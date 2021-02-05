Prudential CEO mulls shrinking life insurance, "low growth" businesses

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc, which
has already halted sales of some variable annuities, said on
Friday that it will also consider scaling back its individual
life insurance and other "market sensitive, low growth"
businesses.
"Life will be one of the businesses we look at in addition
to annuities but not the only one," said Chief Executive Officer
Charles Lowrey in a call with analysts to discuss the New Jersey
insurer's fourth-quarter results.
More insurers are selling off individual life insurance
businesses. Large life insurance investment portfolios are
highly sensitive to already low interest rates, which have
dropped further during the pandemic, and dragged on industry
earnings along with higher COVID death rates.
Private equity firms see opportunity. Last month, Allstate
Corp said it had agreed to sell most of its life
insurance business to entities managed by buyout firm Blackstone
Group Inc for $2.8 billion. Last year,
American International Group Inc said it will separate
its life insurance business from the company.
In November, Prudential said that it would stop selling
variable annuities with so-called "guaranteed living benefits,"
which for a fee offer features such as set minimum income for
life or the ability to withdraw funds.
That move was also aimed at curbing the company's interest
rate risk.
Lowrey on Friday said that Prudential would look at "blocks
of businesses in terms of runoff, reinsurance or sales."
Prudential is also looking into mergers and acquisitions
opportunities for PGIM, its asset management arm, said
Prudential's head of U.S.-based businesses Andy Sullivan.
"Specifically leaning into new product and investment
strategy capabilities, we feel very confident that when we do
that, we can gain leverage from our distribution might and
strength," Sullivan said.
