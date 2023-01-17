European shares muted as China data rekindles economic worries

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
STOXX 600 flat
Jan 17 (Reuters) - European shares wavered on Tuesday,
as gains in industrials were eclipsed by investors' fears of an
economic slowdown after China posted its weakest annual economic
growth in nearly half a century.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat at 0815 GMT,
after hitting its highest level in nine months in the previous
session.
Asian shares and U.S. futures dipped after China's economic
growth in 2022 slumped as the fourth quarter was hit hard by
strict COVID-19 curbs and a property market slump, raising
pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year.
China-exposed financials HSBC and Prudential
fell 1% and 0.4%, respectively.
Economy-sensitive consumer staples such as Unilever
and Danone fell more than 1% each.
Online retail platform THG dropped 8% on warning its
full-year revenue will miss target.
Shares of Hays Plc gained 0.6% after the British
recruitment agency reported a rise in its second-quarter net
fees.
Investors also looked forward to U.S. earnings with Goldman
Sachs and Morgan Stanley expected to report later
in the day.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)