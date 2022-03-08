Log in
    PRU   GB0007099541

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
03/22 11:35:20 am
1027.5 GBX   +0.83%
03/08 Prudential Completes Business Repositioning to Asia, Africa; Profit Rose in 2021
DJ
03/08 Insurer Prudential's 2021 operating profit up 16%
RE
03/08 PRUDENTIAL : 2021 Second Interim Dividend
PU
Insurer Prudential's 2021 operating profit up 16%

03/08/2022
The logo of British life insurer Prudential is seen on their building in London

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Prudential's operating profit rose 16% in 2021, the Asia-focused insurer said on Wednesday, boosted by strong new insurance sales as the region battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjusted operating profit from the London and Hong Kong dual-listed company came in at $3.23 billion, it said in a statement.

The profit is up from 2020's figure of $2.75 billion, beating the $3.19 billion consensus of analysts' forecasts provided by the company.

The results are the life insurer's first after two strategic demergers, that left Prudential focusing on Asian and African markets.

It offloaded its U.S. business Jackson last September, following a spin-off of British and European business M&G in 2019.

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 13 315 M 17 432 M 17 432 M
Net income 2021 -227 M -297 M -297 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -84,6x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 28 102 M 36 790 M 36 790 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 16 226
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Michael Andrew Wells Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Thomas FitzPatrick Group COO, CFO & Executive Director
Shriti Vinodkant Vadera Chairman
Stuart James Turner Executive Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Philip John Remnant Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRUDENTIAL PLC-19.38%36 559
AXA-13.82%56 843
METLIFE, INC.-0.83%51 130
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-5.72%38 371
AFLAC INCORPORATED1.10%38 361
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION2.78%37 581