Insurer Prudential's 2021 operating profit up 16%

Adjusted operating profit from the London and Hong Kong dual-listed company came in at $3.23 billion, it said in a statement.

The profit is up from 2020's figure of $2.75 billion, beating the $3.19 billion consensus of analysts' forecasts provided by the company.

The results are the life insurer's first after two strategic demergers, that left Prudential focusing on Asian and African markets.

It offloaded its U.S. business Jackson last September, following a spin-off of British and European business M&G in 2019.

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Carolyn Cohn in London; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)