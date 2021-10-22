General Announcement::Redemption of certain high coupon debt and monitoring of refinancing opportunities
10/22/2021 | 05:34am EDT

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the number 01397169)
(Stock Code: 2378)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
REDEMPTION OF CERTAIN HIGH COUPON DEBT AND MONITORING OF
REFINANCING OPPORTUNITIES
On 4 October 2021, Prudential completed a Hong Kong public offer and international placing of its shares (the "Offer Shares") (together the "Share Offer"), raising approximately HK$18.5 billion or US$2.4 billion1. The equity issuance will serve to maintain and enhance Prudential's financial flexibility in light of the breadth of opportunities to invest for growth in Asia and Africa.
Specifically, and as previously announced on 19 September 2021, US$2.25 billion (approximately HK$17.5 billion) of the net proceeds of the Share Offer are expected to be used by Prudential to redeem existing high coupon debt. In this regard, Prudential has selected the following bonds for redemption and intends to exercise its option to redeem each such series of bond on the optional redemption dates identified below:
US$250 million 6.75% Capital Securities (G7293H114; GB00B02FFZ25) (optional redemption date falling on 23 December 2021)
US$300 million 6.5% Capital Securities (G7293H189; GB00B0G40271) (optional redemption date falling on 23 December 2021)
US$700 million 5.25% Notes (XS0873630742) (optional redemption date falling on 23 December 2021)
US$1,000 million 5.25% Notes (XS1426796477) (optional redemption date falling on 20 January 2022)
The redemption of these bonds would reduce interest costs by approximately US$125 million (approximately HK$1,000 million) per annum.
Prudential intends to give formal notice of redemption to the holders of the foregoing bonds in accordance with the terms of the relevant bond documentation in due course, in order to redeem each of these bonds at the optional redemption dates identified above. For the avoidance of doubt, this announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute a notice to holders for the purposes of any of Prudential's securities.
Prudential also continues to monitor the market for other opportunities to further reduce its interest costs by raising new debt to refinance higher coupon existing debt (in addition to the bonds identified above) on scheduled call dates and/or maturity dates.
1 After deduction of the underwriting fees and other estimated expenses payable in connection with the Share Offer.
About Prudential plc
Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management, with a focus on Asia and Africa. The business helps people get the most out of life, by making healthcare affordable and accessible and by promoting financial inclusion. Prudential protects people's wealth, helps them grow their assets, and empowers them to save for their goals. The business has more than 17 million life customers in Asia and Africa and is listed on stock exchanges in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York. Prudential is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.
By order of the Board
Prudential plc
Tom Clarkson
Company Secretary
22 October 2021, London
Prudential plc published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 09:33:03 UTC.