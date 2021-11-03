General Announcement::Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2021
11/03/2021 | 10:45am EDT
FF301
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended:
31
October 2021
Status: New Submission
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer:
Prudential plc
Date Submitted:
03
November 2021
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
Not applicable
Remarks:
Prudential plc (the "Company") does not have an authorised share capital.
Page 1 of 8
v 1.0.1
FF301
II. Movements in Issued Shares
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
02378
Description
Ordinary shares of GBP 0.05 each
Balance at close of preceding month
2,615,613,899
Increase / decrease (-)
130,796,713
Balance at close of the month
2,746,410,612
Page 2 of 8
v 1.0.1
FF301
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
1. Type of shares issuable
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
02378
The total number of
Number of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
securities which may be
Particulars of share option
options outstanding at
Number of share options
issuer issued during the
issuer which may be
issued upon exercise of
scheme
close of preceding
Movement during the month
outstanding at close of
month pursuant thereto
issued pursuant thereto
all share options to be
month
the month
(A)
as at close of the month
granted under the
scheme at close of the
month
1).
2013/2023 Prudential
139,591
Granted
0
134,498
1,363
1,153
134,498
Savings-Related Share
Exercised
-1,363
Option Scheme
(the "Scheme")
Cancelled
-2,060
Lapsed
-1,670
General Meeting approval
16 May 2013
date (if applicable)
2).
2012/2022 Prudential
1,617,261
Granted
0
1,671,646
0
2,044
1,671,646
International Savings-
Exercised
-713
Related Share Option
Scheme for Non-
Cancelled
0
Employees
Lapsed
("ISSOSNE")
-744
Others
55,842
General Meeting approval
17 May 2012
date (if applicable)
3).
2011 Prudential Agency
5,213,459
Granted
5,058
5,213,928
0
4,052
5,213,928
Long Term Incentive
Exercised
0
Plan
("Agency LTIP")
Cancelled
-1,849
Lapsed
-2,740
Page 3 of 8
v 1.0.1
FF301
General Meeting approval
date (if applicable)
4).
2013 Prudential Long
5,130,961
Granted
0
5,037,347
15,000
39,080
5,037,347
Term Incentive Plan
Exercised
0
("PLTIP")
Cancelled
-93,614
Lapsed
General Meeting approval
16 May 2013
date (if applicable)
Total A (Ordinary shares):
16,363
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options:
GBP
24,215.01
Remarks:
The total number of securities which may be issued upon the exercise of all share options to be granted under each of the Scheme, the ISSOSNE, the PLTIP and the Agency LTIP, when added to the number of shares or share options issued under any other share option, profit sharing or employee incentive scheme of the Company is limited to 10% of the total number of shares in issue from time to time, i.e. 274,641,061 as at 31 October 2021, and in compliance with various conditional waivers granted by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited from strict compliance with note 1 to Rule 17.03(3) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").
As announced by the Company on 15 October 2021, as a result of the completion of the demerger of Jackson Financial Inc., pursuant to the terms and conditions of the ISSOSNE and in compliance with the requirements of Rule 17.03(13) of the Listing Rules, the exercise price of the outstanding share options and the total number of shares of the Company to be issued thereunder have been adjusted. Such adjustment in number of share options has been reported under "Others" row as a movement of share option under the ISSOSNE.
The Scheme - New ordinary shares are issued when options are exercised under the Scheme, thereby increasing the Company's issued ordinary share capital.
PLTIP - In order to satisfy anticipated releases of shares to participants following the vesting of awards under the PLTIP, new ordinary shares are from time to time issued by the Company and allotted to Sanne Fiduciary Services Limited, thereby increasing the Company's issued ordinary share capital. These shares are held by the Prudential Employee Share Trust on behalf of the participants of the PLTIP and released to them when their awards vest (as appropriate).
ISSOSNE and Agency LTIP - In order to satisfy anticipated exercises of options under the ISSOSNE, and the anticipated releases of shares to participants following the vesting of awards under the Agency LTIP, new ordinary shares are from time to time issued by the Company and allotted to Asian Agency SPV Limited, thereby increasing the Company's issued ordinary share capital. These shares are held by the Prudential Agent Share Trust on behalf of the participants of the ISSOSNE and the Agency LTIP, and released to them when they exercise their option or when their awards vest (as appropriate).
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) Not applicable
Page 4 of 8
v 1.0.1
FF301
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)
Not applicable
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share
1. Type of shares issuable
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1, 5 and 6)
Yes
(Note 5 and 6)
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1, 5 and 6)
02378
At price (if applicable)
General Meeting
No. of new shares of issuer
No. of new shares of issuer
Issue and allotment
which may be issued pursuant
Type of Issue
approval date
issued during the month
date (Note 5 and 6)
thereto as at close of the
(if applicable)
pursuant thereto (E)
Currency
Amount
month
1).
Other (Please specify)
HKD
143.8
04 October 2021
13 May 2021
130,780,350
0
Issue and allotment of ordinary shares
pursuant to the public offer and placing
Total E (Ordinary shares):
130,780,350
Remarks:
Issue and allotment of ordinary shares pursuant to the public offer and placing on 4 October 2021 as disclosed in the Company's announcements dated 30 September 2021 and 4 October 2021.
Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)
130,796,713
Page 5 of 8
v 1.0.1
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Prudential plc published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 14:44:01 UTC.