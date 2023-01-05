Advanced search
    PRU   GB0007099541

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:37 2023-01-05 am EST
1214.25 GBX   -2.04%
FTSE 100 rises on Next boost; recession worries loom

01/05/2023 | 05:05am EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.5%

*

Next Plc surges after raising pretax profit forecast

*

Oil majors BP and Shell gain close to 1%

*

UK services sector activity declines

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose on Thursday as retailer Next rallied following its annual profit forecast, offsetting the impact from data showing contraction in UK business activity and indicating the economy could already be in recession.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.4%, extending gains to a third straight session and outperforming most regional peers. The domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index also gained 0.5%.

British clothing retailer Next surged 7.4% after raising its pretax profit forecast for the current year, pushing the broader retailers index to a more than four-month high.

Oil majors BP and Shell rose more than 1% each as crude oil prices rebounded amid dollar weakness.

Britain's services sector ended 2022 in a lacklustre fashion, with new orders falling and hiring frozen during December, a survey showed, highlighting the likelihood that Britain is already in recession.

"Our expectation is that in comparison to previous downturns, it is not going to be as severe, as the pandemic and impacted recession of 2020-2021," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European strategist at Raymond James.

"It will be fairly shallow, with a marked revival beginning to emerge towards the back end of this year."

Adding to the gloom were the minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting that dimmed hopes for a sooner-than-expected reduction in interest rates.

Among individual stocks, Prudential shed 1.7% after Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the insurer to "underperform".

Asia-exposed investment bank HSBC rose 2.0% to a four-month high after China said it would reopen the border with Hong Kong on Jan. 8. (Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -0.14% 58.2 Real-time Quote.9.50%
BP PLC 1.45% 472.45 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
BRENT OIL 2.24% 79.75 Delayed Quote.0.00%
FTSE 100 0.48% 7621.61 Delayed Quote.1.37%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.46% 19478.4 Delayed Quote.1.49%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.61% 1094.48 Real-time Quote.0.00%
NEXT PLC 7.15% 6540 Delayed Quote.5.03%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -1.74% 1217 Delayed Quote.9.93%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.92% 410.0075 Real-time Quote.0.25%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.43% 1551.79 Real-time Quote.1.40%
SHELL PLC 1.23% 2312.5 Delayed Quote.-1.76%
WTI 1.91% 74.844 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
Financials
Sales 2022 18 034 M 21 704 M 21 704 M
Net income 2022 1 400 M 1 685 M 1 685 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,2x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 33 925 M 40 829 M 40 829 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 16 226
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart PRUDENTIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Prudential plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1 239,50 GBX
Average target price 1 415,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anil Wadhwani Chief Executive Officer
Stuart James Turner Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shriti Vinodkant Vadera Chairman
Mark Thomas FitzPatrick Group COO & Executive Director
Avnish Kalra Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRUDENTIAL PLC9.93%40 829
AXA3.80%68 466
METLIFE, INC.-0.30%57 425
AFLAC INCORPORATED-0.03%44 719
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.1.73%37 234
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION1.99%34 181