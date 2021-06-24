Log in
    PROX   BE0003810273

PROXIMUS SA

(PROX)
  Report
Proximus : joins project CULT, which brings together leading companies to deliver parcels more efficiently and in a greener way

06/24/2021
While it would have been unthinkable ten years ago that we would have our groceries, shoes and smartphones delivered to our homes, this has now become routine for many. We are buying more and more online, and in smaller quantities, and want to have our package delivered to our home the next day. The corona crisis has only accelerated this trend. In addition to the increasing demand from companies and shops for transport, there is a growing stream of parcels and goods of smaller and smaller sizes, which causes a lot of nuisance and pollution, especially in the city. The World Economic Forum recently predicted that there will be 78% more deliveries in the city by 2030.

Volume is key

In order to tackle this parcel tsunami and the accompanying traffic nuisance, Tri-vizor, a disruptive innovator in logistics, is launching the CULT initiative. This stands for 'Collaborative Urban Logistics & Transport', and aims to combine the flow of goods from as many companies as possible on the outskirts of the city. It plans to deliver the goods to the consumers, shops and companies in a smart way, and thereby reducing the number of journeys.

CULT is aiming for what it calls a 'Green Deal Delivery', with delivery at fixed times, using green means of transport, such as cargo bicycles and electric delivery vans, and with couriers who work under responsible working conditions. Seven leading companies have already put their weight behind the initiative: Danone, Delhaize, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Pro-Duo, Proximus, Telenet and Schoenen Torfs.

Disclaimer

Proximus SA published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 06:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
