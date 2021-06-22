Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Prudential plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRU   GB0007099541

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Announcement::Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMRs and persons closely associated with them

06/22/2021 | 10:37am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the number 01397169)

(Stock code: 2378)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Wells

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Executive (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Prudential plc

b)

LEI

5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GB0007099541

b)

Nature of the transactions

Additional sale of shares to cover withholding tax and fees in

relation to the release on 17 May 2021 of an award made under

the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan in 2018. The release and

initial sale of shares was announced on 18 May 2021 (RNS No:

9815Y)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 14.46

4,612

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

4,612

- Price

GBP 14.46

- 1 -

e)

Date of the transactions

2021-06-21

f)

Place of the transactions

London Stock Exchange

Additional information

About Prudential plc

Prudential plc is an Asia-led portfolio of businesses focused on structural growth markets. The business helps people get the most out of life through life and health insurance and retirement and asset management solutions. Prudential plc has 17 million life customers in its Asia and Africa businesses and is listed on stock exchanges in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York. Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

Contact

Jennie Webb, Share Plans and Share Capital Manager, +44 (0)20 3977 9750

Tom Clarkson, Company Secretary, +44 (0)20 3977 9172

22 June 2021, London

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Prudential plc comprises:

Chair

Baroness Shriti Vinodkant Vadera

Executive Directors

Michael Andrew Wells (Group Chief Executive), Mark Thomas FitzPatrick CA and Stuart James Turner FCA FCSI FRM

Independent Non-executive Directors

Jeremy David Bruce Anderson CBE, Chua Sock Koong CFA, David John Alexander Law ACA, Ming Lu, Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP, The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA,

Alice Davey Schroeder, Thomas Ros Watjen, Jane Fields Wicker-MiurinOBE, Jeanette Kai Yuan Wong and Yok Tak Amy Yip

* For identification purposes

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Prudential plc published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 09:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRUDENTIAL PLC
10:37aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PD..
PU
06/15Singapore central bank rebukes insurers AIA, Aviva and Prudential
RE
06/15PRUDENTIAL  : Singaporean Financial Regulator Reprimands Aviva, Prudential, AIA ..
MT
06/15Singapore Central Bank Reprimands Four Financial Institutions
DJ
06/11GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Change in issued share capital
PU
06/10European ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
06/10Zurich looks to sell $243 million Italy life portfolio -sources
RE
06/10PRUDENTIAL  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons disc..
PU
06/10PRUDENTIAL  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons disc..
PU
06/04Banks drag FTSE 100 down; airline shares lower on travel restrictions
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 35 953 M 49 978 M -
Net income 2021 2 840 M 3 948 M -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 0,84%
Capitalization 37 903 M 52 751 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 16 226
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart PRUDENTIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Prudential plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1 633,21 GBX
Last Close Price 1 456,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Wells Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Thomas FitzPatrick Group COO, CFO & Executive Director
Shriti Vinodkant Vadera Chairman
Stuart James Turner Executive Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Philip John Remnant Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL PLC8.13%52 751
AXA11.85%62 051
METLIFE, INC.27.11%52 245
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.29.08%39 703
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION6.31%37 822
AFLAC INCORPORATED19.34%36 070