New Prudential CEO may be based outside Hong Kong initially -spokesperson

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The incoming chief executive of
Asia-focused insurer Prudential may be based outside
Hong Kong initially, a spokesperson said on Friday, as the
financial hub grapples with a surging COVID-19 pandemic.
Prudential last week set up a new base for its top
executives in Asia rather than London, with outgoing CEO Mike
Wells to retire next month.
Prudential's Asia headquarters are located in Hong Kong,
though the group is domiciled in London.
"We expect the new CEO may be based outside of Hong Kong
until, from a practical perspective, it is easier to be able to
run a pan-Asian and African business from there," a spokesperson
said in an email.
Current finance boss Mark FitzPatrick will become
Prudential's interim CEO, though he has requested not to be
considered for the CEO position.
FitzPatrick told the Financial Times earlier on Friday that
Hong Kong's two-week hotel quarantine period created an "element
of friction."
Prudential's plan comes as Hong Kong has had stiff
quarantines in place for two years, and last year introduced
some of the strictest entry rules in the world, regardless of
vaccination status.
The Chinese territory is following Beijing's "zero-COVID"
policy rather than adapting to life with the virus.
As a result of that policy, more expats are thinking of
leaving, and global banks, asset managers and corporate law
firms are facing up to many of their staff exiting after annual
bonuses are paid out in the first three months of the year,
Reuters reported last month.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday that it would
take up to three months to stabilize a worsening COVID-19
pandemic that has overwhelmed health facilities and forced the
postponement of an upcoming leadership election.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London and Sumeet Chatterjee in
Hong Kong; editing by David Evans)