Proximus underwent a significant organizational transformation, emphasizing the importance of digital technology and agile methodologies throughout the company. To align with these changes, Proximus decided to redefine the scope of its digital agency, starting in 2024. Fostering the strong SILK ecosystem that started 5 years ago Proximus recognized the need for agency assistance to maximize paid & unpaid campaign performance, to collaborate with its internal studio and to infuse fresh innovation. To achieve these goals, Proximus aims to reinforce its collaboration with the WPP group and will integrate Springbok into their ecosystem.

The Scope of the Collaboration

The collaboration with the WPP group will be reinforced by adding Hogarth, future-proof production solution, to the SILK ecosystem - next to the existing partnership with FamousGrey and Essence Mediacom. WPP will now also be managing the performance marketing aspects of paid advertising, all driven by a continuously optimized and automated machine.

Springbok, a top-notch digital & creative agency with expertise in performance marketing and automation, will manage the unpaid advertising part. Springbok will work closely with Proximus and the SILK ecosystem to enhance our direct marketing (e-mail, push notifications) campaigns and to deliver data-driven and innovative strategies.

Tim Colman

Head of Performance Campaigns and Innovation at Proximus

We are thrilled to welcome the extended WPP team and Springbok to our team. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to remain a frontrunner in performance marketing. We are confident that their expertise and innovative approaches are a perfect fit for our mission and will drive high business impact.

Proximus is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences, and this strategic partnership with WPP and Springbok underscores its commitment to innovation, quality, and personalization in the performance marketing space.

A pitch guided with profound expertise

In navigating Proximus through the agency selection process, Pitchpoint played a crucial role to ensure the identification of the best fitting agencies.

Aurélie Denayer

Director Branding Communication and Media

We express our gratitude to Pitchpoint for their valuable guidance during the agency pitch, assisting us in making the optimal choice for our specific scope