Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) will participate in the 2023 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. On that day at approximately 9:45 a.m. ET, Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat.

Interested parties may listen to the presentation through a live audio webcast on Prudential Financial’s Investor Relations website at investor.prudential.com. Please log on at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary software.

A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website through September 27, 2023.

