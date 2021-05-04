Prudential Financial : Presentation PDF 662 KB

1Q21 Earnings Call
May 5, 2021
Key Messages
On track with key
initiatives
WE MAKE LIVES BETTER by
SOLVING the FINANCIAL CHALLENGES
capital to
shareholders
of
Supported by our
On Track with Key Initiatives
Initiatives
Cost Savings
Program
Reallocating $5-10
billion of capital
CommentaryStatus
-
Realized ~$110 million in 1Q21 versus full year 2021 target of $400 million
-
Run-ratecost savings target of $750
On Track
-
Intended outcome: increase efficiency and improve customer and employee experience
-
Continue to advance divestiture opportunities
Returning Additional Capital to Shareholders
Note: Capital returned to shareholders in the first quarter of $842 million includes share repurchases of $375 million and dividends of $467 million.
Supported by our Rock Solid Balance Sheet
Capital continues to support AA rating level as of March 31, 2021
Highly liquid assets of $5.4 billion(1)
Conservative investment portfolio
Significant additional resources available
-
Represents the highly liquid asset balance as of March 31, 2021, as well as the proceeds from the 1Q21 sale of Prudential's interest in Pramerica SGR that were received by PFI in April 2021.
Disclaimer
Prudential Financial Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 21:28:08 UTC.