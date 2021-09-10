Log in
General Announcement::Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PDMRs and persons closely associated with them

09/10/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the number 01397169)

(Stock Code: 2378)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Wells

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Executive (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Prudential plc

b)

LEI

5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GB0007099541

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through the Prudential Group Share

Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 15.240000

12

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

12

- Price

GBP 15.240000

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-09-08

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

- 1 -

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark FitzPatrick

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

(PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

Prudential plc

b)

LEI

5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GB0007099541

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through the Prudential Group Share

Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 15.240000

12

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

12

- Price

GBP 15.240000

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-09-08

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Additional information

About Prudential plc

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management, with a focus on Asia and Africa. The business helps people get the most out of life, by making healthcare affordable and accessible and by promoting financial inclusion. Prudential protects people's wealth, helps them grow their assets, and empowers them to save for their goals. The business has more than 17 million life customers in Asia and Africa and is listed on stock exchanges in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York. Prudential is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

Contact

Jennie Webb, Share Plans & Share Capital Manager, +44 (0)20 3977 9750

Sylvia Edwards, Deputy Group Secretary, +44 (0)20 3977 9214

10 September 2021, London

- 2 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Prudential plc comprises:

Chair

Baroness Shriti Vinodkant Vadera

Executive Directors

Michael Andrew Wells (Group Chief Executive), Mark Thomas FitzPatrick CA and Stuart James Turner FCA FCSI FRM

Independent Non-executive Directors

Jeremy David Bruce Anderson CBE, Chua Sock Koong, David John Alexander Law ACA, Ming Lu, Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP, The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA,

Alice Davey Schroeder, Thomas Ros Watjen, Jane Fields Wicker-MiurinOBE, Jeanette Kai Yuan Wong and Yok Tak Amy Yip

* For identification purposes

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Prudential plc published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 09:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
