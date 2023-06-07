Advanced search
    PROX   BE0003810273

PROXIMUS SA

(PROX)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03:39:28 2023-06-07 am EDT
7.392 EUR   +0.41%
03:10aProximus : supports UZ Brussel in creating high-tech ambulance for inter-hospital transport
PU
02:44aProximus : transforms to Proximus NXT to become the leading player in the ICT sector in the Benelux
PU
06/05PROXIMUS SA : Share buyback
CO
Proximus : supports UZ Brussel in creating high-tech ambulance for inter-hospital transport

06/07/2023 | 03:10am EDT
From tomorrow, Wednesday 7 June, the new ambulance will travel between UZ Brusseland hospitals in the rest of the country, from Liège to Roeselare, carrying patients with serious conditions such as heart attacks, stroke and sepsis.

Built to suit patient and doctor

The ambulance is unique and was custom designed and built for the UZ Brussel, with several partners. The goal is to provide the best, most advanced care possible to every patient, including outside UZ Brusselduring transport to and from other hospitals.

Some important characteristics:

  • The vehicle has space for seven seats in addition to the stretcher, to accommodate the most specialised teams with varying areas of expertise.
  • On the chassis is a container to which modular elements can be added during transport, or the arrangement adjusted, to best meet the needs of patients and medics. A premature baby, a sick child, a 60-year-old requiring neurosurgery after a stroke, or a 300 kg patient needing complex care each require a different approach and environment.
  • All equipment needed for the various disciplines - neonatology, cardiology, neurosurgery, paediatric intensive care, etc - are ergonomically fitted and arranged so they can be secured during transport. These include clearly visible monitoring, efficiently mounted ventilation equipment and easily accessible infusion pumps. Medical gases are placed in a sliding cabinet beneath the vehicle for safety and space-saving reasons. These are usually placed inside the ambulance, leaving less space inside.
  • The ambulance has a sterile appearance and inside looks like a room in an intensive care unit or a small operating theatre.

This environment - like being in hospital, but in the ambulance - allows patients to be transported from one hospital to another by specially trained drivers who combine comfort, safety and appropriate speed throughout for the optimum journey.

High-tech environment with remote monitoring

The medical transport team are in direct contact with the hospitals via a Proximus 5G connection for monitoring patients during transfer. By using cameras and headsets for all occupants, including the patient, and augmented reality (AR) glasses, medics outside the hospital literally have a view of the situation inside. The AR glasses provide audio-visual support to the transport team, and in the future may provide live support for common acute situations, such as complex medication calculations and timing during resuscitations.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Proximus SA published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 07:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
