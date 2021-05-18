Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Proximus SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PROX   BE0003810273

PROXIMUS SA

(PROX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Proximus : innovates in the field of eHealth with patient-centric teleconsultation app Doktr

05/18/2021 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fostering digital innovation in healthcare through a secure, convenient and patient-centric experience

With this new digital health service, Proximus responds to specific challenges of the current healthcare system: doctors that seek efficiency and supporting tools as they are under high pressure; patients that want to see a doctor in a safe and convenient way; and a healthcare system confronted with a need for sustainable digital innovation following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Doktr makes it possible for patients to quickly get in touch with a qualified doctor from any location, without having to go to a doctor's office, using only a mobile app. After identifying themselves securely with itsme and answering some basic questions, they will be connected with a doctor, who can see the patient info as well as a digital summary of the reason for the call in his webtool. Upon explicit consent of the patient, the doctor can get access to the patient's medical file or report back to his or her general practitioner if needed.

The application will be available before the summer on iOS & Android and is open to Proximus customers as well as non-customers who are registered with a Belgian health insurance fund. While the service is focused initially on basic primary care, Proximus' mid-term ambition is to enable all Belgian doctors, specialists and paramedics to connect digitally with their patients.

The available doctors on the service are all professionals accredited by RIZIV/INAMI. They are entitled to provide prescriptions but commit not to prescribe medicines that may be addictive or need intensive medical follow-up. Based on the video consultation, facilitating interpersonal communication and the detection of important visual signs, the doctor may refer the patient to a physical consultation or a hospital.

A first step on an ambitious journey to unlock the potential of digitization for doctors and patients

The launch of Doktr is another concretization of Proximus' ambition to move beyond typical connectivity services and to imagine and elaborate, together with partners, digital solutions for people to live better and work smarter. After earlier initiatives in education, financial services and smart advertising, this project aims to help relieve pressure on care givers and empower patients with digital tools to take active part in their healthcare journey.

In all these domains, Proximus strongly believes in the added value of collaboration and partnerships. As traditional models are being questioned from perspectives like data privacy, sustainability and one-size-fits-all dominance by global tech players, Proximus sees the opportunity to engage with ecosystems of local players to rethink complex local problems. Therefore, in the past months, Proximus has initiated open and regular discussions with a variety of stakeholders across the healthcare landscape - including RIZIV/INAMI, the Order of Doctors, health insurance funds and doctors' associations - in order to present its vision and upcoming service and listen to their feedback.

For the technical platform, Proximus works together with Doktor.se, a Swedish eHealth provider who has extensive experience in running similar services in the Nordics for several years and who is one of the leading European providers of teleconsultation platforms.

While the launch of Doktr is a cornerstone for Proximus' ambitions in the healthcare domain, it is only the first step on an ambitious journey. The app will be further enriched with specific features along the way, to unlock even more possibilities and increase convenience for both patients and doctors. Simultaneously, Proximus will continue to explore the potential of other initiatives in the eHealth domain, always putting the added value for patients and health professionals at the heart of its reflection.

Disclaimer

Proximus SA published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 10:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PROXIMUS SA
06:03aPROXIMUS  : innovates in the field of eHealth with patient-centric teleconsultat..
PU
05/12PROXIMUS  : Twice the speed and capacity of the current VDSL broadband network? ..
PU
05/11PROXIMUS  : Prime Video available on Proximus Pickx!
PU
05/03PROXIMUS  : makes roaming outside the European Union much more attractive and pu..
PU
04/30PROXIMUS  : financial results – First quarter 2021
PU
04/30PROXIMUS SA  : 1st quarter report
CO
04/29PROXIMUS SA  : Share buyback
CO
04/28PROXIMUS  : Kwartaalverslag
PU
04/28PROXIMUS  : Presentaties
PU
04/28PROXIMUS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 465 M 6 678 M 6 678 M
Net income 2021 495 M 605 M 605 M
Net Debt 2021 2 618 M 3 200 M 3 200 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 6,96%
Capitalization 5 564 M 6 761 M 6 800 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 11 435
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart PROXIMUS SA
Duration : Period :
Proximus SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROXIMUS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 19,01 €
Last Close Price 17,24 €
Spread / Highest target 65,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Boutin Chief Executive Officer
Mark Reid Chief Financial Officer
Stefaan de Clerck Chairman
Geert Norbert Rene Standaert Chief Technology Officer
Antonietta Mastroianni Chief Digital & Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROXIMUS SA6.32%6 761
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.10%239 876
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.82%129 585
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.41%128 660
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.49%99 549
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.77%94 567