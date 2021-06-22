General Announcement::Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMRs and persons closely associated with them

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the number 01397169)
(Stock code: 2378)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Michael Wells
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Executive (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Name
Prudential plc
b)
LEI
5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
GB0007099541
b)
Nature of the transactions
Additional sale of shares to cover withholding tax and fees in
relation to the release on 17 May 2021 of an award made under
the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan in 2018. The release and
initial sale of shares was announced on 18 May 2021 (RNS No:
9815Y)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 14.46
4,612
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
4,612
- Price
GBP 14.46
e)
Date of the transactions
2021-06-21
f)
Place of the transactions
London Stock Exchange
Additional information
About Prudential plc
Prudential plc is an Asia-led portfolio of businesses focused on structural growth markets. The business helps people get the most out of life through life and health insurance and retirement and asset management solutions. Prudential plc has 17 million life customers in its Asia and Africa businesses and is listed on stock exchanges in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York. Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.
Contact
Jennie Webb, Share Plans and Share Capital Manager, +44 (0)20 3977 9750
Tom Clarkson, Company Secretary, +44 (0)20 3977 9172
22 June 2021, London
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Prudential plc comprises:
Chair
Baroness Shriti Vinodkant Vadera
Executive Directors
Michael Andrew Wells (Group Chief Executive), Mark Thomas FitzPatrick CA and Stuart James Turner FCA FCSI FRM
Independent Non-executive Directors
Jeremy David Bruce Anderson CBE, Chua Sock Koong CFA, David John Alexander Law ACA, Ming Lu, Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP, The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA,
Alice Davey Schroeder, Thomas Ros Watjen, Jane Fields Wicker-MiurinOBE, Jeanette Kai Yuan Wong and Yok Tak Amy Yip
* For identification purposes
- 2 -
