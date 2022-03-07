Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Prudential Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PBIP   US74431A1016

PRUDENTIAL BANCORP, INC.

(PBIP)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

PBIP Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

03/07/2022 | 10:14am EST
Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBIP) to Fulton Financial Corporation is fair to Prudential shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, Prudential shareholders will receive 0.7974 shares of Fulton common stock and $3.65 in cash for each Prudential share that they own.

Halper Sadeh encourages Prudential shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Prudential and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Prudential shareholders; (2) determine whether Fulton is underpaying for Prudential; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Prudential shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Prudential shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Prudential shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25,9 M - -
Net income 2022 6,33 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 132 M 132 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart PRUDENTIAL BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 16,99 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Pollack President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack E. Rothkopf Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Bruce E. Miller Chairman
Stephen J. Buraczynski Director-Information Technology
Anthony V. Migliorino Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRUDENTIAL BANCORP, INC.25.11%132
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION10.01%103 947
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-14.19%52 582
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-4.62%31 402
FIRSTRAND LIMITED11.89%24 749
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED1.16%15 547