Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Prudential Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRU   US7443201022

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(PRU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/04 04:10:00 pm
101.67 USD   +0.23%
05:29pPRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL  : Presentation PDF 662 KB
PU
05:10pPrudential Financial delivers big EPS beat in first quarter
RE
05:02pPRUDENTIAL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prudential Financial : Presentation PDF 662 KB

05/04/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1Q21 Earnings Call

May 5, 2021

Key Messages

On track with key

initiatives

WE MAKE LIVES BETTER by

Returning additional

SOLVING the FINANCIAL CHALLENGES

capital to

shareholders

of

our CHANGING WORLD

Supported by our

rock solid balance

sheet

2

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

On Track with Key Initiatives

Initiatives

Cost Savings

Program

Reallocating $5-10

billion of capital

CommentaryStatus

  • Realized ~$110 million in 1Q21 versus full year 2021 target of $400 million
  • Run-ratecost savings target of $750

million by year-end 2023

On Track

  • Intended outcome: increase efficiency and improve customer and employee experience
  • Continue to advance divestiture opportunities

Remaining disciplined with capital

On Track

deployment

  • Intended outcome: de-risk business and increase growth potential

Emerge as a higher growth, less market sensitive, more nimble business

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

3

Returning Additional Capital to Shareholders

$500

$500

million

million

5%

$500

$10.5

million

billion

Increased dividend by

Increased share

Expect total capital to

5%, representing a 5%

be returned to

repurchase

yield on adjusted book

shareholders from

authorization

value

2021 to 2023

Note: Capital returned to shareholders in the first quarter of $842 million includes share repurchases of $375 million and dividends of $467 million.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

4

Supported by our Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Capital continues to support AA rating level as of March 31, 2021

Highly liquid assets of $5.4 billion(1)

Conservative investment portfolio

Significant additional resources available

  1. Represents the highly liquid asset balance as of March 31, 2021, as well as the proceeds from the 1Q21 sale of Prudential's interest in Pramerica SGR that were received by PFI in April 2021.

Invest | Insure | Retire | Plan

5

Disclaimer

Prudential Financial Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 21:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
05:29pPRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL  : Presentation PDF 662 KB
PU
05:10pPrudential Financial delivers big EPS beat in first quarter
RE
05:02pPRUDENTIAL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:38pPRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL  : Q1 Adjusted Income, Assets Under Management Rise
MT
04:26pPRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regul..
AQ
04:21pPRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL  : Earnings Flash (PRU) PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL Reports Q1 EPS..
MT
04:21pPRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
BU
12:16pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Prudential Finl, 50.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 4.4..
MT
05:25aDeluge of Debt Is Tied to Carbon Emissions and Diversity
DJ
05/03PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL  : America's top 10 youth volunteers of 2021 named at 26th ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 58 064 M - -
Net income 2021 4 173 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 028 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,96x
Yield 2021 4,59%
Capitalization 40 272 M 40 272 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 41 671
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Prudential Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 98,93 $
Last Close Price 101,44 $
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target -2,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charlie F. Lowrey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stacey Goodman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Timothy L. Schmidt Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Karl J. Krapek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.29.93%40 272
AXA20.57%68 838
METLIFE, INC.35.53%56 354
PRUDENTIAL PLC13.92%55 580
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION19.21%42 710
AFLAC INCORPORATED22.60%37 055
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ