New York Community Bank says deposits are up and liquidity is 'ample,' but stock drops

New York Community Bancorp Inc. tried to reassure investors Wednesday, saying total deposits have increased in the last several weeks and that it had "ample" liquidity.

Credit Cards Could Swipe Department Stores' Profits

A crackdown on late fees and more delinquent accounts poses a threat to Macy's, Kohl's, Nordstrom and others.

Pro Take: Venture Capital Returns Could Continue Slide

Venture capital returns declined in the first three quarters of last year, as the venture market continued to digest all it overbought at the market peak a couple of years ago.

Meketa Sets Up an Infrastructure Fund Targeting Ordinary Investors

The Boston consulting firm joins the push to market private-investment funds to wealthy individuals.

Handelsbanken Lifts Dividend After Profit Beat

Handelsbanken increased its dividend payout after posting a forecast-beating fourth-quarter profit, although net interest income fell slightly short of expectations.

Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Suncorp and IAG and more in the latest Market Talks covering Financial Services.

Moody's Cuts NYCB to Junk, Extending Sharp Decline in Shares

The downgrade is the latest blow to the besieged bank seeking to shore itself up after acquisitions and property losses.

Prudential Financial Names Frias to Succeed Tanji as Finance Chief

Prudential Financial promoted Yanela Frias as its next finance chief amid the upcoming departure of longtime executive Ken Tanji.

Digital Currency Group Objects to Genesis Global's Chapter 11 Plan

The proposed plan violates principles of the bankruptcy code by rewarding certain creditors more than they are owed, DCG says.

DBS Announces Bonus Shares; Rise in Quarterly Profit

DBS Group said its net profit for the fourth quarter rose mainly because of higher fees and commission income, and announced higher payout to its shareholders.

