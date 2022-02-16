PRUDENTIAL : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
ESG Stocks
Undervalued stocks
Yield stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
Investment themes
Place your bets
The genomic revolution
Solar energy
Boats
Wind energy
The future of mobility
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Place your bets
The genomic revolution
Solar energy
Boats
Wind energy
The future of mobility
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United Kingdom
London Stock Exchange
Prudential plc
News
Summary
PRU
GB0007099541
PRUDENTIAL PLC
(PRU)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
02/16 06:55:19 am
1204.75
GBX
-0.19%
06:41a
PRUDENTIAL
: UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/14
Goldman Sachs Initiates Prudential Plc at Buy
MT
02/14
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
: Fed comments increase rate hike worries
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
PRUDENTIAL : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
02/16/2022 | 06:41am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
In a research note published by Nasib Ahmed, UBS advises its customers to buy the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about PRUDENTIAL PLC
06:41a
PRUDENTIAL
: UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/14
Goldman Sachs Initiates Prudential Plc at Buy
MT
02/14
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
: Fed comments increase rate hike worries
02/14
Goldman Sachs Resumes Prudential At Buy, Sets PT
MT
02/14
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Barclays, JPMorgan, Tyson, Under Armour, US Bancorp...
02/14
PRUDENTIAL
: Raised from Sell to Buy by Goldman Sachs
MD
02/10
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE
: Uber, Unilever, Coca-Cola, Novartis, Sika...
02/10
Prudential CEO to Exit by March-end
MT
02/10
Prudential CEO Mike Wells to Retire; Replacement to be Based in Asia
DJ
02/09
Prudential bosses to operate from Asia as CEO Wells retires
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PRUDENTIAL PLC
02/14
Goldman Sachs Initiates Prudential Plc at Buy
MT
02/14
Goldman Sachs Resumes Prudential At Buy, Sets PT
MT
02/14
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Barclays, JPMorgan, Tyson, Under Armour, US Bancorp...
More recommendations
Financials
GBP
USD
Sales 2021
19 646 M
26 590 M
26 590 M
Net income 2021
542 M
733 M
733 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-652x
Yield 2021
1,04%
Capitalization
33 012 M
44 679 M
44 679 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,85x
Nbr of Employees
16 226
Free-Float
99,6%
More Financials
Chart PRUDENTIAL PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL PLC
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
1 207,00 GBX
Average target price
1 658,34 GBX
Spread / Average Target
37,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Andrew Wells
Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Thomas FitzPatrick
Group COO, CFO & Executive Director
Shriti Vinodkant Vadera
Chairman
Stuart James Turner
Executive Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Philip John Remnant
Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
PRUDENTIAL PLC
-5.30%
44 679
AXA
7.39%
76 358
METLIFE, INC.
14.53%
59 081
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.
9.02%
44 403
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
14.81%
42 149
AFLAC INCORPORATED
10.57%
42 102
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave