Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Prudential plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRU   GB0007099541

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prudential 1st Half Headline Profit Rose; Still Mulling $2.5 Billion-$3 Billion Equity Issue

08/11/2021 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ian Walker

Prudential PLC on Wednesday reported a 22% rise in its headline operating profit, boosted by Asia and Africa as well as lower central costs, and said that it is still considering a $2.5 billion to $3.0 billion equity raising once the spinoff of its U.S. business completes, which is expected next month.

The insurance-and-investment business made an IFRS adjusted operating profit from continuing operations--one of the company's preferred metrics which strips out exceptional and other one-off items and is a closely watched figure for the industry--of $1.57 billion compared with $1.29 billion for the same period a year ago.

IFRS net profit from continued operations rose to $1.06 billion from $600 million for the first half of 2020.

GWS group total regulatory capital surplus--a key measure of balance-sheet strength--was $26.6 billion, equivalent to a ratio of 349% at June 30, compared with $24.8 billion and 344% at Dec. 31, 2020. GWS is Hong Kong Insurance Authority's group-wide supervision framework.

The board has kept its interim dividend at 5.37 cents a share.

The separation of the company's U.S. business Jackson Financial Inc. is expected to complete on Sept. 13, subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting on Aug. 27

The move is part of the company's plan to focus on the growth opportunities of Asia and Africa.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-11-21 0513ET

All news about PRUDENTIAL PLC
05:58aCORRECTION : Prudential Books H1 Loss Following Demerger Of US Unit
MT
05:14aPrudential 1st Half Headline Profit Rose; Still Mulling $2.5 Billion-$3 Billi..
DJ
05:12aPRUDENTIAL : Books H1 Loss Following Demerger Of US Unit
MT
05:10aPrudential new business profit jumps 25%, outlook uncertain
RE
08/09TAKE FIVE : Dodging the summer squalls
RE
08/08PRUDENTIAL : Shareholders to Vote Aug. 27 on Spinoff of US Business
MT
08/06European ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
08/06PRUDENTIAL : Jackson Financial Announces Effectiveness of Form 10 Registration S..
BU
08/06PRUDENTIAL : Files Circular, Registration Statement For Jackson Financial Demerg..
MT
08/05PRUDENTIAL : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PRUDENTIAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 22 430 M 30 972 M 30 972 M
Net income 2021 2 513 M 3 470 M 3 470 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 37 773 M 52 293 M 52 157 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 16 226
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart PRUDENTIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Prudential plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 451,50 GBX
Average target price 1 634,99 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Andrew Wells Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Thomas FitzPatrick Group COO, CFO & Executive Director
Shriti Vinodkant Vadera Chairman
Stuart James Turner Executive Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Philip John Remnant Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRUDENTIAL PLC7.76%52 293
AXA22.18%66 670
METLIFE, INC.28.78%52 060
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.35.85%40 541
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION11.48%38 995
AFLAC INCORPORATED27.50%37 635