Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA
Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY
O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Prudential PLC, código ISIN BRP1UKBDR003, em referência ao comunicado de 31/08/2023, informa que o valor definitivo do(a) Dividendos divulgado pelo Depositário do Programa do ADR foi de USD 0,125200000, cujo pagamento será realizado em 25/10/2023 e considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 5,0522 - 30/08/2023, corresponde a R$
0,152836538 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Prudential PLC (Company), ISIN BRP1UKBDR003, in reference to Notice to Shareholders released in 31/08/2023, hereby informs the Final BRL Rate per BDR of the Dividendos distribution announced by the Depositary. Considering the FX Rate 5,0522 - 30/08/2023, the Final BRL Rate per BDR to be distributed is 0,152836538.
Terão direito a este recebimento os titulares de BDRs em 05/09/2023.
O livro esteve fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 06/09/2023 até 08/09/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 0% de IR, 0,38% de IOF, 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3, bem como eventuais taxas deduzidas pelo emissor do ADR.
A tabela abaixo contém o detalhamento do fator a ser pago:
The payment will be completed on 25/10/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 05/09/2023.
Books were closed for issuances and cancelations from 06/09/2023 to 08/09/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 0% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee, including other Depositary Services Fees deducted by the ADR Issuer.
Please find below further details on the Final BRL Rate per BDR
Fator Bruto USD
Gross USD Rate
0,125200000
Fator Líquido USD
Net USD Rate
0,031298077
Paridade (Lastro:BDR)
Ratio (Underlying :
1:4
BDR)
Fator Bruto BRL
Gross BRL Rate
0,158125000
Fator Líquido BRL
Net BRL Rate
0,152836538
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
