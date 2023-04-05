Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Prudential Financial, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PRU   US7443201022

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(PRU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-04 pm EDT
82.24 USD   -0.23%
08:36aPrudential Financial, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings; Schedules Conference Call
BU
06:36aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
04/04Is the market way too optimistic on rates?
MS
Prudential Financial, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings; Schedules Conference Call

04/05/2023 | 08:36am EDT
Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) will release its first quarter 2023 earnings on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, after the market closes. The earnings news release, the financial supplement, and related materials will be posted on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.prudential.com.

Members of Prudential’s senior management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss with the investment community the company’s first quarter results.

Conference Call Information
The conference call will be broadcast live over the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.prudential.com. Please log on 15 minutes early in the event necessary software needs to be downloaded.

Institutional investors, analysts, and other interested parties are invited to listen to the call by dialing one of the following numbers.

Domestic: (877) 407-8293 (Toll Free)
International: (201) 689-8349

Replay Information
The call will be made available from 3:00 p.m. ET on May 3 through May 17 via the following numbers:

Domestic: (877) 660-6853 (Toll Free)
International: (201) 612-7415
Replay Code: 13733990

A replay will also be available on the Investor Relations website through May 17. Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor.relations@prudential.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help make lives better and create financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for nearly 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 52 912 M - -
Net income 2023 4 452 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 589 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,83x
Yield 2023 6,11%
Capitalization 30 180 M 30 180 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 39 583
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Prudential Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 82,24 $
Average target price 98,93 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charlie F. Lowrey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stacey Goodman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Timothy Lee Schmidt Head-Global Portfolio Management
Karl J. Krapek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-17.31%30 180
AXA8.67%73 372
METLIFE, INC.-20.63%44 479
AFLAC INCORPORATED-11.16%39 126
PRUDENTIAL PLC-1.51%38 023
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION3.31%34 247
