  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Prudential Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  Summary
PGIM Fixed Income names Diane L. Parker as first head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

09/08/2022 | 10:06am EDT
PGIM Fixed Income has appointed Diane L. Parker as head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI). Parker joined the firm Sept. 6 in the newly created role reporting to John Vibert, president, PGIM Fixed Income. With $790 billion in assets under management, PGIM Fixed Income is among the largest global fixed income managers.

Diane L. Parker, Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, PGIM Fixed Income (Photo: Business Wire)

Parker will be responsible for developing and implementing a global DEI strategy specific to PGIM Fixed Income and its 998 employees around the world. She will partner with senior leadership to advise the organization on best-in-class DEI practices and engage with PGIM’s Office of DEI helmed by Kathryn Sayko, as well as Prudential’s Inclusive Solutions group led by Lata Reddy, to capitalize on the strategic initiatives and diverse talent sourcing programs which PGIM and Prudential have established to advance equity and inclusivity.

“We strive to create a safe, inclusive working environment across PGIM Fixed Income, centered around mutual respect, intellectual honesty, transparency, and teamwork. Bringing on Diane further evidences our commitment to realizing our cultural aspirations,” said Vibert. “I have the utmost confidence that Diane’s creative and critical thinking, paired with her proven ability to design, influence and execute DEI programs, will serve as tremendous assets for PGIM Fixed Income employees and our clients.”

Parker joins PGIM Fixed Income from Meredith Corporation where she served in a senior DEI role. Prior to Meredith Corporation she spent two decades at the Associated Press where she created DEI strategic initiatives including a global leadership development program and an AP Diversity and Inclusion Education Program which included facilitating global training sessions on diversity, equity and inclusion on topics such as unconscious bias, stereotypes, and cultural differences beyond borders.

ABOUT PGIM FIXED INCOME

PGIM Fixed Income, with $790 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022, is a global asset manager offering active solutions across all fixed income markets. The company has offices in Newark, N.J., London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Zurich, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, visit pgimfixedincome.com.

ABOUT PGIM

PGIM is the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a leading global investment manager with nearly $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. With offices in 17 countries, PGIM’s businesses offer a range of investment solutions for retail and institutional investors around the world across a broad range of asset classes, including public fixed income, private fixed income, fundamental equity, quantitative equity, real estate and alternatives. For more information about PGIM, visit pgim.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom, or with Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.


