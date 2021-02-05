Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Prudential Financial, Inc.    PRU

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(PRU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/05 02:04:51 pm
80.215 USD   -3.10%
07:43aPrudential CEO mulls shrinking life insurance, "low growth" businesses
RE
02/04PRUDENTIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04Prudential Financial profit beats on asset management strength
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prudential CEO mulls shrinking life insurance, "low growth" businesses

02/05/2021 | 01:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc, which has already halted sales of some variable annuities, said on Friday that it will also consider scaling back its individual life insurance and other "market sensitive, low growth" businesses.

"Life will be one of the businesses we look at in addition to annuities but not the only one," said Chief Executive Officer Charles Lowrey in a call with analysts to discuss the New Jersey insurer's fourth-quarter results.

More insurers are selling off individual life insurance businesses. Large life insurance investment portfolios are highly sensitive to already low interest rates, which have dropped further during the pandemic, and dragged on industry earnings along with higher COVID death rates.

Private equity firms see opportunity. Last month, Allstate Corp said it had agreed to sell most of its life insurance business to entities managed by buyout firm Blackstone Group Inc for $2.8 billion. Last year, American International Group Inc said it will separate its life insurance business from the company.

In November, Prudential said that it would stop selling variable annuities with so-called "guaranteed living benefits," which for a fee offer features such as set minimum income for life or the ability to withdraw funds.

That move was also aimed at curbing the company's interest rate risk.

Lowrey on Friday said that Prudential would look at "blocks of businesses in terms of runoff, reinsurance or sales."

Prudential is also looking into mergers and acquisitions opportunities for PGIM, its asset management arm, said Prudential's head of U.S.-based businesses Andy Sullivan.

"Specifically leaning into new product and investment strategy capabilities, we feel very confident that when we do that, we can gain leverage from our distribution might and strength," Sullivan said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
07:43aPrudential CEO mulls shrinking life insurance, "low growth" businesses
RE
02/04PRUDENTIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04Prudential Financial profit beats on asset management strength
RE
02/04PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regula..
AQ
02/04PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : 4Q20 Earnings Presentation
PU
02/04PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Reports Increase in Q4 Adjusted Operating Income
MT
02/04PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Earnings Flash (PRU) PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL Posts Q4 EPS $2..
MT
02/04PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Announces 2020 Results
BU
02/03Financials Fly Alongside Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
02/03Consumer Cos Climb After ADP Jobs, ISM Services Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 54 823 M - -
Net income 2020 -284 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -105x
Yield 2020 5,26%
Capitalization 33 013 M 33 013 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 51 511
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Prudential Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 82,64 $
Last Close Price 82,78 $
Spread / Highest target 9,93%
Spread / Average Target -0,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charlie F. Lowrey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stacey Goodman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Karl J. Krapek Independent Director
Gilbert Fran Casellas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.6.03%32 731
AXA-1.83%54 828
METLIFE, INC.10.54%46 342
PRUDENTIAL PLC-8.83%43 546
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION4.81%36 340
AFLAC INCORPORATED2.88%31 680
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ