Prudential 1st Half Headline Profit Rose; Still Mulling $2.5 Billion-$3 Billion Equity Issue

Prudential PLC on Wednesday reported a 22% rise in its headline operating profit, boosted by Asia and Africa as well as lower central costs, and said that it is still considering a $2.5 billion to $3.0 billion equity raising once the spinoff of its U.S. business completes, which is expected next month.

The insurance-and-investment business made an IFRS adjusted operating profit from continuing operations--one of the company's preferred metrics which strips out exceptional and other one-off items and is a closely watched figure for the industry--of $1.57 billion compared with $1.29 billion for the same period a year ago.

IFRS net profit from continued operations rose to $1.06 billion from $600 million for the first half of 2020.

GWS group total regulatory capital surplus--a key measure of balance-sheet strength--was $26.6 billion, equivalent to a ratio of 349% at June 30, compared with $24.8 billion and 344% at Dec. 31, 2020. GWS is Hong Kong Insurance Authority's group-wide supervision framework.

The board has kept its interim dividend at 5.37 cents a share.

The separation of the company's U.S. business Jackson Financial Inc. is expected to complete on Sept. 13, subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting on Aug. 27

The move is part of the company's plan to focus on the growth opportunities of Asia and Africa.

