Proximus has delivered an excellent Domestic commercial performance in second quarter, whilst having taken a major step in becoming one of the worldwide leaders in digital communications

The strong commercial momentum over the past 3 months demonstrated our ability to rapidly adapt to changes in our domestic market: our new mobile postpaid portfolio launched in May boosted our mobile customer growth to +48,000 in the second quarter 2023. In addition, our successful "You got the Fiber" advertising campaign and the launch in April of our unrivaled 10Gbps technology, nationwide as of July, have supported the success of our Fiber offers, adding 34,000 additional active Fiber customers during the second quarter. The continued commercial traction along with our pricing strategy translates in a sustained strong revenue growth, with Domestic revenue increasing year-on-year by 4.2%.

In parallel, the deployment of our Gigabit network in Belgium, is progressing well. End June, Proximus reached a national coverage rate of 25%, with nearly 1.5 million homes and businesses connected to the Fiber network. Proximus is several years ahead in the deployment of Multigig Fiber technology -setting itself apart from its competitors through delivering the fastest Internet connections. To ensure that Fiber is even more rapidly available to all, I'm calling for an effective and rational Fiber collaboration and co-investment framework in Belgium, for the benefit of the whole country.

Turning to our international segments, I am delighted to confirm a similarly solid commercial momentum with Telesign on the one hand, delivering robust sales bookings (+31% YoY) and continuing to post double digit revenue growth of 21.9% at constant currency from its Communication and Digital Identity services. Moreover, the value of its customer base continues to progress with a 117% Net Revenue Retention rate.

BICS, on the other hand, after an exceptional 2022 growth trend, which was boosted by the global post-Covid travel uptake, continued to perform well on its core Messaging and Mobility services, whereas legacy services evolution reflects the inherently declining Voice market.

On top of these commercial achievements, I'm really proud that we have announced a strategic transaction which will materially accelerate our international activities. The acquisition of a majority stake in Route Mobile, a global player listed in India is transformational for the Proximus Group. Indeed, the transaction will make us one of the world's leading companies in the fields of digital communications (CPaaS) and digital identity (DI). With Route Mobile and Telesign, the Group now holds two strong and highly complementary global assets, both from geographical and product expertise points of view. This strategic move will help to support our growth over the coming years with substantial effects on the Groups value creation, reflected in annual EBITDA synergies of at least €90 million, 3 years after the closing of the transaction.

To conclude, we continue to implement successfully our bold2025 strategy, with important milestones achieved both in our Domestic and international markets over the second quarter of 2023. For the second half of the year, besides closing the transaction with Route mobile, we will focus on maintaining a strong commercial momentum through leveraging our Gigabit networks and preparing for the new entrant.

Overall, I am very pleased with what has been achieved during the first half of the year, in an ever-challenging macroeconomic environment. We are therefore confident of reiterating our 2023 full year guidance on all metrics. Domestic revenues growth is even expected to be at the upper end of the given range of +1% to +3%, largely thanks to better-than-expected revenues from devices sales and IT hardware over the first six months of the year.