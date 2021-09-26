General Announcement::Announcement of Offer Price

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HK Stock Exchange"), Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC") and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the number 01397169)
(Stock Code: 2378)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF OFFER PRICE
Reference is made to the Prospectus and formal notice published by Prudential plc ("Prudential") on Monday, 20 September 2021.
On 20 September 2021, Prudential announced that it was raising up to 5 per cent. of its issued share capital, or up to approximately 130.8 million new shares, through a concurrent Hong Kong public offer and international
placing (together the "Share Offer").
Prudential announces that the final offer prices for both the Public Offer and the Placing have been set at HK$143.8 per Offer Share (the "Offer Price"). Applicants are required to pay, in addition to the application monies for the number of Offer Shares which they have applied for, brokerage of 1 per cent., SFC transaction levy of 0.0027 per cent. and HK Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005 per cent.
Dealings in the Offer Shares on the Main Board of the HK Stock Exchange are expected to commence at 9:00 am (Hong Kong time) on Monday, 4 October 2021, subject to approval from the HK Stock Exchange for the listing of and permission to deal in the Offer Shares.
Admission to listing of the Offer Shares on the Singapore Stock Exchange is expected to take effect at 9:00 am (Singapore time) on Monday, 4 October 2021, subject to confirmation from the Singapore Stock Exchange for the listing of the Offer Shares.
The Offer Shares are expected to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange at 8:00 am (UK time) on Monday, 4 October 2021, subject to approvals from the FCA and the London Stock Exchange for the listing of the Offer Shares.
Based on the Offer Price, the net proceeds from the Share Offer are estimated to be approximately HK$18.5 billion or US$2.4 billion1, after deducting the estimated underwriting fees and other expenses payable. The majority of the net proceeds (approximately HK$17.5 billion or US$2.25 billion1) from the Share Offer is expected to be used to redeem existing high coupon debt within six months following the date of the Prospectus, with the remaining net proceeds expected to contribute to Prudential's central stock of liquidity, in order to further increase Prudential's financial flexibility.
Mike Wells, Group Chief Executive, Prudential plc said: "Prudential is a growth business exclusively focused on the unmet health, financial protection and savings needs of people in Asia and Africa. Our strategy is aligned with the supportive structural trends which drive demand for the savings and protection products which we provide. We have a consistent track record of growth. Our Share Offer allows investors to join us on our journey as we execute our strategy which we believe will result in long-termdelivery of future shareholder returns through value appreciation, with a focus on achieving long-term double-digitgrowth in embedded value per share."
Prudential expects to make a further announcement regarding the level of indications of interest in the Placing, the level of applications under the Public Offer, the Employee Preferential Offering and the Agent Preferential Offering and the basis of allocation of the Public Offer Shares, the Employee Reserved Shares and the Agent Reserved Shares on Thursday, 30 September 2021.
1 Based on an exchange rate of US$1.00 = HK$7.79 as at 24 September 2021.
Enquiries:
Media
Investors/Analysts
Addy Frederick
Patrick Bowes
Ping Ping Tan
William Elderkin
About Prudential plc
Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management, with a focus on Asia and Africa. The business helps people get the most out of life, by making healthcare affordable and accessible and by promoting financial inclusion. Prudential protects people's wealth, helps them grow their assets, and empowers them to save for their goals. The business has more than 17 million life customers in Asia and Africa and is listed on stock exchanges in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York. Prudential is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.
