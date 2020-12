Shares of power producers fell as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for Treasury yields.

The expectation remains that legislators will reach a compromise and pass an economic-stimulus bill by the end of the weekend, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

That outcome would likely drive up Treasury yields, spurring a rotation out of the dividend-oriented utility sector.

