    PRU   GB0007099541

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:06:17 2023-01-17 am EST
1317.50 GBX   -0.60%
04:01aShares slip as China data stokes economic slowdown fears
RE
03:30aEuropean shares muted as China data rekindles economic worries
RE
01/16PRUDENTIAL : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
European shares muted as China data rekindles economic worries

01/17/2023 | 03:30am EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

STOXX 600 flat

Jan 17 (Reuters) - European shares wavered on Tuesday, as gains in industrials were eclipsed by investors' fears of an economic slowdown after China posted its weakest annual economic growth in nearly half a century.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat at 0815 GMT, after hitting its highest level in nine months in the previous session.

Asian shares and U.S. futures dipped after China's economic growth in 2022 slumped as the fourth quarter was hit hard by strict COVID-19 curbs and a property market slump, raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year.

China-exposed financials HSBC and Prudential fell 1% and 0.4%, respectively.

Economy-sensitive consumer staples such as Unilever and Danone fell more than 1% each.

Online retail platform THG dropped 8% on warning its full-year revenue will miss target.

Shares of Hays Plc gained 0.6% after the British recruitment agency reported a rise in its second-quarter net fees.

Investors also looked forward to U.S. earnings with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley expected to report later in the day. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANONE -0.91% 49.675 Real-time Quote.1.83%
HAYS PLC 1.76% 121.1 Delayed Quote.2.85%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.25% 91.66 Delayed Quote.7.81%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -0.60% 1317.5 Delayed Quote.17.56%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) -0.14% 454.09 Delayed Quote.7.00%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.16% 1049.66 Delayed Quote.7.05%
THG PLC -4.89% 65.1147 Delayed Quote.55.95%
UNILEVER PLC -1.19% 4179.5 Delayed Quote.1.15%
Financials
Sales 2022 18 116 M 22 111 M 22 111 M
Net income 2022 1 378 M 1 681 M 1 681 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 36 279 M 44 278 M 44 278 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 16 226
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart PRUDENTIAL PLC
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1 325,50 GBX
Average target price 1 448,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anil Wadhwani Chief Executive Officer
Stuart James Turner Group Chief Financial Officer
Shriti Vinodkant Vadera Chairman
Mark Thomas FitzPatrick Group COO & Executive Director
Avnish Kalra Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRUDENTIAL PLC17.56%44 278
AXA7.66%72 455
METLIFE, INC.-0.62%56 429
AFLAC INCORPORATED1.26%45 297
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.1.55%37 168
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION5.13%35 363