The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Prudential Financial with respect to their recent data breach. The incident occurred on February 4, 2024; Prudential Financial acted the following day. Alphv/BlackCat ransomware group claimed responsibility for the attack. The affected information varies by individual, but may have included: names, driver’s license numbers and other personal information.

