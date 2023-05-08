Prudential Financial : 1Q23 Investor Update

Expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security
Prudential Investment Thesis
ROCK SOLID
DIFFERENTIATED
DISCIPLINED
Demonstrated financial
Thoughtful strategies and
Positioned for
strength
business design produce
long-term growth
differentiated outcomes
TRANSFORMING TO BECOME A HIGHER GROWTH, LESS MARKET SENSITIVE, MORE NIMBLE BUSINESS
145+ years
of service and commitment to providing insurance protection
$1.4 trillion
in assets under management supporting diversified businesses(1)
50 million
customers in over 50 countries
10%
5-yr Annual Dividends Per Share CAGR(2)
As of March 31, 2023.
From 2017 to 2022; based on annual dividend per share.
Expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security
2
Complementary Businesses at Scale with Long-Term Growth Potential
Earnings Contribution(1)
PGIM
12%
International $4.8
Businesses
47% billion
U.S.
Businesses
41%
Key Statistics
Revenues(2):$61B
Adjusted Book Value Per Share(3):
$97.29
Employees(4):
Approx. 40,000
Adjusted Dividend Yield(5):
5%
Based on last twelve months of pre-tax adjusted operating income through 1Q23. Pie chart percentages exclude Corporate & Other operations loss of $1,746 million. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in Appendix for more information.
Based on last twelve months of revenue on a pre-tax adjusted operating income basis through 1Q23.
As of March 31, 2023. See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in Appendix for more information.
As of December 31, 2022.
Based on 1Q23 annualized dividend per share divided by adjusted book value per share.
Expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security
3
Competitive Advantages Support Strategic Execution
Leverage our Strengths:
Leading global asset manager
Best-in-classliability origination
Cross-businesssynergies
Omni-channeldistribution
Strong brand reputation
Track record of fulfilling promises
Execute on Strategic Priorities:
Invest in growth businesses and
markets around the world
Deliver industry-leading customer and client experiences, blending human touch with advanced technology
Create the next generation of financial solutions to serve the diverse needs of a broader range of customers and clients
Expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security
4
Transforming our Business for Sustainable Growth
Invested in Growth Markets and Businesses
Announced agreement to acquire
majority interest in Deerpath Capital,
a private credit asset manager
Record first quarter PRT sales and continued momentum in international longevity risk transactions
Achieved double-digit sales growth in Prudential of Brazil
Expanded Solutions and
Enhanced Customer Experience
Expanded FlexGuard distribution and introduced product enhancements
Diversified sales mix to meet customer needs
in a higher interest rate environment
Improved digital experience of sales,
service, and claims platforms
Becoming a less market sensitive and higher growth company
Expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security
Prudential Financial Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 21:39:27 UTC.