Financials GBP USD Sales 2022 13 902 M 18 221 M 18 221 M Net income 2022 2 480 M 3 251 M 3 251 M Net Debt 2022 - - - P/E ratio 2022 14,2x Yield 2022 1,24% Capitalization 30 675 M 40 206 M 40 206 M Capi. / Sales 2022 2,21x Capi. / Sales 2023 1,98x Nbr of Employees 16 226 Free-Float 99,6% Chart PRUDENTIAL PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Last Close Price 1 120,50 GBX Average target price 1 588,11 GBX Spread / Average Target 41,7% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Mark Thomas FitzPatrick CEO, Group COO & Executive Director Stuart James Turner Group Chief Financial Officer Shriti Vinodkant Vadera Chairman Avnish Kalra Group Chief Risk & Compliance Officer Philip John Remnant Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) PRUDENTIAL PLC -12.08% 40 206 AXA 2.23% 70 615 METLIFE, INC. 12.82% 58 168 PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. 9.39% 44 518 AFLAC INCORPORATED 11.05% 42 105 MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 10.91% 41 419