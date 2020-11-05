Prudential Financial : 3Q20 Investor Update

Certain of the statements included in this presentation, including those relating to Prudential Financial, Inc.'s and its subsidiaries' financial strength, long-term growth prospects, ability to manage risk associated with equity market decline, pandemic insurance shock, interest rate shock, credit shock or currency shock, capital allocation strategy (including the payment of dividends, acquisitions, and repurchase of shares), our ability to complete the sale of Prudential of Taiwan and receive the proceeds therefrom, and expected cost savings, constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "includes," "plans," "assumes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "will," "shall," or variations of such words are generally part of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Prudential Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Prudential Financial, Inc.'s actual results may differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections included in Prudential Financial, Inc.'s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Our financial strength, long-term growth prospects, ability to manage risk associated with equity market decline, pandemic insurance shock, interest rate shock, credit shock or currency shock, capital allocation strategy (including the payment of dividends, acquisitions, and repurchase of shares), our ability to complete the sale of Prudential of Taiwan and receive the proceeds therefrom, and expected cost savings are subject to the risk that we will be unable to execute our strategy because of economic, market, or competitive conditions or other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prudential Financial, Inc. does not undertake to update any particular forward-looking statement included in this presentation.
This presentation includes references to adjusted operating income, adjusted book value, and adjusted operating return on equity, which is based on adjusted operating income and adjusted book value. Consolidated adjusted operating income and adjusted book value are not calculated based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). For reconciliations of adjusted operating income, adjusted book value, and adjusted operating return on equity to the comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the Appendix.
Prudential Financial, Inc. of the United States is not affiliated with Prudential plc which is headquartered in the United Kingdom.
Prudential Investment Thesis
ROCK SOLID
DIFFERENTIATED
DISCIPLINED
Demonstrated
Thoughtful strategies
Positioned for
financial strength
and business design
long-term growth
produce differentiated
outcomes
DRIVING SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM VALUE FOR OUR STAKEHOLDERS
12% 13% 9%
Adjusted Operating ROE(1)
5-yr Annual Dividends Per Share CAGR(2)
5-yr Adjusted BVPS CAGR(3)
Based on 2019 after-tax adjusted operating income and average adjusted book value. See reconciliation in Appendix for more information.
From 2014 to 2019; based on annual dividend per share.
From 2014 to 2019; based on adjusted book value. See reconciliation in Appendix for more information.
Complementary Businesses at Scale with Long-Term Growth Potential
Earnings Contribution(1)
PGIM
17%
International
Businesses $4.8
42%
billion
U.S.
Businesses
41%
Key Statistics
Revenues(2):$56B
Adjusted Book Value Per Share(3):
$94.36
Employees(4):
Approx. 50,000
Adjusted Dividend Yield(5):
5%
Note: Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of Prudential Life Insurance Company of Taiwan Inc. ("POT"). Adjusted operating income reflects the reclassification of results of POT from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other. POT's results are excluded from adjusted operating income as a result of the operation being held for sale.
Based on last twelve months of pre-tax adjusted operating income through 3Q20. Pie chart excludes Corporate & Other operations loss of $2,076 million.
Based on last twelve months of revenue through 3Q20.
As of September 30, 2020. See reconciliation in Appendix for more information.
As of December 31, 2019.
Based on 3Q20 annualized dividend per share divided by adjusted book value per share.
Committed to Promoting Long-Term Sustainability
Purpose Driven • We make lives better by solving the financial challenges of our changing world
•
Shareholders
•
Customers
Multi-Stakeholder
•
Employees
•
Society
•
Global Environmental Commitment
•
ESG-focused Investment Philosophy
Investment Strategy
•
Investing to Mitigate Climate Change
•
U.N. Principles for Responsible Investing
Governance
• Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures
Highly liquid assets predominantly include cash, short-term investments, U.S. Treasury securities, obligations of other U.S. government authorities and agencies, and/or foreign government bonds.
Management view of free cash flow as a percentage of after-tax adjusted operating income includes dividends and returns of capital, net receipts from capital related intercompany loans, capital contributions to subsidiaries, and adjustments for M&A funding.
Preserving Balance Sheet Strength, as We Have Done for 140+ Years
Stress Parameters
Our Toolbox
Equity Market Decline
•
Disciplined ALM and
hedging
• On balance sheet capital
capacity
Pandemic Insurance Shock
• Off-balance sheet resources
-
Credit facilities
Interest Rate Shock
-
Contingent capital
• Shift in our product mix
• Ability to adjust product
Credit Shock
pricing
•
Reinsurance
Currency Shock
•
Prudent management
Outcomes
Maintain appropriate and competitive regulatory capital levels at insurance companies
Opportunistically pre-funded $1.5 billion of 2020 and 2021 debt maturities
Maintain adequate cash position at parent company
Relatively resilient to equity market and interest rates declines
Highly effective variable annuity hedging program
Broadly Diversified, High Quality Investment Portfolio
Portfolio Composition(1)
$450 billion
Equities/
Other
Alts
5%
3%
Mortgage
Loans
Government
12%
Securities
Structured
34%
Products
6%
Corporate
Securities,
Private
Corporate
13%
Securities, Public
27%
Highlights:
High quality, defensively positioned portfolio with disciplined Asset Liability Management
Favorable credit loss experience relative to peers
Benefits of PGIM's expertise and direct origination capabilities
Credit asset leverage lower than peer average at 7.2x(2)
Credit Migration:
YTD 2020 credit migration and losses were favorable relative to our expectations, and 3Q20 credit losses were $12 million
General Account excluding the Closed Block Division and assets supporting experience-related contractholder liabilities (ASCL) as of September 30, 2020, on a U.S. GAAP carrying value basis. ASCL represents investment results that generally accrue to contractholders. Equities/Alts include equity securities, investments in LPs/LLCs, and real estate held through direct ownership. Structured products include commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, and other asset-backed securities. Other includes policy loans, fixed maturities - trading, short-term investments, derivatives, and other miscellaneous assets.
Asset leverage defined as (a) invested assets adjusted to isolate credit risk by including only Credit Bonds (fixed maturities including mortgage loans less government bonds), excluding the Closed Block Division and ASCL, divided by (b) equity excluding the portion of AOCI attributable to FX remeasurement and goodwill. Peer average includes AFL, AEL, AMP, ATH, BHF, CNO, EQH, LNC, MET, PFG, RGA, UNM, and VOYA. As of June 30, 2020 and sourced from Form 10-Q filings or quarterly financial supplements.
Balanced Approach to Capital Allocation
Maintain Strong Capital Position
Organic Growth at Attractive Returns
Sustainable and Growing Dividends
Acquisitions
Share Repurchases
Shareholder Distributions
($ millions)
Temporarily
suspended share
$4,144 repurchases in 2Q20
$3,245
$3,026
$2,550
$2,500
$2,000
$1,500
$1,827
$1,250
$500
$1,300
$1,526
$1,644
$1,327
$1,245
2016
2017
2018
2019
YTD20
Dividends
Share Repurchases
Double-Digit Dividend Growth Supported by Strong Earnings and Cash Flow Coverage
Based on annual dividend per share divided by annual after-tax adjusted operating income per share.
Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan
12
DIFFERENTIATED
Thoughtful strategies and business design
produce differentiated outcomes
PGIM
Diversified Top 10 Global Asset Manager with a Differentiated Active Multi-Manager Model
Earnings Contribution(1)
($ millions)
$1,146
PGIM
17%
Business Highlights:
Diverse offering with scale - Attractive asset classes, client segments, and worldwide geographic presence
Proven ability to capture industry flows and market share while preserving fee levels
Alignment of incentive - Pay for performance model
Stable earnings, strong operating margin, and sustained cash flows to PFI
Note: See Appendix for sources of rankings.
(1) Based on last twelve months of pre-tax adjusted operating income through 3Q20 excluding Corporate & Other operations.
PGIM
PGIM
Strong Investment Performance Across Attractive Asset Classes Leads to Significant Organic Growth
Percentage of PGIM AUM(1) Outperforming Benchmark
87% 91%95%
3 Years
5 Years
10 Years
9/30/2020(2)
Successful History with 16 out of
17 Years of Positive Third-Party Net Flows
($ billions)
36.5
30.0
22.6
23.8
21.9
20.1
15.6
11.0 11.0
10.8
13.7
13.9
9.8
7.1
5.5
5.7
0.5
(0.8)
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
YTD20
Represents PGIM's benchmarked AUM (77% of total third-party AUM is benchmarked over 3 years, 68% over 5 years, and 43% over 10 years respectively). This calculation does not include non-benchmarked assets (including general account assets and assets not managed by PGIM). Returns are calculated gross of investment management fees, which would reduce an investor's net return. Excess performance is based on all actively managed Fixed Income, Equity and Real Estate AUM for Jennison Associates, PGIM Fixed Income, Quantitative Management Associates (QMA), PGIM Real Estate, PGIM Private Capital, PGIM Global Partners, and PGIM Real Estate Finance.
PGIM calculations as of September 30, 2020 for $821 billion of third-party AUM managed against public benchmarks. Past performance is not a guarantee or reliable indicator of future results. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of capital. Performance is defined as outperformance (gross of fees) relative to each individual strategy's respective benchmark(s).
International Businesses
Highly Productive, Elite Proprietary Distribution and Expanding Presence in Growth Markets
Earnings Contribution(1)
($ millions)
$2,910 International Businesses
42%
Business Highlights:
Best in class, profitable Japanese franchise consistently taking market share
Continuing rotation from mature to developing markets with greater growth prospects and favorable demographic trends
Synergies with PGIM's investment expertise
Stable earnings, high returns, and sustained cash flows to PFI
Note: See Appendix for earnings by business. Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of POT from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other.
(1) Based on last twelve months of pre-tax adjusted operating income through 3Q20 excluding Corporate & Other operations.
International Businesses
International Businesses
Attractive Mix of Developed and Emerging Markets Provide Long-term Growth
Developed: Japan
Highly productive distribution system; world class captive agents, complemented by third-party channels
Aging population provides opportunity for expanding product solutions
Wealthy households with significant investable assets
Emerging Markets
Expanding economies and rising affluent and middle class: Latin America, China, Southeast Asia, Africa
Low insurance penetration with growing demand for protection and savings products
Thoughtful ownership approaches and business models tailored to local market dynamics and opportunities
U.S. Businesses
U.S. Businesses
Diversified Business Portfolio with Expanding Market Opportunities
Earnings Contribution(1)
($ millions)
U.S.
Businesses
41%
$2,788
Note: See Appendix for earnings by business.
Business Highlights:
Diversified customer base
Broad set of complementary solutions
Strong multi-channel distribution
Synergies with PGIM's investment expertise
Scaled and diversified businesses
with runway for growth
Based on last twelve months of pre-tax adjusted operating income through 3Q20 excluding Corporate & Other operations. U.S. Businesses include Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, and Assurance IQ.
U.S. Businesses
U.S. Businesses
Broad, End-to-End Engagement Model
We Can Meet Customers…
… How and When They Want
Institutions
Individuals
withinDigital Hybrid In-PersonInstitutions
Individuals
Complementary Businesses Amplify Growth and Mitigate Risk
Competitive Synergies
PGIM is the "investment engine" of Prudential - generates higher returning assets that enhance the competitiveness of U.S. and International Businesses
U.S. and International Businesses significantly increase PGIM's scale
Individual businesses enhance Workplace value proposition
Risk Mitigation Synergies
Diversification of earnings, capital, and risks
Natural hedging
Mortality / Longevity
Offsetting equity exposure across businesses
Global Intelligence
Idea Sharing
Common Purpose
DISCIPLINED
Positioned for long-term growth
On Track with our 2020 Initiatives
2020 Initiatives
Cost Savings
Initiative
Rotate International
Earnings Mix
Actions to Mitigate Low Interest Rates
Commentary
Status
• Realized ~$135 million of cost savings
through 3Q20
Expanding
• Increasing cost savings target to $750
Program
million by year-end 2023
• Closed sale of Prudential of Korea in
August
• Announced sale of Prudential of Taiwan
On Track
in August
• Repricing products more quickly
• Pivoting to less interest rate sensitive
On Track
solutions
PGIM
PGIM
Earnings and Margin Continue to Expand
($ billions)
Earnings
Pre-tax AOI
8.2%
CAGR
$1.0
$0.8
2016
2019
Growth opportunities from:
Alternatives
International
Retail
Margin expansion from
positive operating leverage
PGIM
PGIM
Growth in Alternatives
Market Opportunity(1)
($ trillions)
11%
CAGR
$11.2
$6.6
20192024E
PGIM's Positioning
Alternatives(2)$243B
Top 3 in
$182B
Real Estate(2)
Private
$98B
Credit(2)
Investments for
Future Growth
Building out private credit capabilities (e.g. mezzanine, direct lending)
Entering the Private Equity Secondaries space
Further scaling and broadening PGIM Fixed
Income's suite of hedge funds
Driving growth of QMA's global macro and managed futures strategies
Note: See Appendix for sources of rankings.
Private markets AUM from Morgan Stanley Beyond the Bounce-Back, published 2020.
Data reflects AUM as of September 30, 2020. Alternatives AUM represents hedge fund, mezzanine and other private credit, real asset, and infrastructure products across all PGIM businesses. Real Estate represents gross AUM and AUA of $142B and $40B, respectively, and net AUM is $121B.
PGIM
PGIM
Significant Opportunity Outside the U.S.
Japan
~$265B in Assets
Europe
~$82B in Assets
Emerging
Markets
~$35B in Assets
Top 3 foreign manager of Japanese Institutional assets
Generated a total of over$30B in third-party net flows over the last 5 years
Increased appetite for non-Japan assets
AUM from European clients grew by13% CAGR over the last 5 years
~30 sales professionals covering EU institutions and intermediaries, tripled since 2013
Entering Retail market
China:$19B AUM JV up from $5B in 2010; deepening local coverage of top institutions
Top 10 EM active manager with$44B(1) across public debt and equities strategies
Note: See Appendix for sources of rankings. Data as of September 30, 2020, unless otherwise stated.
(1) As of June 30, 2020.
PGIM
PGIM
Momentum in U.S. Retail
Market Opportunity(1)
20%
$21 58% trillion
22%
Passive MFs
Passive ETFs
Active MFs and ETFs
PGIM's Positioning
#2 fastest growing U.S. mutual fund family YTD(2)
Institutional approach to serving retail intermediaries
Leading Fixed Income franchise meets investors' demand for yield
Investments for
Future Growth
Continue to build on strategic partner status (e.g. Edward Jones)
Scale up suite of active ETFs and Retail Separate Accounts
Note: See Appendix for sources of rankings.
Morningstar data as of September 30, 2020 (excludes money market funds and fund of funds).
Based on net sales for long-term mutual funds.
International Businesses
Earnings Expansion with Stable Margins
($ billions) Pre-tax AOI
Earnings
3.3%
Growth opportunities from:
CAGR
$3.1
$2.8
• Continuing to outpace the market in Japan
• Expanding our presence in emerging markets
20162019
Note: See Appendix for earnings by business. Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of POT from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other.
International Businesses
Well Positioned for Continued
Outperformance in Japan
Market
Highly Skilled
Adept at
Penetration
Product
Distribution
Beyond Tokyo
Evolution
International Businesses
International Businesses
Delivering on Our Strategic Imperatives to Capture Growth in Emerging Markets
Our Presence
Strategic Imperatives
Growth
Latin America,
China, India,
Indonesia,
Africa
Distribution Expansion in
Proprietary and Third-Party
Channels
Product Development
to Meet Customer Needs
Building Digital, Mobile,
and Data Analytics Capabilities
Complementing Organic Growth with M&A
Distribution Expansion
Digital Enablement
Partners:Partners:
U.S. Businesses
U.S. Businesses
Executing Against Three Strategic Pillars
($ billions)
Earnings
Pre-tax AOI
4.5%
Growth opportunities from:
CAGR
$3.5
•
Strengthening our foundational
$3.1
businesses
•
Transforming capabilities and
efficiency
•
Expanding addressable markets to
accelerate growth
2016
2019
Note: See Appendix for earnings by business.
U.S. Businesses
U.S. Businesses
Strengthening Our Foundational Businesses
Enhance Full Service platform customer experience and
Retirement competitiveness
Pursue disciplined growth in PRT
Group
•
Expand in target customer segments
Insurance
•
Enhance voluntary platform and products
Individual
•
Expand in target distribution and customer segments
Annuities &
•
Pivot to less interest rate sensitive solutions
Individual Life
U.S. Businesses
U.S. Businesses
Transforming Capabilities and Efficiency
Changing the way we work to improve the customer experience…
Call Center
Process
Technology
Enablement
Optimization
Automation
(Digital, Mobile)
…resulting in ~$750 million of annual run-rate
cost savings by year-end 2023(1)
(1) Run-rate at the end of the year. Earnings impact includes U.S. Businesses, PGIM, and Corporate & Other and is subject to timing.
U.S. Businesses
U.S. Businesses
Expanding Addressable Markets to Accelerate Growth
Opportunity to Accelerate Growth in
Mass Affluent and Middle Market
86M
Mass Market
Households
$1.7T Assets
25M
Middle Market
$5.8T Assets
12M
Mass Affluent
$11.2T Assets
5M
Affluent
$29.8T Assets
Significant opportunity to expand and grow:
Underserved markets with significant gaps for protection and retirement
DRIVING SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM VALUE FOR OUR STAKEHOLDERS
12% 13% 9%
Adjusted Operating ROE(1)
5-yr Annual Dividends Per Share CAGR(2)
5-yr Adjusted BVPS CAGR(3)
Based on 2019 after-tax adjusted operating income and average adjusted book value. See reconciliation in Appendix for more information.
From 2014 to 2019; based on annual dividend per share.
From 2014 to 2019; based on adjusted book value. See reconciliation in Appendix for more information.
APPENDIX
Sources of Rankings
Business
Market Position
Source
Top 10 Global Asset
Pensions & Investments Top Money Managers list, June 1, 2020;
based on Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) total worldwide assets
Manager
under management as of March 31, 2020.
Top 3 Real Estate
IPE Real Assets, Real Estate Managers by Worldwide AUM as of
June 30, 2019. Publication as of November/December 2019
Manager
issue.
Top 3 Foreign Manager
Nenkin Joho by R&I. AUM as of December 31, 2018. AUM
PGIM
of Japanese Institutional
ranking pertains to separate accounts and does not include AUM
Assets
for institutional funds.
Top 10 EM Active
Based on eVestment data as of June 30, 2020.
Manager
Strategic Insight/Simfund 3Q 2020 YTD. Ranking only references
#2 Fastest Growing U.S.
net sales for long-term mutual funds and excludes ETF and
Mutual Fund Family
money markets. Results may differ from PGIM Investments
(Strategic Insight/Simfund excludes Day One and private funds).
Earnings by Business
($ millions)
Full Year
Twelve
Months Ended
2019
2016
9/30/2020
Adjusted operating income (loss) before income taxes
PGIM
$
998
$
787
$
1,146
U.S. Businesses:
Retirement
1,301
1,012
1,179
Group Insurance
285
220
132
Individual Annuities
1,843
1,765
1,480
Individual Life
87
79
75
Assurance IQ
(9)
-
(78)
Total U.S. Businesses
3,507
3,076
2,788
International Businesses:
Life Planner
1,433
1,249
1,423
Gibraltar Life & Other
1,679
1,578
1,487
Total International Businesses
3,112
2,827
2,910
Corporate & Other
(1,766)
(1,581)
(2,076)
Total adjusted operating income before income taxes
5,851
5,109
4,768
Income taxes, applicable to adjusted operating income
1,195
1,224
925
After-tax adjusted operating income
$
4,656
$
3,885
$
3,843
Note: Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of POT. Adjusted operating income reflects the reclassification of results of POT from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other. POT's results are excluded from adjusted operating income as a result of the operation being held for sale.
Reconciliations between Adjusted Operating Income and the Comparable GAAP Measure
($ millions, except per share data)
Full Year
Twelve
Months Ended
2019
2016
9/30/2020
Net income (loss) attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc.
$
4,186
$
4,368
$
(65)
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
52
51
35
Net income (loss)
4,238
4,419
(30)
Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
52
51
35
Income (loss) attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc.
4,186
4,368
(65)
Less: Equity in earnings of operating joint ventures, net of taxes and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
48
(2)
42
Income (loss) (after-tax) before equity in earnings of operating joint ventures
4,138
4,370
(107)
Less: Reconciling Items:
-
Realized investment gains (losses), net, and related charges and adjustments (1)
(958)
504
(3,026)
Market experience updates
(449)
-
(950)
Divested and Run-off Businesses:
-
-
Closed Block division
36
(132)
16
Other Divested and Run-off Businesses
756
229
(610)
Equity in earnings of operating joint ventures and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
(104)
(5)
(95)
Other adjustments(2)
(47)
-
18
Total reconciling items, before income taxes
(766)
596
(4,647)
Less: Income taxes, not applicable to adjusted operating income
(248)
111
(697)
Total reconciling items, after income taxes
(518)
485
(3,950)
After-tax adjusted operating income
4,656
3,885
3,843
Income taxes, applicable to adjusted operating income
1,195
1,224
925
Adjusted operating income before income taxes
$
5,851
$
5,109
$
4,768
$
-
After-tax adjusted operating income per share
$
11.24
$
8.64
Net Income Return on Equity
7.1%
8.8%
Adjusted Operating Return on Equity(3)
11.6%
11.3%
Note: Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of POT. Adjusted operating income reflects the reclassification of results of POT from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other. POT's results are excluded from adjusted operating income as a result of the operation being held for sale.
Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation.
Represents adjustments not included in the above reconciling items. "Other adjustments" include certain components of the consideration for the Assurance IQ acquisition, which are recognized as compensation expense over the requisite service periods, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration.
Represents adjusted operating income after-tax, annualized for interim periods, divided by average Prudential Financial, Inc. equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income and adjusted to remove amounts included for foreign currency exchange rate remeasurement.
Reconciliations between Adjusted Book Value and the Comparable GAAP Measure(1)
($ millions, except per share data)
December 31,
September 30,
2019
2014
2020
GAAP book value
$
63,115
$
40,981
$
66,217
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)
24,039
15,882
30,001
GAAP book value excluding AOCI
39,076
25,099
36,216
Less: Cumulative effect of remeasurement of foreign currency
(1,835)
(4,783)
(1,482)
Adjusted book value
$
40,911
$
29,882
$
37,698
-
-
-
Number of diluted shares
404.9
461.5
399.5
-
-
-
GAAP book value per Common share - diluted
(1)
$
155.88
$
88.80
$
165.75
GAAP book value excluding AOCI per Common share - diluted
(1)
$
96.51
$
54.39
$
90.65
Adjusted book value per Common share - diluted
(1)
$
101.04
$
64.75
$
94.36
Represents results of Financial Services Businesses for 2014. The $500 million of exchangeable surplus notes were converted into 6.2 million shares of Common Stock in the third quarter of 2019. Book
value per share as of December 31, 2014 excludes the impact of exchangeable surplus notes due to the anti-dilutive impact of conversion.
