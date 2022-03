PRUDENTIAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating 03/18/2022 | 03:44am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields In his latest research note, analyst Farooq Hanif confirms his positive recommendation. The broker JP Morgan is keeping its Buy rating. The target price has been modified and is now set at GBX 1590 compared to GBX 1550.

ę MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022 All news about PRUDENTIAL PLC - No features available -