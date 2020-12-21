Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Prudential Financial, Inc.    PRU

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(PRU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Our bedrock: A thank you to employees who helped us help others

12/21/2020 | 08:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the middle of so much struggle during this unprecedented year, there were also stories of hope.

December 21, 2020

We at Prudential are not only proud of how our employees have stepped up for customers during these unprecedented times, but how they supported the communities where we live and serve. Our Inclusive Solutions group shares just a few stories from the people and organizations we were able to help this year.

Disclaimer

Prudential Financial Inc. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 13:20:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
08:21aOUR BEDROCK : A thank you to employees who helped us help others
PU
12/18Industrials Down On Stimulus Doubts -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
12/18Utilities Down As Investors Hedge On Treasury Yield View -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
12/18Tech Down As Investors Hedge On Growth Prospects -- Tech Roundup
DJ
12/18Consumer Cos Fall As Stimulus Negotiations Drag On -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
12/18Reopening rally? Speculative bubble? These days, it's hard to tell
RE
12/16Stocks mixed as COVID-19 concerns overshadow stimulus hopes
RE
12/15PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation..
AQ
12/15PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : elects Wendy Jones to Board of Directors
BU
12/15PRUDENTIAL SURVEY : 2021 holds promise for financial advice and retirement incom..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 54 802 M - -
Net income 2020 -110 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -174x
Yield 2020 5,68%
Capitalization 30 252 M 30 252 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 51 511
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Prudential Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 78,29 $
Last Close Price 76,51 $
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charlie F. Lowrey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stacey Goodman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Karl J. Krapek Independent Director
Gilbert Fran Casellas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-18.38%30 252
AXA-20.81%58 122
PRUDENTIAL PLC-7.56%46 976
METLIFE, INC.-10.44%41 083
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-15.74%33 713
AFLAC INCORPORATED-17.03%30 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ