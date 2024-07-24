Prudential leaders were among those at the Aspen Ideas Festival to discuss issues that shape our lives, such as retirement security.

Last month, Prudential executives including Vice Chair Rob Falzon;Salene Hitchcock-Gear, president, Individual Life Insurance; Lata Reddy, senior vice president, Inclusive Solutions; and Dylan Tyson, president, Retirement Strategies, attended the 2024 Aspen Ideas Festival in Colorado to connect with thought leaders across industries and discuss cutting-edge ideas, trends and policies that will influence the next generation of financial solutions.

The annual festival is presented by the Aspen Institute, which convenes influential policymakers and thought leaders across government, academia, and the public and private sectors to tackle the toughest challenges in business and society.

"The important conversations held at the Aspen Ideas Festival help shape policy and catalyze public-private partnerships that are critical to achieving an inclusive economy," says Reddy. "The festival is an important facet of our overall partnership with Aspen, which continues to advance innovative solutions and programs that help expand access to financial security for more people in more places."

The Prudential-Aspen connection

The company's relationship with the Aspen Institute began over two decades ago, deepening in 2021 with a five-year grant to expand access to prosperity in America. The partnership supports many of Aspen's programs and Prudential's businesses by working to help build wealth and pathways to lifelong prosperity for all Americans from birth to retirement.

The highlights

This year, Aspen provided an ideal forum for leaders to share findings from Prudential's recent Pulse of the American Retiree survey, which emphasizes the deep retirement savings shortfall among 55-year-olds in particular, and the need to help more workers better prepare for retirement. Falzon highlighted the data during a panel discussion with Penny Pennington, managing partner at Edward Jones, on reimagining work, wealthand retirement.

As executive sponsors of the Aspen partnership, Reddy and Tyson co-hosted a luncheon where discussions focused on how to build financial resiliency at earlier ages and make retirement security a reality for more Americans.

"With the retirement model evolving beyond traditional pensions, lump sums and Social Security, we must ensure that Americans can help protect their life's work. Aspen Ideas provided us with an important forum to advocate for policies that help support protected lifetime income strategies, enabling our customers to live better lives, longer," says Tyson.

The company's tent was a main attraction for Aspen attendees, especially a popular "Flash Forward" AI activation, designed by Prudential Marketing to showcase a positive experience of retirement. Participants answered a few questions and had their photo taken. Prudential's AI technology then created a (flatteringly!) aged photo of the person doing what they love most in retirement.

Watch highlights from the Aspen Ideas Festival in the video above.

