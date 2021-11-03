General Announcement::Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2021

FF301 General Meeting approval date (if applicable) 4). 2013 Prudential Long 5,130,961 Granted 0 5,037,347 15,000 39,080 5,037,347 Term Incentive Plan Exercised 0 ("PLTIP") Cancelled -93,614 Lapsed General Meeting approval 16 May 2013 date (if applicable) Total A (Ordinary shares): 16,363 Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options: GBP 24,215.01

The total number of securities which may be issued upon the exercise of all share options to be granted under each of the Scheme, the ISSOSNE, the PLTIP and the Agency LTIP, when added to the number of shares or share options issued under any other share option, profit sharing or employee incentive scheme of the Company is limited to 10% of the total number of shares in issue from time to time, i.e. 274,641,061 as at 31 October 2021, and in compliance with various conditional waivers granted by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited from strict compliance with note 1 to Rule 17.03(3) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

As announced by the Company on 15 October 2021, as a result of the completion of the demerger of Jackson Financial Inc., pursuant to the terms and conditions of the ISSOSNE and in compliance with the requirements of Rule 17.03(13) of the Listing Rules, the exercise price of the outstanding share options and the total number of shares of the Company to be issued thereunder have been adjusted. Such adjustment in number of share options has been reported under "Others" row as a movement of share option under the ISSOSNE.

The Scheme - New ordinary shares are issued when options are exercised under the Scheme, thereby increasing the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

PLTIP - In order to satisfy anticipated releases of shares to participants following the vesting of awards under the PLTIP, new ordinary shares are from time to time issued by the Company and allotted to Sanne Fiduciary Services Limited, thereby increasing the Company's issued ordinary share capital. These shares are held by the Prudential Employee Share Trust on behalf of the participants of the PLTIP and released to them when their awards vest (as appropriate).

ISSOSNE and Agency LTIP - In order to satisfy anticipated exercises of options under the ISSOSNE, and the anticipated releases of shares to participants following the vesting of awards under the Agency LTIP, new ordinary shares are from time to time issued by the Company and allotted to Asian Agency SPV Limited, thereby increasing the Company's issued ordinary share capital. These shares are held by the Prudential Agent Share Trust on behalf of the participants of the ISSOSNE and the Agency LTIP, and released to them when they exercise their option or when their awards vest (as appropriate).

