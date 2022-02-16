Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Prudential plc
  News
  Summary
    PRU   GB0007099541

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/16 06:55:19 am
1204.75 GBX   -0.19%
06:41aPRUDENTIAL : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/14Goldman Sachs Initiates Prudential Plc at Buy
MT
02/14LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Fed comments increase rate hike worries
PRUDENTIAL : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating

02/16/2022 | 06:41am EST
In a research note published by Nasib Ahmed, UBS advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 19 646 M 26 590 M 26 590 M
Net income 2021 542 M 733 M 733 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -652x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 33 012 M 44 679 M 44 679 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 16 226
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 207,00 GBX
Average target price 1 658,34 GBX
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Andrew Wells Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Thomas FitzPatrick Group COO, CFO & Executive Director
Shriti Vinodkant Vadera Chairman
Stuart James Turner Executive Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Philip John Remnant Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRUDENTIAL PLC-5.30%44 679
AXA7.39%76 358
METLIFE, INC.14.53%59 081
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.9.02%44 403
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION14.81%42 149
AFLAC INCORPORATED10.57%42 102