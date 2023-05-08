Advanced search
    PRU   US7443201022

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(PRU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-08 pm EDT
82.57 USD   +0.63%
05:40pPrudential Financial : 1Q23 Investor Update
PU
05/04PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/04RBC Cuts Price Target on Prudential Financial to $89 From $99 Amid 'Mixed' Q1 Results, Keeps Sector Perform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prudential Financial : 1Q23 Investor Update

05/08/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
1Q23 Investor Update

Expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security

Prudential Investment Thesis

ROCK SOLID

DIFFERENTIATED

DISCIPLINED

Demonstrated financial

Thoughtful strategies and

Positioned for

strength

business design produce

long-term growth

differentiated outcomes

TRANSFORMING TO BECOME A HIGHER GROWTH, LESS MARKET SENSITIVE, MORE NIMBLE BUSINESS

145+ years

of service and commitment to providing insurance protection

$1.4 trillion

in assets under management supporting diversified businesses(1)

50 million

customers in over 50 countries

10%

5-yr Annual Dividends Per Share CAGR(2)

  1. As of March 31, 2023.
  2. From 2017 to 2022; based on annual dividend per share.

Expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security

2

Complementary Businesses at Scale with Long-Term Growth Potential

Earnings Contribution(1)

PGIM

12%

International $4.8

Businesses

47% billion

U.S.

Businesses

41%

Key Statistics

Revenues(2):$61B

Adjusted Book Value Per Share(3):

$97.29

Employees(4):

Approx. 40,000

Adjusted Dividend Yield(5):

5%

  1. Based on last twelve months of pre-tax adjusted operating income through 1Q23. Pie chart percentages exclude Corporate & Other operations loss of $1,746 million. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in Appendix for more information.
  2. Based on last twelve months of revenue on a pre-tax adjusted operating income basis through 1Q23.
  3. As of March 31, 2023. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in Appendix for more information.
  4. As of December 31, 2022.
  5. Based on 1Q23 annualized dividend per share divided by adjusted book value per share.

Expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security

3

Competitive Advantages Support Strategic Execution

Leverage our Strengths:

  • Leading global asset manager
  • Best-in-classliability origination
  • Cross-businesssynergies
  • Omni-channeldistribution
  • Strong brand reputation
  • Track record of fulfilling promises

Execute on Strategic Priorities:

Invest in growth businesses and

markets around the world

Deliver industry-leading customer and client experiences, blending human touch with advanced technology

Create the next generation of financial solutions to serve the diverse needs of a broader range of customers and clients

Expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security

4

Transforming our Business for Sustainable Growth

Invested in Growth Markets and Businesses

Announced agreement to acquire

majority interest in Deerpath Capital,

a private credit asset manager

Record first quarter PRT sales and continued momentum in international longevity risk transactions

Achieved double-digit sales growth in Prudential of Brazil

Expanded Solutions and

Enhanced Customer Experience

Expanded FlexGuard distribution and introduced product enhancements

Diversified sales mix to meet customer needs

in a higher interest rate environment

Improved digital experience of sales,

service, and claims platforms

Becoming a less market sensitive and higher growth company

Expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security

5

Disclaimer

Prudential Financial Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 21:39:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
