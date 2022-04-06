Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Prudential Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PBIP   US74431A1016

PRUDENTIAL BANCORP, INC.

(PBIP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRUDENTIAL BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. - PBIP

04/06/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGM: PBIP) to Fulton Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS: FULT). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Prudential will receive only $3.65 in cash and 0.7974 shares of Fulton for each share of Prudential that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-pbip/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PRUDENTIAL BANCORP, INC.
05:46pPRUDENTIAL BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
03/09PRUDENTIAL BANCORP INVESTOR ALERT BY : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
03/08DBRS Morningstar Confirms Fulton Financial Corporation at A (low); Trend Stable
AQ
03/07PBIP INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Prudentia..
BU
03/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Prudential Bancorp, Inc.
PR
03/04PRUDENTIAL BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/02Top Midday Gainers
MT
03/02PRUDENTIAL BANCORP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
03/02Fulton Financial to Acquire Prudential Bancorp in $142.1 Million Deal
MT
03/02Fulton Financial Corporation and Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announce Merger, Strengthenin..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PRUDENTIAL BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25,9 M - -
Net income 2022 6,33 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,72%
Capitalization 126 M 126 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart PRUDENTIAL BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 16,26 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target -7,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Pollack President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack E. Rothkopf Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Bruce E. Miller Chairman
Stephen J. Buraczynski Director-Information Technology
Anthony V. Migliorino Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRUDENTIAL BANCORP, INC.19.73%126
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION14.53%108 504
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-1.95%63 093
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-4.16%31 235
FIRSTRAND LIMITED23.88%28 538
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED15.70%18 691