General Announcement::Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMRs and persons closely associated with them

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the number 01397169)
(Stock Code: 2378)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Michael Wells
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Executive (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
|
auction monitor
a)
Name
Prudential plc
b)
LEI
5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
|
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
Identification code
GB0007099541
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares through the Prudential Group Share
|
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 15.240000
12
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
12
|
|
e)
Date of the transaction
|
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark FitzPatrick
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
|
|
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
|
auction monitor
a)
Name
Prudential plc
b)
LEI
5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
|
type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
Identification code
GB0007099541
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares through the Prudential Group Share
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 15.240000
12
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
12
|
|
e)
Date of the transaction
|
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
Additional information
About Prudential plc
Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management, with a focus on Asia and Africa. The business helps people get the most out of life, by making healthcare affordable and accessible and by promoting financial inclusion. Prudential protects people's wealth, helps them grow their assets, and empowers them to save for their goals. The business has more than 17 million life customers in Asia and Africa and is listed on stock exchanges in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York. Prudential is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.
Contact
Jennie Webb, Share Plans & Share Capital Manager, +44 (0)20 3977 9750
Sylvia Edwards, Deputy Group Secretary, +44 (0)20 3977 9214
10 September 2021, London
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Prudential plc comprises:
Chair
Baroness Shriti Vinodkant Vadera
Executive Directors
Michael Andrew Wells (Group Chief Executive), Mark Thomas FitzPatrick CA and Stuart James Turner FCA FCSI FRM
Independent Non-executive Directors
Jeremy David Bruce Anderson CBE, Chua Sock Koong, David John Alexander Law ACA, Ming Lu, Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP, The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA,
Alice Davey Schroeder, Thomas Ros Watjen, Jane Fields Wicker-MiurinOBE, Jeanette Kai Yuan Wong and Yok Tak Amy Yip
* For identification purposes
