Prudential Financial : 3Q20 Investor Update 0 11/05/2020 | 01:27pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 3Q20 Investor Update Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Measures Certain of the statements included in this presentation, including those relating to Prudential Financial, Inc.'s and its subsidiaries' financial strength, long-term growth prospects, ability to manage risk associated with equity market decline, pandemic insurance shock, interest rate shock, credit shock or currency shock, capital allocation strategy (including the payment of dividends, acquisitions, and repurchase of shares), our ability to complete the sale of Prudential of Taiwan and receive the proceeds therefrom, and expected cost savings, constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "includes," "plans," "assumes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "will," "shall," or variations of such words are generally part of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Prudential Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Prudential Financial, Inc.'s actual results may differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections included in Prudential Financial, Inc.'s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Our financial strength, long-term growth prospects, ability to manage risk associated with equity market decline, pandemic insurance shock, interest rate shock, credit shock or currency shock, capital allocation strategy (including the payment of dividends, acquisitions, and repurchase of shares), our ability to complete the sale of Prudential of Taiwan and receive the proceeds therefrom, and expected cost savings are subject to the risk that we will be unable to execute our strategy because of economic, market, or competitive conditions or other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prudential Financial, Inc. does not undertake to update any particular forward-looking statement included in this presentation. This presentation includes references to adjusted operating income, adjusted book value, and adjusted operating return on equity, which is based on adjusted operating income and adjusted book value. Consolidated adjusted operating income and adjusted book value are not calculated based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). For reconciliations of adjusted operating income, adjusted book value, and adjusted operating return on equity to the comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the Appendix. ____________________________________________________________________________ Prudential Financial, Inc. of the United States is not affiliated with Prudential plc which is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 2 Prudential Investment Thesis ROCK SOLID DIFFERENTIATED DISCIPLINED Demonstrated Thoughtful strategies Positioned for financial strength and business design long-term growth produce differentiated outcomes DRIVING SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM VALUE FOR OUR STAKEHOLDERS 12% 13% 9% Adjusted Operating ROE(1) 5-yr Annual Dividends Per Share CAGR(2) 5-yr Adjusted BVPS CAGR(3) Based on 2019 after-tax adjusted operating income and average adjusted book value. See reconciliation in Appendix for more information. From 2014 to 2019; based on annual dividend per share. From 2014 to 2019; based on adjusted book value. See reconciliation in Appendix for more information. Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 3 Complementary Businesses at Scale with Long-Term Growth Potential Earnings Contribution(1) PGIM 17% International Businesses $4.8 42% billion U.S. Businesses 41% Key Statistics Revenues(2):$56B Adjusted Book Value Per Share(3): $94.36 Employees(4): Approx. 50,000 Adjusted Dividend Yield(5): 5% Note: Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of Prudential Life Insurance Company of Taiwan Inc. ("POT"). Adjusted operating income reflects the reclassification of results of POT from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other. POT's results are excluded from adjusted operating income as a result of the operation being held for sale. Based on last twelve months of pre-tax adjusted operating income through 3Q20. Pie chart excludes Corporate & Other operations loss of $2,076 million. Based on last twelve months of revenue through 3Q20. As of September 30, 2020. See reconciliation in Appendix for more information. As of December 31, 2019. Based on 3Q20 annualized dividend per share divided by adjusted book value per share. Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 4 Committed to Promoting Long-Term Sustainability Purpose Driven • We make lives better by solving the financial challenges of our changing world • Shareholders • Customers Multi-Stakeholder • Employees • Society • Global Environmental Commitment • ESG-focused Investment Philosophy Investment Strategy • Investing to Mitigate Climate Change • U.N. Principles for Responsible Investing Governance • Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Transparency • Sustainability Accounting Standards Board First U.S. life insurer to issue green bond Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 5 ROCK SOLID Demonstrated financial strength Robust Approach to Capital & Liquidity Management Financial Risk Appetite Liquidity Framework Strength Significant resources "AA" standards Capitalized to remain available competitive under for capital stress scenarios Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 7 Demonstrated Financial Strength Capital Position Sources of Funding • Parent company liquid assets > 3x annual • Parent company highly liquid assets of $6.1 fixed charges billion(1) • PICA RBC ratio > 375% • Free cash flow(2) ~65% of earnings over time Japan solvency margin ratios > 700% Off-Balance Sheet Resources Resource Capacity Maturity Date Credit Facility $4.0 billion July 2022 Contingent Capital $1.5 billion November 2023 $1.5 billion May 2030 Prudential Holdings of ¥100 billion September 2024 Japan Facility As of September 30, 2020. Highly liquid assets predominantly include cash, short-term investments, U.S. Treasury securities, obligations of other U.S. government authorities and agencies, and/or foreign government bonds. Management view of free cash flow as a percentage of after-tax adjusted operating income includes dividends and returns of capital, net receipts from capital related intercompany loans, capital contributions to subsidiaries, and adjustments for M&A funding. Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 8 Preserving Balance Sheet Strength, as We Have Done for 140+ Years Stress Parameters Our Toolbox Equity Market Decline • Disciplined ALM and hedging • On balance sheet capital capacity Pandemic Insurance Shock • Off-balance sheet resources - Credit facilities Interest Rate Shock - Contingent capital • Shift in our product mix • Ability to adjust product Credit Shock pricing • Reinsurance Currency Shock • Prudent management Outcomes Maintain appropriate and competitive regulatory capital levels at insurance companies

Opportunistically pre-funded $1.5 billion of 2020 and 2021 debt maturities

pre-funded $1.5 billion of 2020 and 2021 debt maturities Maintain adequate cash position at parent company

Relatively resilient to equity market and interest rates declines

Highly effective variable annuity hedging program Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 9 Broadly Diversified, High Quality Investment Portfolio Portfolio Composition(1) $450 billion Equities/ Other Alts 5% 3% Mortgage Loans Government 12% Securities Structured 34% Products 6% Corporate Securities, Private Corporate 13% Securities, Public 27% Highlights: High quality, defensively positioned portfolio with disciplined Asset Liability Management

Favorable credit loss experience relative to peers

Benefits of PGIM's expertise and direct origination capabilities

Credit asset leverage lower than peer average at 7.2x (2) Credit Migration: YTD 2020 credit migration and losses were favorable relative to our expectations, and 3Q20 credit losses were $12 million General Account excluding the Closed Block Division and assets supporting experience-related contractholder liabilities (ASCL) as of September 30, 2020, on a U.S. GAAP carrying value basis. ASCL represents investment results that generally accrue to contractholders. Equities/Alts include equity securities, investments in LPs/LLCs, and real estate held through direct ownership. Structured products include commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, and other asset-backed securities. Other includes policy loans, fixed maturities - trading, short-term investments, derivatives, and other miscellaneous assets. Asset leverage defined as (a) invested assets adjusted to isolate credit risk by including only Credit Bonds (fixed maturities including mortgage loans less government bonds), excluding the Closed Block Division and ASCL, divided by (b) equity excluding the portion of AOCI attributable to FX remeasurement and goodwill. Peer average includes AFL, AEL, AMP, ATH, BHF, CNO, EQH, LNC, MET, PFG, RGA, UNM, and VOYA. As of June 30, 2020 and sourced from Form 10-Q filings or quarterly financial supplements. Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 10 Balanced Approach to Capital Allocation Maintain Strong Capital Position Organic Growth at Attractive Returns Sustainable and Growing Dividends Acquisitions Share Repurchases Shareholder Distributions ($ millions) Temporarily suspended share $4,144 repurchases in 2Q20 $3,245 $3,026 $2,550 $2,500 $2,000 $1,500 $1,827 $1,250 $500 $1,300 $1,526 $1,644 $1,327 $1,245 2016 2017 2018 2019 YTD20 Dividends Share Repurchases Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 11 Double-Digit Dividend Growth Supported by Strong Earnings and Cash Flow Coverage ($ per share) Annual Dividends 19% CAGR $2.17 $1.60 $1.73 $1.45 $1.15 $0.58 $0.70 $4.00 $3.60 $3.00 $2.80 $2.44 34% 2019 Dividend Payout Ratio(1) 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Based on annual dividend per share divided by annual after-tax adjusted operating income per share. Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 12 DIFFERENTIATED Thoughtful strategies and business design produce differentiated outcomes PGIM Diversified Top 10 Global Asset Manager with a Differentiated Active Multi-Manager Model Earnings Contribution(1) ($ millions) $1,146 PGIM 17% Business Highlights: Diverse offering with scale - Attractive asset classes, client segments, and worldwide geographic presence

Proven ability to capture industry flows and market share while preserving fee levels

Alignment of incentive - Pay for performance model Stable earnings, strong operating margin, and sustained cash flows to PFI Note: See Appendix for sources of rankings. (1) Based on last twelve months of pre-tax adjusted operating income through 3Q20 excluding Corporate & Other operations. Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 14 PGIM Strong Investment Performance Across Attractive Asset Classes Leads to Significant Organic Growth Percentage of PGIM AUM(1) Outperforming Benchmark 87% 91% 95% 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years 9/30/2020(2) Successful History with 16 out of 17 Years of Positive Third-Party Net Flows ($ billions) 36.5 30.0 22.6 23.8 21.9 20.1 15.6 11.0 11.0 10.8 13.7 13.9 9.8 7.1 5.5 5.7 0.5 (0.8) 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 YTD20 Represents PGIM's benchmarked AUM (77% of total third-party AUM is benchmarked over 3 years, 68% over 5 years, and 43% over 10 years respectively). This calculation does not include non-benchmarked assets (including general account assets and assets not managed by PGIM). Returns are calculated gross of investment management fees, which would reduce an investor's net return. Excess performance is based on all actively managed Fixed Income, Equity and Real Estate AUM for Jennison Associates, PGIM Fixed Income, Quantitative Management Associates (QMA), PGIM Real Estate, PGIM Private Capital, PGIM Global Partners, and PGIM Real Estate Finance. PGIM calculations as of September 30, 2020 for $821 billion of third-party AUM managed against public benchmarks. Past performance is not a guarantee or reliable indicator of future results. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of capital. Performance is defined as outperformance (gross of fees) relative to each individual strategy's respective benchmark(s). Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 15 International Businesses Highly Productive, Elite Proprietary Distribution and Expanding Presence in Growth Markets Earnings Contribution(1) ($ millions) $2,910 International Businesses 42% Business Highlights: Best in class, profitable Japanese franchise consistently taking market share

Continuing rotation from mature to developing markets with greater growth prospects and favorable demographic trends

Synergies with PGIM's investment expertise Stable earnings, high returns, and sustained cash flows to PFI Note: See Appendix for earnings by business. Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of POT from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other. (1) Based on last twelve months of pre-tax adjusted operating income through 3Q20 excluding Corporate & Other operations. Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 16 International Businesses Attractive Mix of Developed and Emerging Markets Provide Long-term Growth Developed: Japan Highly productive distribution system; world class captive agents, complemented by third-party channels

third-party channels Aging population provides opportunity for expanding product solutions

Wealthy households with significant investable assets Emerging Markets Expanding economies and rising affluent and middle class: Latin America, China, Southeast Asia, Africa

Low insurance penetration with growing demand for protection and savings products

Thoughtful ownership approaches and business models tailored to local market dynamics and opportunities Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 17 U.S. Businesses Diversified Business Portfolio with Expanding Market Opportunities Earnings Contribution(1) ($ millions) U.S. Businesses 41% $2,788 Note: See Appendix for earnings by business. Business Highlights: Diversified customer base

Broad set of complementary solutions

Strong multi-channel distribution

multi-channel distribution Synergies with PGIM's investment expertise Scaled and diversified businesses with runway for growth Based on last twelve months of pre-tax adjusted operating income through 3Q20 excluding Corporate & Other operations. U.S. Businesses include Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, and Assurance IQ. Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 18 U.S. Businesses Broad, End-to-End Engagement Model We Can Meet Customers… … How and When They Want Institutions Individuals within Digital Hybrid In-Person Institutions Individuals Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 19 Complementary Businesses Amplify Growth and Mitigate Risk Competitive Synergies PGIM is the "investment engine" of Prudential - generates higher returning assets that enhance the competitiveness of U.S. and International Businesses

U.S. and International Businesses significantly increase PGIM's scale

Individual businesses enhance Workplace value proposition Risk Mitigation Synergies Diversification of earnings, capital, and risks

Natural hedging

Mortality / Longevity Offsetting equity exposure across businesses

Global Intelligence Idea Sharing Common Purpose Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 20 DISCIPLINED Positioned for long-term growth On Track with our 2020 Initiatives 2020 Initiatives Cost Savings Initiative Rotate International Earnings Mix Actions to Mitigate Low Interest Rates Commentary Status • Realized ~$135 million of cost savings through 3Q20 Expanding • Increasing cost savings target to $750 Program million by year-end 2023 • Closed sale of Prudential of Korea in August • Announced sale of Prudential of Taiwan On Track in August • Repricing products more quickly • Pivoting to less interest rate sensitive On Track solutions Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 22 PGIM Earnings and Margin Continue to Expand ($ billions) Earnings Pre-tax AOI 8.2% CAGR $1.0 $0.8 2016 2019 Growth opportunities from: Alternatives

International

Retail Margin expansion from positive operating leverage Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 23 PGIM Growth in Alternatives Market Opportunity(1) ($ trillions) 11% CAGR $11.2 $6.6 20192024E PGIM's Positioning Alternatives(2) $243B Top 3 in $182B Real Estate(2) Private $98B Credit(2) Investments for Future Growth Building out private credit capabilities (e.g. mezzanine, direct lending)

Entering the Private Equity Secondaries space

Further scaling and broadening PGIM Fixed

Income's suite of hedge funds

Income's suite of hedge funds Driving growth of QMA's global macro and managed futures strategies Note: See Appendix for sources of rankings. Private markets AUM from Morgan Stanley Beyond the Bounce-Back, published 2020. Data reflects AUM as of September 30, 2020. Alternatives AUM represents hedge fund, mezzanine and other private credit, real asset, and infrastructure products across all PGIM businesses. Real Estate represents gross AUM and AUA of $142B and $40B, respectively, and net AUM is $121B. Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 24 PGIM Significant Opportunity Outside the U.S. Japan ~$265B in Assets Europe ~$82B in Assets Emerging Markets ~$35B in Assets Top 3 foreign manager of Japanese Institutional assets

foreign manager of Japanese Institutional assets Generated a total of over $30B in third-party net flows over the last 5 years

in third-party net flows over the last 5 years Increased appetite for non-Japan assets

non-Japan assets AUM from European clients grew by 13% CAGR over the last 5 years

over the last 5 years ~30 sales professionals covering EU institutions and intermediaries, tripled since 2013

Entering Retail market

China: $19B AUM JV up from $5B in 2010; deepening local coverage of top institutions

up from in 2010; deepening local coverage of top institutions Top 10 EM active manager with $44B (1) across public debt and equities strategies Note: See Appendix for sources of rankings. Data as of September 30, 2020, unless otherwise stated. (1) As of June 30, 2020. Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 25 PGIM Momentum in U.S. Retail Market Opportunity(1) 20% $21 58% trillion 22% Passive MFs Passive ETFs Active MFs and ETFs PGIM's Positioning #2 fastest growing U.S. mutual fund family YTD (2)

fastest growing U.S. mutual fund family Institutional approach to serving retail intermediaries

Leading Fixed Income franchise meets investors' demand for yield Investments for Future Growth Continue to build on strategic partner status (e.g. Edward Jones)

Scale up suite of active ETFs and Retail Separate Accounts Note: See Appendix for sources of rankings. Morningstar data as of September 30, 2020 (excludes money market funds and fund of funds). Based on net sales for long-term mutual funds. Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 26 International Businesses Earnings Expansion with Stable Margins ($ billions) Pre-tax AOI Earnings 3.3% Growth opportunities from: CAGR $3.1 $2.8 • Continuing to outpace the market in Japan • Expanding our presence in emerging markets 20162019 Note: See Appendix for earnings by business. Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of POT from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other. Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 27 International Businesses Well Positioned for Continued Outperformance in Japan Market Highly Skilled Adept at Penetration Product Distribution Beyond Tokyo Evolution Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 28 International Businesses Delivering on Our Strategic Imperatives to Capture Growth in Emerging Markets Our Presence Strategic Imperatives Growth Latin America, China, India, Indonesia, Africa Distribution Expansion in Proprietary and Third-Party Channels Product Development to Meet Customer Needs Building Digital, Mobile, and Data Analytics Capabilities Complementing Organic Growth with M&A Distribution Expansion Digital Enablement Partners:Partners: Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 29 U.S. Businesses Executing Against Three Strategic Pillars ($ billions) Earnings Pre-tax AOI 4.5% Growth opportunities from: CAGR $3.5 • Strengthening our foundational $3.1 businesses • Transforming capabilities and efficiency • Expanding addressable markets to accelerate growth 2016 2019 Note: See Appendix for earnings by business. Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 30 U.S. Businesses Strengthening Our Foundational Businesses Enhance Full Service platform customer experience and Retirement competitiveness Pursue disciplined growth in PRT Group • Expand in target customer segments Insurance • Enhance voluntary platform and products Individual • Expand in target distribution and customer segments Annuities & • Pivot to less interest rate sensitive solutions Individual Life Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 31 U.S. Businesses Transforming Capabilities and Efficiency Changing the way we work to improve the customer experience… Call Center Process Technology Enablement Optimization Automation (Digital, Mobile) …resulting in ~$750 million of annual run-rate cost savings by year-end 2023(1) (1) Run-rate at the end of the year. Earnings impact includes U.S. Businesses, PGIM, and Corporate & Other and is subject to timing. Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 32 U.S. Businesses Expanding Addressable Markets to Accelerate Growth Opportunity to Accelerate Growth in Mass Affluent and Middle Market 86M Mass Market Households $1.7T Assets 25M Middle Market $5.8T Assets 12M Mass Affluent $11.2T Assets 5M Affluent $29.8T Assets Significant opportunity to expand and grow: Underserved markets with significant gaps for protection and retirement How we make it happen: Simplified and affordable products

Alternative distribution channels

Workplace Financial Wellness Prudential Advisors LINK/Hybrid Advisors Assurance IQ

Sources: Cerulli 2018 Retail Asset Management Report; Prudential 2018 Financial Wellness Survey. Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 33 Prudential Investment Thesis ROCK SOLID DIFFERENTIATED DISCIPLINED Demonstrated Thoughtful strategies Positioned for financial strength and business design long-term growth produce differentiated outcomes DRIVING SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM VALUE FOR OUR STAKEHOLDERS 12% 13% 9% Adjusted Operating ROE(1) 5-yr Annual Dividends Per Share CAGR(2) 5-yr Adjusted BVPS CAGR(3) Based on 2019 after-tax adjusted operating income and average adjusted book value. See reconciliation in Appendix for more information. From 2014 to 2019; based on annual dividend per share. From 2014 to 2019; based on adjusted book value. See reconciliation in Appendix for more information. Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 34 APPENDIX Sources of Rankings Business Market Position Source Top 10 Global Asset Pensions & Investments Top Money Managers list, June 1, 2020; based on Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) total worldwide assets Manager under management as of March 31, 2020. Top 3 Real Estate IPE Real Assets, Real Estate Managers by Worldwide AUM as of June 30, 2019. Publication as of November/December 2019 Manager issue. Top 3 Foreign Manager Nenkin Joho by R&I. AUM as of December 31, 2018. AUM PGIM of Japanese Institutional ranking pertains to separate accounts and does not include AUM Assets for institutional funds. Top 10 EM Active Based on eVestment data as of June 30, 2020. Manager Strategic Insight/Simfund 3Q 2020 YTD. Ranking only references #2 Fastest Growing U.S. net sales for long-term mutual funds and excludes ETF and Mutual Fund Family money markets. Results may differ from PGIM Investments (Strategic Insight/Simfund excludes Day One and private funds). Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 36 Earnings by Business ($ millions) Full Year Twelve Months Ended 2019 2016 9/30/2020 Adjusted operating income (loss) before income taxes PGIM $ 998 $ 787 $ 1,146 U.S. Businesses: Retirement 1,301 1,012 1,179 Group Insurance 285 220 132 Individual Annuities 1,843 1,765 1,480 Individual Life 87 79 75 Assurance IQ (9) - (78) Total U.S. Businesses 3,507 3,076 2,788 International Businesses: Life Planner 1,433 1,249 1,423 Gibraltar Life & Other 1,679 1,578 1,487 Total International Businesses 3,112 2,827 2,910 Corporate & Other (1,766) (1,581) (2,076) Total adjusted operating income before income taxes 5,851 5,109 4,768 Income taxes, applicable to adjusted operating income 1,195 1,224 925 After-tax adjusted operating income $ 4,656 $ 3,885 $ 3,843 Note: Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of POT. Adjusted operating income reflects the reclassification of results of POT from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other. POT's results are excluded from adjusted operating income as a result of the operation being held for sale. Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 37 Reconciliations between Adjusted Operating Income and the Comparable GAAP Measure ($ millions, except per share data) Full Year Twelve Months Ended 2019 2016 9/30/2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. $ 4,186 $ 4,368 $ (65) Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 52 51 35 Net income (loss) 4,238 4,419 (30) Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 52 51 35 Income (loss) attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc. 4,186 4,368 (65) Less: Equity in earnings of operating joint ventures, net of taxes and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 48 (2) 42 Income (loss) (after-tax) before equity in earnings of operating joint ventures 4,138 4,370 (107) Less: Reconciling Items: - Realized investment gains (losses), net, and related charges and adjustments (1) (958) 504 (3,026) Market experience updates (449) - (950) Divested and Run-off Businesses: - - Closed Block division 36 (132) 16 Other Divested and Run-off Businesses 756 229 (610) Equity in earnings of operating joint ventures and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (104) (5) (95) Other adjustments(2) (47) - 18 Total reconciling items, before income taxes (766) 596 (4,647) Less: Income taxes, not applicable to adjusted operating income (248) 111 (697) Total reconciling items, after income taxes (518) 485 (3,950) After-tax adjusted operating income 4,656 3,885 3,843 Income taxes, applicable to adjusted operating income 1,195 1,224 925 Adjusted operating income before income taxes $ 5,851 $ 5,109 $ 4,768 $ - After-tax adjusted operating income per share $ 11.24 $ 8.64 Net Income Return on Equity 7.1% 8.8% Adjusted Operating Return on Equity(3) 11.6% 11.3% Note: Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of POT. Adjusted operating income reflects the reclassification of results of POT from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other. POT's results are excluded from adjusted operating income as a result of the operation being held for sale. Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation. Represents adjustments not included in the above reconciling items. "Other adjustments" include certain components of the consideration for the Assurance IQ acquisition, which are recognized as compensation expense over the requisite service periods, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration. Represents adjusted operating income after-tax, annualized for interim periods, divided by average Prudential Financial, Inc. equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income and adjusted to remove amounts included for foreign currency exchange rate remeasurement. Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 38 Reconciliations between Adjusted Book Value and the Comparable GAAP Measure(1) ($ millions, except per share data) December 31, September 30, 2019 2014 2020 GAAP book value $ 63,115 $ 40,981 $ 66,217 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) 24,039 15,882 30,001 GAAP book value excluding AOCI 39,076 25,099 36,216 Less: Cumulative effect of remeasurement of foreign currency (1,835) (4,783) (1,482) Adjusted book value $ 40,911 $ 29,882 $ 37,698 - - - Number of diluted shares 404.9 461.5 399.5 - - - GAAP book value per Common share - diluted (1) $ 155.88 $ 88.80 $ 165.75 GAAP book value excluding AOCI per Common share - diluted (1) $ 96.51 $ 54.39 $ 90.65 Adjusted book value per Common share - diluted (1) $ 101.04 $ 64.75 $ 94.36 Represents results of Financial Services Businesses for 2014. The $500 million of exchangeable surplus notes were converted into 6.2 million shares of Common Stock in the third quarter of 2019. Book value per share as of December 31, 2014 excludes the impact of exchangeable surplus notes due to the anti-dilutive impact of conversion. Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan 39 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Prudential Financial Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 18:26:00 UTC

0 All news about PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. 01:27p PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : 3Q20 Investor Update PU 11/04 GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber and Lyft win vote in California, Hilton posts heavy.. 11/03 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regula.. AQ 11/03 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results BU 10/30 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Retirement enters funded reinsurance business PU 10/29 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. : quaterly earnings release 10/28 U.S. corporate spending plans could stumble as risks rise RE 10/23 Energy Down After Biden Pledges Gradual Shift To Renewable Energy -- Energy R.. DJ 10/22 Investors react to last Trump-Biden election debate RE 10/16 Tech Down Slightly As Options Expiration Spurs Volatility -- Tech Roundup DJ