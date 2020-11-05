Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Prudential Financial, Inc.    PRU

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(PRU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Prudential Financial : 3Q20 Investor Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 01:27pm EST

3Q20 Investor Update

Forward-Looking Statements

and Non-GAAP Measures

Certain of the statements included in this presentation, including those relating to Prudential Financial, Inc.'s and its subsidiaries' financial strength, long-term growth prospects, ability to manage risk associated with equity market decline, pandemic insurance shock, interest rate shock, credit shock or currency shock, capital allocation strategy (including the payment of dividends, acquisitions, and repurchase of shares), our ability to complete the sale of Prudential of Taiwan and receive the proceeds therefrom, and expected cost savings, constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "includes," "plans," "assumes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "will," "shall," or variations of such words are generally part of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Prudential Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries. Prudential Financial, Inc.'s actual results may differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections included in Prudential Financial, Inc.'s Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Our financial strength, long-term growth prospects, ability to manage risk associated with equity market decline, pandemic insurance shock, interest rate shock, credit shock or currency shock, capital allocation strategy (including the payment of dividends, acquisitions, and repurchase of shares), our ability to complete the sale of Prudential of Taiwan and receive the proceeds therefrom, and expected cost savings are subject to the risk that we will be unable to execute our strategy because of economic, market, or competitive conditions or other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prudential Financial, Inc. does not undertake to update any particular forward-looking statement included in this presentation.

This presentation includes references to adjusted operating income, adjusted book value, and adjusted operating return on equity, which is based on adjusted operating income and adjusted book value. Consolidated adjusted operating income and adjusted book value are not calculated based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). For reconciliations of adjusted operating income, adjusted book value, and adjusted operating return on equity to the comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the Appendix.

____________________________________________________________________________

Prudential Financial, Inc. of the United States is not affiliated with Prudential plc which is headquartered in the United Kingdom.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

2

Prudential Investment Thesis

ROCK SOLID

DIFFERENTIATED

DISCIPLINED

Demonstrated

Thoughtful strategies

Positioned for

financial strength

and business design

long-term growth

produce differentiated

outcomes

DRIVING SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM VALUE FOR OUR STAKEHOLDERS

12% 13% 9%

Adjusted Operating ROE(1)

5-yr Annual Dividends Per Share CAGR(2)

5-yr Adjusted BVPS CAGR(3)

  1. Based on 2019 after-tax adjusted operating income and average adjusted book value. See reconciliation in Appendix for more information.
  2. From 2014 to 2019; based on annual dividend per share.
  3. From 2014 to 2019; based on adjusted book value. See reconciliation in Appendix for more information.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

3

Complementary Businesses at Scale with Long-Term Growth Potential

Earnings Contribution(1)

PGIM

17%

International

Businesses $4.8

42%

billion

U.S.

Businesses

41%

Key Statistics

Revenues(2):$56B

Adjusted Book Value Per Share(3):

$94.36

Employees(4):

Approx. 50,000

Adjusted Dividend Yield(5):

5%

Note: Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of Prudential Life Insurance Company of Taiwan Inc. ("POT"). Adjusted operating income reflects the reclassification of results of POT from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other. POT's results are excluded from adjusted operating income as a result of the operation being held for sale.

  1. Based on last twelve months of pre-tax adjusted operating income through 3Q20. Pie chart excludes Corporate & Other operations loss of $2,076 million.
  2. Based on last twelve months of revenue through 3Q20.
  3. As of September 30, 2020. See reconciliation in Appendix for more information.
  4. As of December 31, 2019.
  5. Based on 3Q20 annualized dividend per share divided by adjusted book value per share.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

4

Committed to Promoting Long-Term Sustainability

Purpose Driven • We make lives better by solving the financial challenges of our changing world

Shareholders

Customers

Multi-Stakeholder

Employees

Society

Global Environmental Commitment

ESG-focused Investment Philosophy

Investment Strategy

Investing to Mitigate Climate Change

U.N. Principles for Responsible Investing

Governance

• Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

  • Transparency • Sustainability Accounting Standards Board

First U.S. life insurer to issue green bond

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

5

ROCK SOLID

Demonstrated financial strength

Robust Approach to Capital & Liquidity Management

Financial

Risk Appetite

Liquidity

Framework

Strength

Significant resources

"AA" standards

Capitalized to remain

available

competitive under

for capital

stress scenarios

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

7

Demonstrated Financial Strength

Capital Position

Sources of Funding

Parent company liquid assets > 3x annual

Parent company highly liquid assets of $6.1

fixed charges

billion(1)

PICA RBC ratio > 375%

Free cash flow(2) ~65% of earnings over time

  • Japan solvency margin ratios > 700%

Off-Balance Sheet Resources

Resource

Capacity

Maturity Date

Credit Facility

$4.0 billion

July 2022

Contingent Capital

$1.5 billion

November 2023

$1.5 billion

May 2030

Prudential Holdings of

¥100 billion

September 2024

Japan Facility

As of September 30, 2020.

  1. Highly liquid assets predominantly include cash, short-term investments, U.S. Treasury securities, obligations of other U.S. government authorities and agencies, and/or foreign government bonds.
  2. Management view of free cash flow as a percentage of after-tax adjusted operating income includes dividends and returns of capital, net receipts from capital related intercompany loans, capital contributions to subsidiaries, and adjustments for M&A funding.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

8

Preserving Balance Sheet Strength, as We Have Done for 140+ Years

Stress Parameters

Our Toolbox

Equity Market Decline

Disciplined ALM and

hedging

• On balance sheet capital

capacity

Pandemic Insurance Shock

• Off-balance sheet resources

-

Credit facilities

Interest Rate Shock

-

Contingent capital

• Shift in our product mix

• Ability to adjust product

Credit Shock

pricing

Reinsurance

Currency Shock

Prudent management

Outcomes

  • Maintain appropriate and competitive regulatory capital levels at insurance companies
  • Opportunistically pre-funded $1.5 billion of 2020 and 2021 debt maturities
  • Maintain adequate cash position at parent company
  • Relatively resilient to equity market and interest rates declines
  • Highly effective variable annuity hedging program

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

9

Broadly Diversified, High Quality Investment Portfolio

Portfolio Composition(1)

$450 billion

Equities/

Other

Alts

5%

3%

Mortgage

Loans

Government

12%

Securities

Structured

34%

Products

6%

Corporate

Securities,

Private

Corporate

13%

Securities, Public

27%

Highlights:

  • High quality, defensively positioned portfolio with disciplined Asset Liability Management
  • Favorable credit loss experience relative to peers
  • Benefits of PGIM's expertise and direct origination capabilities
  • Credit asset leverage lower than peer average at 7.2x(2)

Credit Migration:

  • YTD 2020 credit migration and losses were favorable relative to our expectations, and 3Q20 credit losses were $12 million
  1. General Account excluding the Closed Block Division and assets supporting experience-related contractholder liabilities (ASCL) as of September 30, 2020, on a U.S. GAAP carrying value basis. ASCL represents investment results that generally accrue to contractholders. Equities/Alts include equity securities, investments in LPs/LLCs, and real estate held through direct ownership. Structured products include commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, and other asset-backed securities. Other includes policy loans, fixed maturities - trading, short-term investments, derivatives, and other miscellaneous assets.
  2. Asset leverage defined as (a) invested assets adjusted to isolate credit risk by including only Credit Bonds (fixed maturities including mortgage loans less government bonds), excluding the Closed Block Division and ASCL, divided by (b) equity excluding the portion of AOCI attributable to FX remeasurement and goodwill. Peer average includes AFL, AEL, AMP, ATH, BHF, CNO, EQH, LNC, MET, PFG, RGA, UNM, and VOYA. As of June 30, 2020 and sourced from Form 10-Q filings or quarterly financial supplements.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

10

Balanced Approach to Capital Allocation

  1. Maintain Strong Capital Position
  2. Organic Growth at Attractive Returns
  3. Sustainable and Growing Dividends
  4. Acquisitions
  5. Share Repurchases

Shareholder Distributions

($ millions)

Temporarily

suspended share

$4,144 repurchases in 2Q20

$3,245

$3,026

$2,550

$2,500

$2,000

$1,500

$1,827

$1,250

$500

$1,300

$1,526

$1,644

$1,327

$1,245

2016

2017

2018

2019

YTD20

Dividends

Share Repurchases

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

11

Double-Digit Dividend Growth Supported by Strong Earnings and Cash Flow Coverage

($ per share)

Annual Dividends

19% CAGR

$2.17

$1.60 $1.73

$1.45

$1.15

$0.58 $0.70

$4.00

$3.60

$3.00

$2.80

$2.44

34%

2019 Dividend Payout Ratio(1)

2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

  1. Based on annual dividend per share divided by annual after-tax adjusted operating income per share.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

12

DIFFERENTIATED

Thoughtful strategies and business design

produce differentiated outcomes

PGIM

Diversified Top 10 Global Asset Manager with a Differentiated Active Multi-Manager Model

Earnings Contribution(1)

($ millions)

$1,146

PGIM

17%

Business Highlights:

  • Diverse offering with scale - Attractive asset classes, client segments, and worldwide geographic presence
  • Proven ability to capture industry flows and market share while preserving fee levels
  • Alignment of incentive - Pay for performance model

Stable earnings, strong operating margin, and sustained cash flows to PFI

Note: See Appendix for sources of rankings.

(1) Based on last twelve months of pre-tax adjusted operating income through 3Q20 excluding Corporate & Other operations.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

14

PGIM

Strong Investment Performance Across Attractive Asset Classes Leads to Significant Organic Growth

Percentage of PGIM AUM(1) Outperforming Benchmark

87% 91% 95%

3 Years

5 Years

10 Years

9/30/2020(2)

Successful History with 16 out of

17 Years of Positive Third-Party Net Flows

($ billions)

36.5

30.0

22.6

23.8

21.9

20.1

15.6

11.0 11.0

10.8

13.7

13.9

9.8

7.1

5.5

5.7

0.5

(0.8)

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

YTD20

  1. Represents PGIM's benchmarked AUM (77% of total third-party AUM is benchmarked over 3 years, 68% over 5 years, and 43% over 10 years respectively). This calculation does not include non-benchmarked assets (including general account assets and assets not managed by PGIM). Returns are calculated gross of investment management fees, which would reduce an investor's net return. Excess performance is based on all actively managed Fixed Income, Equity and Real Estate AUM for Jennison Associates, PGIM Fixed Income, Quantitative Management Associates (QMA), PGIM Real Estate, PGIM Private Capital, PGIM Global Partners, and PGIM Real Estate Finance.
  2. PGIM calculations as of September 30, 2020 for $821 billion of third-party AUM managed against public benchmarks. Past performance is not a guarantee or reliable indicator of future results. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of capital. Performance is defined as outperformance (gross of fees) relative to each individual strategy's respective benchmark(s).

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

15

International Businesses

Highly Productive, Elite Proprietary Distribution and Expanding Presence in Growth Markets

Earnings Contribution(1)

($ millions)

$2,910 International Businesses

42%

Business Highlights:

  • Best in class, profitable Japanese franchise consistently taking market share
  • Continuing rotation from mature to developing markets with greater growth prospects and favorable demographic trends
  • Synergies with PGIM's investment expertise

Stable earnings, high returns, and sustained cash flows to PFI

Note: See Appendix for earnings by business. Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of POT from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other.

(1) Based on last twelve months of pre-tax adjusted operating income through 3Q20 excluding Corporate & Other operations.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

16

International Businesses

Attractive Mix of Developed and Emerging Markets Provide Long-term Growth

Developed: Japan

  • Highly productive distribution system; world class captive agents, complemented by third-party channels
  • Aging population provides opportunity for expanding product solutions
  • Wealthy households with significant investable assets

Emerging Markets

  • Expanding economies and rising affluent and middle class: Latin America, China, Southeast Asia, Africa
  • Low insurance penetration with growing demand for protection and savings products
  • Thoughtful ownership approaches and business models tailored to local market dynamics and opportunities

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

17

U.S. Businesses

Diversified Business Portfolio with Expanding Market Opportunities

Earnings Contribution(1)

($ millions)

U.S.

Businesses

41%

$2,788

Note: See Appendix for earnings by business.

Business Highlights:

  • Diversified customer base
  • Broad set of complementary solutions
  • Strong multi-channel distribution
  • Synergies with PGIM's investment expertise

Scaled and diversified businesses

with runway for growth

  1. Based on last twelve months of pre-tax adjusted operating income through 3Q20 excluding Corporate & Other operations. U.S. Businesses include Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, and Assurance IQ.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

18

U.S. Businesses

Broad, End-to-End Engagement Model

We Can Meet Customers…

… How and When They Want

Institutions

Individuals

withinDigital Hybrid In-Person Institutions

Individuals

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

19

Complementary Businesses Amplify Growth and Mitigate Risk

Competitive Synergies

  • PGIM is the "investment engine" of Prudential - generates higher returning assets that enhance the competitiveness of U.S. and International Businesses
  • U.S. and International Businesses significantly increase PGIM's scale
  • Individual businesses enhance Workplace value proposition

Risk Mitigation Synergies

  • Diversification of earnings, capital, and risks
  • Natural hedging
    • Mortality / Longevity
    • Offsetting equity exposure across businesses

Global Intelligence

Idea Sharing

Common Purpose

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

20

DISCIPLINED

Positioned for long-term growth

On Track with our 2020 Initiatives

2020 Initiatives

Cost Savings

Initiative

Rotate International

Earnings Mix

Actions to Mitigate Low Interest Rates

Commentary

Status

Realized ~$135 million of cost savings

through 3Q20

Expanding

Increasing cost savings target to $750

Program

million by year-end 2023

Closed sale of Prudential of Korea in

August

Announced sale of Prudential of Taiwan

On Track

in August

Repricing products more quickly

Pivoting to less interest rate sensitive

On Track

solutions

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

22

PGIM

Earnings and Margin Continue to Expand

($ billions)

Earnings

Pre-tax AOI

8.2%

CAGR

$1.0

$0.8

2016

2019

Growth opportunities from:

  • Alternatives
  • International
  • Retail

Margin expansion from

positive operating leverage

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

23

PGIM

Growth in Alternatives

Market Opportunity(1)

($ trillions)

11%

CAGR

$11.2

$6.6

20192024E

PGIM's Positioning

Alternatives(2) $243B

Top 3 in

$182B

Real Estate(2)

Private

$98B

Credit(2)

Investments for

Future Growth

  • Building out private credit capabilities (e.g. mezzanine, direct lending)
  • Entering the Private Equity Secondaries space
  • Further scaling and broadening PGIM Fixed
    Income's suite of hedge funds
  • Driving growth of QMA's global macro and managed futures strategies

Note: See Appendix for sources of rankings.

  1. Private markets AUM from Morgan Stanley Beyond the Bounce-Back, published 2020.
  2. Data reflects AUM as of September 30, 2020. Alternatives AUM represents hedge fund, mezzanine and other private credit, real asset, and infrastructure products across all PGIM businesses. Real Estate represents gross AUM and AUA of $142B and $40B, respectively, and net AUM is $121B.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

24

PGIM

Significant Opportunity Outside the U.S.

Japan

~$265B in Assets

Europe

~$82B in Assets

Emerging

Markets

~$35B in Assets

  • Top 3 foreign manager of Japanese Institutional assets
  • Generated a total of over $30B in third-party net flows over the last 5 years
  • Increased appetite for non-Japan assets
  • AUM from European clients grew by 13% CAGR over the last 5 years
  • ~30 sales professionals covering EU institutions and intermediaries, tripled since 2013
  • Entering Retail market
  • China: $19B AUM JV up from $5B in 2010; deepening local coverage of top institutions
  • Top 10 EM active manager with $44B(1) across public debt and equities strategies

Note: See Appendix for sources of rankings. Data as of September 30, 2020, unless otherwise stated.

(1) As of June 30, 2020.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

25

PGIM

Momentum in U.S. Retail

Market Opportunity(1)

20%

$21 58% trillion

22%

Passive MFs

Passive ETFs

Active MFs and ETFs

PGIM's Positioning

  • #2 fastest growing U.S. mutual fund family YTD(2)
  • Institutional approach to serving retail intermediaries
  • Leading Fixed Income franchise meets investors' demand for yield

Investments for

Future Growth

  • Continue to build on strategic partner status (e.g. Edward Jones)
  • Scale up suite of active ETFs and Retail Separate Accounts

Note: See Appendix for sources of rankings.

  1. Morningstar data as of September 30, 2020 (excludes money market funds and fund of funds).
  2. Based on net sales for long-term mutual funds.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

26

International Businesses

Earnings Expansion with Stable Margins

($ billions) Pre-tax AOI

Earnings

3.3%

Growth opportunities from:

CAGR

$3.1

$2.8

• Continuing to outpace the market in Japan

• Expanding our presence in emerging markets

20162019

Note: See Appendix for earnings by business. Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of POT from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

27

International Businesses

Well Positioned for Continued

Outperformance in Japan

Market

Highly Skilled

Adept at

Penetration

Product

Distribution

Beyond Tokyo

Evolution

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

28

International Businesses

Delivering on Our Strategic Imperatives to Capture Growth in Emerging Markets

Our Presence

Strategic Imperatives

Growth

Latin America,

China, India,

Indonesia,

Africa

Distribution Expansion in

Proprietary and Third-Party

Channels

Product Development

to Meet Customer Needs

Building Digital, Mobile,

and Data Analytics Capabilities

Complementing Organic Growth with M&A

Distribution Expansion

Digital Enablement

Partners:Partners:

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

29

U.S. Businesses

Executing Against Three Strategic Pillars

($ billions)

Earnings

Pre-tax AOI

4.5%

Growth opportunities from:

CAGR

$3.5

Strengthening our foundational

$3.1

businesses

Transforming capabilities and

efficiency

Expanding addressable markets to

accelerate growth

2016

2019

Note: See Appendix for earnings by business.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

30

U.S. Businesses

Strengthening Our Foundational Businesses

  • Enhance Full Service platform customer experience and

Retirement competitiveness

  • Pursue disciplined growth in PRT

Group

Expand in target customer segments

Insurance

Enhance voluntary platform and products

Individual

Expand in target distribution and customer segments

Annuities &

Pivot to less interest rate sensitive solutions

Individual Life

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

31

U.S. Businesses

Transforming Capabilities and Efficiency

Changing the way we work to improve the customer experience…

Call Center

Process

Technology

Enablement

Optimization

Automation

(Digital, Mobile)

…resulting in ~$750 million of annual run-rate

cost savings by year-end 2023(1)

(1) Run-rate at the end of the year. Earnings impact includes U.S. Businesses, PGIM, and Corporate & Other and is subject to timing.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

32

U.S. Businesses

Expanding Addressable Markets to Accelerate Growth

Opportunity to Accelerate Growth in

Mass Affluent and Middle Market

86M

Mass Market

Households

$1.7T Assets

25M

Middle Market

$5.8T Assets

12M

Mass Affluent

$11.2T Assets

5M

Affluent

$29.8T Assets

Significant opportunity to expand and grow:

  • Underserved markets with significant gaps for protection and retirement

How we make it happen:

  • Simplified and affordable products
  • Alternative distribution channels
    • Workplace Financial Wellness
    • Prudential Advisors
    • LINK/Hybrid Advisors
    • Assurance IQ

Sources: Cerulli 2018 Retail Asset Management Report; Prudential 2018 Financial Wellness Survey.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

33

Prudential Investment Thesis

ROCK SOLID

DIFFERENTIATED

DISCIPLINED

Demonstrated

Thoughtful strategies

Positioned for

financial strength

and business design

long-term growth

produce differentiated

outcomes

DRIVING SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM VALUE FOR OUR STAKEHOLDERS

12% 13% 9%

Adjusted Operating ROE(1)

5-yr Annual Dividends Per Share CAGR(2)

5-yr Adjusted BVPS CAGR(3)

  1. Based on 2019 after-tax adjusted operating income and average adjusted book value. See reconciliation in Appendix for more information.
  2. From 2014 to 2019; based on annual dividend per share.
  3. From 2014 to 2019; based on adjusted book value. See reconciliation in Appendix for more information.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

34

APPENDIX

Sources of Rankings

Business

Market Position

Source

Top 10 Global Asset

Pensions & Investments Top Money Managers list, June 1, 2020;

based on Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) total worldwide assets

Manager

under management as of March 31, 2020.

Top 3 Real Estate

IPE Real Assets, Real Estate Managers by Worldwide AUM as of

June 30, 2019. Publication as of November/December 2019

Manager

issue.

Top 3 Foreign Manager

Nenkin Joho by R&I. AUM as of December 31, 2018. AUM

PGIM

of Japanese Institutional

ranking pertains to separate accounts and does not include AUM

Assets

for institutional funds.

Top 10 EM Active

Based on eVestment data as of June 30, 2020.

Manager

Strategic Insight/Simfund 3Q 2020 YTD. Ranking only references

#2 Fastest Growing U.S.

net sales for long-term mutual funds and excludes ETF and

Mutual Fund Family

money markets. Results may differ from PGIM Investments

(Strategic Insight/Simfund excludes Day One and private funds).

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

36

Earnings by Business

($ millions)

Full Year

Twelve

Months Ended

2019

2016

9/30/2020

Adjusted operating income (loss) before income taxes

PGIM

$

998

$

787

$

1,146

U.S. Businesses:

Retirement

1,301

1,012

1,179

Group Insurance

285

220

132

Individual Annuities

1,843

1,765

1,480

Individual Life

87

79

75

Assurance IQ

(9)

-

(78)

Total U.S. Businesses

3,507

3,076

2,788

International Businesses:

Life Planner

1,433

1,249

1,423

Gibraltar Life & Other

1,679

1,578

1,487

Total International Businesses

3,112

2,827

2,910

Corporate & Other

(1,766)

(1,581)

(2,076)

Total adjusted operating income before income taxes

5,851

5,109

4,768

Income taxes, applicable to adjusted operating income

1,195

1,224

925

After-tax adjusted operating income

$

4,656

$

3,885

$

3,843

Note: Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of POT. Adjusted operating income reflects the reclassification of results of POT from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other. POT's results are excluded from adjusted operating income as a result of the operation being held for sale.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

37

Reconciliations between Adjusted Operating Income and the Comparable GAAP Measure

($ millions, except per share data)

Full Year

Twelve

Months Ended

2019

2016

9/30/2020

Net income (loss) attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc.

$

4,186

$

4,368

$

(65)

Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

52

51

35

Net income (loss)

4,238

4,419

(30)

Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

52

51

35

Income (loss) attributable to Prudential Financial, Inc.

4,186

4,368

(65)

Less: Equity in earnings of operating joint ventures, net of taxes and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

48

(2)

42

Income (loss) (after-tax) before equity in earnings of operating joint ventures

4,138

4,370

(107)

Less: Reconciling Items:

-

Realized investment gains (losses), net, and related charges and adjustments (1)

(958)

504

(3,026)

Market experience updates

(449)

-

(950)

Divested and Run-off Businesses:

-

-

Closed Block division

36

(132)

16

Other Divested and Run-off Businesses

756

229

(610)

Equity in earnings of operating joint ventures and earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

(104)

(5)

(95)

Other adjustments(2)

(47)

-

18

Total reconciling items, before income taxes

(766)

596

(4,647)

Less: Income taxes, not applicable to adjusted operating income

(248)

111

(697)

Total reconciling items, after income taxes

(518)

485

(3,950)

After-tax adjusted operating income

4,656

3,885

3,843

Income taxes, applicable to adjusted operating income

1,195

1,224

925

Adjusted operating income before income taxes

$

5,851

$

5,109

$

4,768

$

-

After-tax adjusted operating income per share

$

11.24

$

8.64

Net Income Return on Equity

7.1%

8.8%

Adjusted Operating Return on Equity(3)

11.6%

11.3%

Note: Prior periods restated for reclassification of results of POT. Adjusted operating income reflects the reclassification of results of POT from International Businesses to Divested and Run-off Businesses in Corporate & Other. POT's results are excluded from adjusted operating income as a result of the operation being held for sale.

  1. Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation.
  2. Represents adjustments not included in the above reconciling items. "Other adjustments" include certain components of the consideration for the Assurance IQ acquisition, which are recognized as compensation expense over the requisite service periods, as well as changes in the fair value of contingent consideration.
  3. Represents adjusted operating income after-tax, annualized for interim periods, divided by average Prudential Financial, Inc. equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive income and adjusted to remove amounts included for foreign currency exchange rate remeasurement.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

38

Reconciliations between Adjusted Book Value and the Comparable GAAP Measure(1)

($ millions, except per share data)

December 31,

September 30,

2019

2014

2020

GAAP book value

$

63,115

$

40,981

$

66,217

Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)

24,039

15,882

30,001

GAAP book value excluding AOCI

39,076

25,099

36,216

Less: Cumulative effect of remeasurement of foreign currency

(1,835)

(4,783)

(1,482)

Adjusted book value

$

40,911

$

29,882

$

37,698

-

-

-

Number of diluted shares

404.9

461.5

399.5

-

-

-

GAAP book value per Common share - diluted

(1)

$

155.88

$

88.80

$

165.75

GAAP book value excluding AOCI per Common share - diluted

(1)

$

96.51

$

54.39

$

90.65

Adjusted book value per Common share - diluted

(1)

$

101.04

$

64.75

$

94.36

  1. Represents results of Financial Services Businesses for 2014. The $500 million of exchangeable surplus notes were converted into 6.2 million shares of Common Stock in the third quarter of 2019. Book

value per share as of December 31, 2014 excludes the impact of exchangeable surplus notes due to the anti-dilutive impact of conversion.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

39

Disclaimer

Prudential Financial Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 18:26:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
01:27pPRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : 3Q20 Investor Update
PU
11/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber and Lyft win vote in California, Hilton posts heavy..
11/03PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regula..
AQ
11/03PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
10/30PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL : Retirement enters funded reinsurance business
PU
10/29PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. : quaterly earnings release
10/28U.S. corporate spending plans could stumble as risks rise
RE
10/23Energy Down After Biden Pledges Gradual Shift To Renewable Energy -- Energy R..
DJ
10/22Investors react to last Trump-Biden election debate
RE
10/16Tech Down Slightly As Options Expiration Spurs Volatility -- Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 54 805 M - -
Net income 2020 -803 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -107x
Yield 2020 6,97%
Capitalization 24 946 M 24 946 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 51 511
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Prudential Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 72,17 $
Last Close Price 63,09 $
Spread / Highest target 47,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charlie F. Lowrey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stacey Goodman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Karl J. Krapek Independent Director
Gilbert Fran Casellas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-32.70%24 895
AXA-38.30%43 245
METLIFE, INC.-23.48%35 399
PRUDENTIAL PLC-28.57%34 906
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-29.70%27 361
AFLAC INCORPORATED-30.95%25 660
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group