General Announcement::Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2021

11/03/2021 | 10:45am EDT
FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

31

October 2021

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

Prudential plc

Date Submitted:

03

November 2021

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

Not applicable

Remarks:

Prudential plc (the "Company") does not have an authorised share capital.

Page 1 of 8

v 1.0.1

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

02378

Description

Ordinary shares of GBP 0.05 each

Balance at close of preceding month

2,615,613,899

Increase / decrease (-)

130,796,713

Balance at close of the month

2,746,410,612

Page 2 of 8

v 1.0.1

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

02378

The total number of

Number of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

securities which may be

Particulars of share option

options outstanding at

Number of share options

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

issued upon exercise of

scheme

close of preceding

Movement during the month

outstanding at close of

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

all share options to be

month

the month

(A)

as at close of the month

granted under the

scheme at close of the

month

1).

2013/2023 Prudential

139,591

Granted

0

134,498

1,363

1,153

134,498

Savings-Related Share

Exercised

-1,363

Option Scheme

(the "Scheme")

Cancelled

-2,060

Lapsed

-1,670

General Meeting approval

16 May 2013

date (if applicable)

2).

2012/2022 Prudential

1,617,261

Granted

0

1,671,646

0

2,044

1,671,646

International Savings-

Exercised

-713

Related Share Option

Scheme for Non-

Cancelled

0

Employees

Lapsed

("ISSOSNE")

-744

Others

55,842

General Meeting approval

17 May 2012

date (if applicable)

3).

2011 Prudential Agency

5,213,459

Granted

5,058

5,213,928

0

4,052

5,213,928

Long Term Incentive

Exercised

0

Plan

("Agency LTIP")

Cancelled

-1,849

Lapsed

-2,740

Page 3 of 8

v 1.0.1

FF301

General Meeting approval

date (if applicable)

4).

2013 Prudential Long

5,130,961

Granted

0

5,037,347

15,000

39,080

5,037,347

Term Incentive Plan

Exercised

0

("PLTIP")

Cancelled

-93,614

Lapsed

General Meeting approval

16 May 2013

date (if applicable)

Total A (Ordinary shares):

16,363

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options:

GBP

24,215.01

Remarks:

The total number of securities which may be issued upon the exercise of all share options to be granted under each of the Scheme, the ISSOSNE, the PLTIP and the Agency LTIP, when added to the number of shares or share options issued under any other share option, profit sharing or employee incentive scheme of the Company is limited to 10% of the total number of shares in issue from time to time, i.e. 274,641,061 as at 31 October 2021, and in compliance with various conditional waivers granted by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited from strict compliance with note 1 to Rule 17.03(3) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

As announced by the Company on 15 October 2021, as a result of the completion of the demerger of Jackson Financial Inc., pursuant to the terms and conditions of the ISSOSNE and in compliance with the requirements of Rule 17.03(13) of the Listing Rules, the exercise price of the outstanding share options and the total number of shares of the Company to be issued thereunder have been adjusted. Such adjustment in number of share options has been reported under "Others" row as a movement of share option under the ISSOSNE.

The Scheme - New ordinary shares are issued when options are exercised under the Scheme, thereby increasing the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

PLTIP - In order to satisfy anticipated releases of shares to participants following the vesting of awards under the PLTIP, new ordinary shares are from time to time issued by the Company and allotted to Sanne Fiduciary Services Limited, thereby increasing the Company's issued ordinary share capital. These shares are held by the Prudential Employee Share Trust on behalf of the participants of the PLTIP and released to them when their awards vest (as appropriate).

ISSOSNE and Agency LTIP - In order to satisfy anticipated exercises of options under the ISSOSNE, and the anticipated releases of shares to participants following the vesting of awards under the Agency LTIP, new ordinary shares are from time to time issued by the Company and allotted to Asian Agency SPV Limited, thereby increasing the Company's issued ordinary share capital. These shares are held by the Prudential Agent Share Trust on behalf of the participants of the ISSOSNE and the Agency LTIP, and released to them when they exercise their option or when their awards vest (as appropriate).

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) Not applicable

Page 4 of 8

v 1.0.1

FF301

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)

Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1, 5 and 6)

Yes

(Note 5 and 6)

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1, 5 and 6)

02378

At price (if applicable)

General Meeting

No. of new shares of issuer

No. of new shares of issuer

Issue and allotment

which may be issued pursuant

Type of Issue

approval date

issued during the month

date (Note 5 and 6)

thereto as at close of the

(if applicable)

pursuant thereto (E)

Currency

Amount

month

1).

Other (Please specify)

HKD

143.8

04 October 2021

13 May 2021

130,780,350

0

Issue and allotment of ordinary shares

pursuant to the public offer and placing

Total E (Ordinary shares):

130,780,350

Remarks:

Issue and allotment of ordinary shares pursuant to the public offer and placing on 4 October 2021 as disclosed in the Company's announcements dated 30 September 2021 and 4 October 2021.

Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

130,796,713

Page 5 of 8

v 1.0.1

