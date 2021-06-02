Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Prudential Financial, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PRU   US7443201022

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(PRU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prudential Financial : announces leadership succession for Assurance IQ

06/02/2021 | 03:07pm EDT
Prudential Financial announces leadership succession for Assurance IQ

Allison Arzeno to lead as CEO with continued focus on driving platform growth

June 02, 2021

NEWARK, N.J., and SEATTLE, June 2, 2021 - Allison Arzeno will succeed Michael Rowell as CEO of Assurance IQ, a wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), effective immediately. Arzeno will report to Andy Sullivan, executive vice president and head of Prudential's U.S. Businesses.

Rowell, co-founder of Assurance, will transition to serve as a strategic advisor to Sullivan, where his expertise and strategic counsel will add value as Prudential delivers financial solutions to more customers across the socioeconomic spectrum. Mike Paulus, co-founder of Assurance, will step away from his role. During his five-year tenure at Assurance, Paulus was instrumental in developing and expanding the platform and driving growth for the company.

Arzeno joined Assurance in 2017 as chief data scientist, following a career spent as an executive, an advisor and in academia using advanced analytics and modeling to find new ways to improve health care and help people address their most important personal finance challenges.

'Allison is a superb combination of data scientist and business leader. She was instrumental in the building of Assurance's innovative business model alongside Rowell and Paulus and has done an exceptional job scaling the business in her role as president,' said Sullivan. 'We are confident that under Allison's leadership, Assurance will continue to make strides in its mission to protect and improve people's personal and financial health,' added Rowell.

'We are deeply proud of what Assurance has achieved in such a short amount of time. Allison has been a leader since the beginning and continuously exceeded expectations. I know we are leaving the company in very capable hands,' said Paulus.

Assurance was acquired by Prudential in October 2019. Since its inception, Assurance has seen more than 77 million shoppers through more than 343 million visitor sessions. Together, the leadership teams continue to leverage the combination of Prudential's strong brand and Assurance's direct-to-consumer reach.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a financial wellness leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential's diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential's iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

About Assurance IQ, Inc.

Launched in 2016 in Bellevue, Washington, Assurance IQ was founded to improve the personal and financial health of people everywhere. Assurance combines an advanced technology platform with human agents to provide a blended experience to consumers who use the platform to access life, health, Medicare, and personal finance solutions from third-party providers. For more information, please visit assurance.com.

Media Contact(s)

Yue Parsons
573-355-4001
yue.parsons@prudential.com

  • Back

Disclaimer

Prudential Financial Inc. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 19:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 56 829 M - -
Net income 2021 5 746 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 984 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,22x
Yield 2021 4,25%
Capitalization 42 753 M 42 753 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 41 671
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Prudential Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 105,15 $
Last Close Price 108,51 $
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charlie F. Lowrey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth Yutaka Tanji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stacey Goodman Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Timothy L. Schmidt Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Karl J. Krapek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.38.99%42 753
AXA16.80%66 620
METLIFE, INC.39.21%58 224
PRUDENTIAL PLC11.06%55 154
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION12.19%40 820
AFLAC INCORPORATED28.65%38 884