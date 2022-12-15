Advanced search
  5. Prudential Financial, Inc.
    PRU   US7443201022

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(PRU)
12:00 2022-12-15 pm EST
99.66 USD   -2.37%
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Prudential Financial, Inc. and Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
PGIM Investments Launches Growth, Value and Multi-Asset ETFs
PGIM Investments Launches Growth, Value and Multi-Asset ETFs
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Prudential Financial, Inc. and Its Life/Health Subsidiaries

12/15/2022 | 11:13am EST
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of the life/health insurance subsidiaries of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) (Newark, NJ) [NYSE: PRU], referred to as Prudential. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of PFI and all Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR; Short-Term IR) of the group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (Please see link below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings reflect Prudential’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, very favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management.

Prudential’s very favorable business profile is rooted in its vast and diversified product offerings for life, annuities and asset management services. The pension risk transfer business has also changed its risk profile over the past decade and the large deals and successful practice has positioned Prudential to be among the top market participants. The most recent transaction, in partnership with one of its largest competitors in this space, illustrates the value Prudential has in pension risk management and as an administrator. Additionally, Prudential has invested in technology to support new and expanding sales and administration capabilities to support its already large and expansive captive field sales forces. This has been especially important to maintain competitiveness in the market during the COVID-19 pandemic, when face-to-face selling has been challenging in the U.S. and Japan markets.

AM Best has a favorable view of Prudential’s long-term operating profile, but notes that near-term assumption updates and higher COVID-19-related claims due to interim regulatory requirements in Japan have pressured earnings for the year. From a balance sheet perspective, this does place pressure on the quality of capital given the earnings trend has been somewhat volatile outside of the domestic life and health market. Claims trends in Japan are primarily driven by lingering effects of COVID-19 and policy effects. However, these offsets may be temporary. In addition, Prudential’s balance sheet strength is foundationally driven by its investment portfolio and strategic allocations to higher performing, high quality assets with lower exposure to low quality structured securities. AM Best has observed adequate liquidity metrics and favorable financial flexibility options through its access to the capital markets and avenues such as the Federal Home Loan Bank membership.

A complete listing of Prudential Financial, Inc.’s FSRs, Long-Term ICRs and Long- and Short-Term IRs also is available.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 62 529 M - -
Net income 2022 107 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 577 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 552x
Yield 2022 4,70%
Capitalization 37 562 M 37 562 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 40 916
Free-Float 55,3%
Consensus
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 102,07 $
Average target price 103,67 $
Spread / Average Target 1,56%
Managers and Directors
Charlie F. Lowrey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stacey Goodman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Timothy Lee Schmidt Head-Global Portfolio Management
Karl J. Krapek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-5.70%37 562
AXA3.42%68 869
METLIFE, INC.17.19%57 151
AFLAC INCORPORATED20.55%43 768
PRUDENTIAL PLC-14.48%37 052
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.29%33 441