Prudent Minerals Amends SAT Property Option Agreement

Vancouver B.C., November 20, 2023 - PRUDENT MINERALS CORP. ("Prudent" or the "Company") (CSE: PRUD) announces

an amendment to the option agreement whereby the Company was granted the right to acquire a 100% interest in the SAT Property, located in Stikine Terrane of North Central British Columbia.

In accordance with the amendment, $90,000 of the $100,000 cash payment due on November 30, 2023, shall be extended to November 30, 2024, in consideration of the issuance of an additional 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") by November 30, 2023.

The Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from issuance. The issuance of the Shares remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Prudent Minerals Corp.

Prudent Minerals Corp. is a Canadian publicly listed company conducting exploration on its SAT Property in British Columbia, Canada and the ABE Gold Property in Colombia.

On April 18, 2022, Prudent commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: PRUD) as a national resource company engaged in primarily acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of mineral properties.

Prudent Minerals is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early stage through to production.

For more information visit:https://www.prudentminerals.com/

For additional information contact:

info@prudentminerals.com P. (+1) 604 290 8100

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed or approved the content of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the Canadian Securities Exchange There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for Prudent Minerals Corp. described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com