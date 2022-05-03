Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Prudential Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRU   US7443201022

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.

(PRU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/02 04:00:01 pm EDT
108.41 USD   -0.09%
12:41aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Prudential Financial, Inc. - PRU
PR
04/28Ella Gupta of Raleigh and Sahana Mantha of Charlotte awarded $15,000 from Prudential Financial at inaugural Emerging Visionaries Summit
PR
04/28Rachel Holmes from San Jose, California, awarded $15,000 from Prudential Financial at inaugural Emerging Visionaries Summit
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Prudential Financial, Inc. - PRU

05/03/2022 | 12:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Prudential Financial, Inc. ("Prudential" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRU).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Prudential and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On April 29, 2022, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "How Prudential's Big Tech Bet Went Sour."  The article reported on Prudential's $2.3 billion acquisition of Assurance IQ in late 2019, stating that "[t]he deal for Assurance IQ has badly missed its financial targets and left Prudential facing questions from regulators."  Specifically, the article stated that "Prudential disclosed in a February filing that it had received a government subpoena and other inquiries 'related to the appropriateness of Assurance IQ's supplemental health product sales and marketing activity.'" 

On this news, Prudential's stock price fell $3.61 per share, or 3.22%, to close at $108.51 per share on April 29, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-prudential-financial-inc---pru-301537948.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
12:41aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Prude..
PR
04/28Ella Gupta of Raleigh and Sahana Mantha of Charlotte awarded $15,000 from Prudential Fi..
PR
04/28Rachel Holmes from San Jose, California, awarded $15,000 from Prudential Financial at i..
PR
04/28Isaac Hertenstein from Greencastle, Indiana, awarded $15,000 from Prudential Financial ..
PR
04/28Faaris Zuberi from Rockville, Maryland, awarded $15,000 from Prudential Financial at in..
PR
04/28Young changemakers awarded $15,000 each from Prudential Financial at inaugural Emerging..
PR
04/25PGIM Real Estate appoints Christy Lockridge as chief diversity, equity and inclusion of..
BU
04/18PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/12Wells Fargo Raises Price Target for Prudential Financial to $116 From $115, Maintains E..
MT
04/12Evercore ISI Raises Price Target for Prudential Financial to $115 From $111, Maintains ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations