental targets
PU
09/19MOBILIDATA : how data can make our traffic greener
PU
Proximus : and Ericsson innovate in 5G slicing by creating two different slices on a single device

09/26/2022 | 05:05am EDT
26 September 2022| Press Release

Proximus and Ericsson innovate in 5G slicing by creating two different slices on a single device

Proximus and Ericsson have achieved a new milestone related to 5G network slicing. For the first time in Belgium, two different slices have been created simultaneously on a single device. The test was done in the Proximus' 5G Innovation Lab in Brussels, on an Oppo X5 Find Pro device, and enabled by the new 5G SA functionality "User Equipment Route Selection Policy" (URSP) implemented in the Ericsson 5G infrastructure.

This functionality brings extra flexibility for customized services and capabilities, allowing users to access different applications each with the appropriate service level and slice defined by the mobile network. It also gives the possibility to support both an enterprise work profile and a private user profile on the same device, leading to superior customer experience. On top of that it will address the increasing demands on security tailored solutions.

As a leader in 5G, Ericsson is driving innovative solutions for network slicing, by actively working with the device ecosystem and mobile operator community. Network slicing will result in substantial benefits for consumers, enterprises, industry and society.

For Proximus, the successful tests are an important achievement, further paving the way for a dedicated handling of business-critical applications in an Enterprise environment. Proximus is one of the first operators worldwide to successfully test the simultaneous creation of different network slices on a single device. It illustrates the company's continuous drive to innovate in the field of mobile experience and play a leading part in the development of 5G in Belgium.

Fabrice Sancho

General Manager Ericsson Belux

Ericsson is very pleased to work together with Proximus on the 5G Innovation Platform, a partnership that brings together Proximus' leadership and Ericsson's global expertise with the aim to realize tangible benefits for Proximus' customers.

Slicing is a cornerstone functionality in the 5G era. Next to our realisations in terms of bandwidth reservation, this collaboration with Ericsson is a new important milestone in our ambition to build the best Gigabit network for Belgian and bring next-generation experiences to our customers.

Disclaimer

Proximus SA published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 09:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 710 M 5 552 M 5 552 M
Net income 2022 421 M 409 M 409 M
Net Debt 2022 3 150 M 3 063 M 3 063 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,01x
Yield 2022 11,3%
Capitalization 3 435 M 3 340 M 3 340 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart PROXIMUS SA
Duration : Period :
Proximus SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROXIMUS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 10,66 €
Average target price 14,33 €
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Boutin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Reid Chief Financial Officer
Stefaan de Clerck Chairman
Geert Norbert Rene Standaert Chief Technology Officer
Antonietta Mastroianni Chief Digital & Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROXIMUS SA-37.84%3 340
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-23.94%165 973
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.68%140 970
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.76%93 118
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.37%88 543
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-21.77%58 717