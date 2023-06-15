Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Prudential Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRU   US7443201022

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(PRU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-15 pm EDT
86.76 USD   +1.43%
04:20pPrudential Financial appoints Nandini Mongia as president, Open-Architecture Solutions
BU
09:17aJennison Associates Celebrates 25 Years of Small Cap Core Equity Strategy
BU
06/13Prudential Financial Reportedly Sees US Appeals Court Partially Revive Shareholder Suit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prudential Financial appoints Nandini Mongia as president, Open-Architecture Solutions

06/15/2023 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) announced today that it has appointed Nandini Mongia, currently senior vice president and treasurer, as president of Prudential Open-Architecture Solutions, effective June 19. She will report to the company’s chairman and CEO, Charles Lowrey.

In this new role, Mongia will lead the creation of an open-architecture platform, managing the supply and demand of asset and liability origination and overseeing Prudential’s reinsurance entities and third-party strategic relationships. This new business will focus on expanding Prudential’s access to serve clients through both proprietary and non-proprietary products and services.

“Nandini brings a breadth of experience in managing global capital, liquidity and reinsurance, including Prudential’s own capital allocation strategy and balance sheet,” said Lowrey. “Under Nandini’s leadership, Prudential Open-Architecture Solutions will enhance our ability to serve clients with new and innovative solutions that support our long-term growth and competitive position in the marketplace.”

Mark Finkelstein, senior vice president, Finance, will expand his responsibilities and oversee Prudential’s Treasury department, in addition to serving as chief financial officer of U.S. Businesses and PGIM.

Mongia has been Prudential’s treasurer since December 2018, after serving as CFO of Prudential Retirement. Prior to joining Prudential in 2017, Mongia was an investment banker at firms including Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, and Lehman Brothers, and previously served in business planning and management consulting roles.

About Prudential Financial, Inc.
Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help make lives better and create financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for nearly 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
04:20pPrudential Financial appoints Nandini Mongia as president, Open-Architecture Solutions
BU
09:17aJennison Associates Celebrates 25 Years of Small Cap Core Equity Strategy
BU
06/13Prudential Financial Reportedly Sees US Appeals Court Partially Revive Shareholder Suit
MT
06/13US appeals court revives Prudential shareholder case
RE
06/07Generation X Confronts Harsh New Rea : unreadiness
BU
06/06AmeriLife's Saybrus Partners Agrees to Transfer Agreement with Prudential Financial to ..
AQ
06/06Saybrus Partners, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire Prudential Life Distributor..
CI
06/05Tennessee AG probes asset managers over climate change policies
RE
06/02Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Prudential Financial to $102 From $105, Maintain..
MT
05/31PGIM Closed-End Funds declare distributions for June, July and August 2023
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 53 077 M - -
Net income 2023 4 788 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 565 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,59x
Yield 2023 5,85%
Capitalization 31 299 M 31 299 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
EV / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 39 583
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Prudential Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 85,54 $
Average target price 92,07 $
Spread / Average Target 7,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Frederick Lowrey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stacey Goodman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Timothy Lee Schmidt Head-Global Portfolio Management
Gilbert Fran Casellas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-14.00%31 299
AXA2.30%68 388
AFLAC INCORPORATED-4.42%41 547
METLIFE, INC.-23.77%41 308
PRUDENTIAL PLC0.75%39 523
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.83%35 546
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer