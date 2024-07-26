I am pleased to announce today our excellent second quarter 2024 financial and operational results, supporting an upgraded guidance, with Group EBITDA now expected to grow up to 2.5% on pro-forma basis. Over the past few months, we also made meaningful progress in our strategic execution by successfully closing the Route Mobile acquisition, and recently achieving a significant step forward in Fiber collaboration.

This month, we crossed the 2 million milestone of homes and businesses passed with Fiber. Remarkably, half of this achievement occurred in the past 2 years, highlighting the significant increase in efficiency and capacity. And, of course, our ambition does not stop there, I'm excited to share that after several months of constructive discussions, we have taken a significant strategic step by signing a Memorandum of Understanding for Fiber Collaboration in Flanders with Wyre/Telenet. The objective is to maximize the utilization of Fiber networks while ensuring broader fiber coverage at an accelerated pace. Additionally, Proximus customers could gain Gigabit HFC access in areas where FttH is not available yet. Overall, 80% of our Flanders-based customers could benefit from our Gigabit networks by 2030. All this would be achieved with a significantly reduced overall investment.

Separately, we acquired 100% of Fiberklaar. Through the future integration of its operations, we secured full owner-economics of the network and expect synergies by optimizing funding and operating costs.

Both projects align seamlessly with our strategy of network superiority in both Fixed and Mobile, which continues to be the cornerstone of our commercial success. Supported by our attractive product offerings and effective multi-brand strategy, our second quarter Domestic operations demonstrated outstanding growth, growing Mobile postpaid and Internet customer base by +24,000 and + 11,000 respectively. Coupled with sound value management this drove another excellent year-on-year Domestic revenue growth of 4.6%. Additionally, our unwavering focus on cost efficiency led to a 5.1% rise in Domestic EBITDA.

In May, we completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Route Mobile, strengthening our position as a global leader in digital communications. We reconfirm the growth ambition we set during the International Webinar back in June. Turning to the results of the second quarter, the International segment posted a +7.0% increase in direct margin on a pro forma basis. This was fuelled by a 9.5% growth in Communications & Data direct margin, including a low-double digit direct margin growth for the CPaaS and DI platforms. In an inherently declining market, we maintained the P2P Voice & Messaging direct margin stable year-on-year.

Additionally, our strategic partnership with Microsoft, formalized this quarter, marks a significant first validation of our international strategy. As part of the agreement, Microsoft will use the best-in-class CPaaS and DI products of our International platforms, further solidifying our leadership in the digital communications space.

In conclusion, we have closed the first half of 2024 on a high note, allowing us to confidently raise our 2024 guidance for Domestic Revenue to "Growing up to 2.5%", Domestic EBITDA to "Growing up to 2%" and Group EBITDA to "Growing up to 2.5%" on pro forma basis. Following the full ownership in Fiberklaar, our Balance sheet will also reflect their Fiber investments. As a result, we estimate the total consolidated CapEx for the Proximus Group to be around EUR 1.36 billion for 2024. The funding of the transaction will have a limited and temporary impact on the Net debt / EBITDA ratio, for 2024 expected to be around 3.1X. Our 3-year dividend policy set for 2023-2025 remains unchanged.

If I step back for a moment and look toward the medium and longer term, with the ongoing discussion with the regulators and the MoU signed with Wyre/Telenet, we have achieved a strategic milestone for the country and the industry. These discussions could set a framework for long-term cash flow generation and competitiveness through increased network utilization yielding additional wholesale income. These agreements are expected to result in FCF covering current dividend levels in '25-'27 supported by our divestment program which we will scale to EUR 500 million. Proximus will be returning to growing annual organic FCF from '28 onwards.

To conclude on a more personal note, it is with a mix of excitement and gratitude that I see my mandate as CEO of Proximus Group being extended for the next six years. During my first years as CEO, thanks to the support of the many great teams at Proximus, we have taken important steps towards making Proximus a reference operator in Europe. I am grateful to be trusted by the Board of Directors to further pursue this growth trajectory, both locally and internationally. I have full confidence in the future and will continue to work hard to defend the interests of our customers, our employees, our shareholders and the Belgian society as a whole.