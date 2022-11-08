Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Prudential Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRU   US7443201022

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(PRU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
103.30 USD   +0.09%
04:19pPrudential Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock
BU
11/07Prudential Financial : 3Q22 Investor Update
PU
11/03PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prudential Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

11/08/2022 | 04:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) announced today the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share of Common Stock, payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 22, 2022.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
04:19pPrudential Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock
BU
11/07Prudential Financial : 3Q22 Investor Update
PU
11/03PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
11/03Prudential Financial, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
11/03Fitch Revises Outlook on Great-West Lifeco's Subsidiaries to Stable; Down 6.2%
MT
11/03DA Davidson Downgrades Prudential Financial to Sell From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target ..
MT
11/03RBC Raises Price Target on Prudential Financial to $110 From $102, Maintains Sector Per..
MT
11/03Generational Gap Grows : Work & Money Outlook Divided
BU
11/03Fitch Revises Outlook for Great-West Lifeco's Subs' to Stable; Affirms IFS at 'AA'
AQ
11/02Prudential Financial : Actionable Advice
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 62 451 M - -
Net income 2022 567 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 577 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 80,0x
Yield 2022 4,65%
Capitalization 37 981 M 37 981 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 40 916
Free-Float 55,3%
Chart PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Prudential Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 103,21 $
Average target price 102,63 $
Spread / Average Target -0,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charlie F. Lowrey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stacey Goodman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Timothy Lee Schmidt Head-Global Portfolio Management
Karl J. Krapek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-4.65%37 981
AXA1.16%62 373
METLIFE, INC.18.60%58 006
AFLAC INCORPORATED16.15%42 170
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-6.97%31 398
PRUDENTIAL PLC-28.87%28 449