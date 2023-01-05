FTSE 100 rises on Next boost; recession worries loom

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.5%
Next Plc surges after raising pretax profit forecast
Oil majors BP and Shell gain close to 1%
UK services sector activity declines
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose on
Thursday as retailer Next rallied following its annual profit
forecast, offsetting the impact from data showing contraction in
UK business activity and indicating the economy could already be
in recession.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.4%, extending gains
to a third straight session and outperforming most regional
peers. The domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index
also gained 0.5%.
British clothing retailer Next surged 7.4% after
raising its pretax profit forecast for the current year, pushing
the broader retailers index to a more than
four-month high.
Oil majors BP and Shell rose more than 1%
each as crude oil prices rebounded amid dollar weakness.
Britain's services sector ended 2022 in a lacklustre
fashion, with new orders falling and hiring frozen during
December, a survey showed, highlighting the likelihood that
Britain is already in recession.
"Our expectation is that in comparison to previous
downturns, it is not going to be as severe, as the pandemic and
impacted recession of 2020-2021," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr,
European strategist at Raymond James.
"It will be fairly shallow, with a marked revival beginning
to emerge towards the back end of this year."
Adding to the gloom were the minutes from the Federal
Reserve's December meeting that dimmed hopes for a
sooner-than-expected reduction in interest rates.
Among individual stocks, Prudential shed 1.7% after
Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the insurer to "underperform".
Asia-exposed investment bank HSBC rose 2.0% to a
four-month high after China said it would reopen the border with
Hong Kong on Jan. 8.
(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V and Shinjini Ganguli)