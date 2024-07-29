SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

29 July 2024

Prudential plc

Change of Registrar - UK share register

Prudential plc (the "Company") announces the appointment of Computershare Investor Services PLC ("Computershare") as the Company's UK Share Registrar, with effect from 5 August 2024, replacing Equiniti Limited.

A welcome letter from Computershare will be sent to shareholders in due course, advising of this change as well as an invitation to register for online access to their shareholdings.

Please see below for Computershare's contact details:

Computershare Investor Services PLC

The Pavilions



Bridgewater Road



Bristol



BS99 6ZZ



United Kingdom



Telephone: +44 (0)370 707 1507

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited already manages Prudential's Hong Kong branch share register.

Transferring (Repositioning) Prudential shares

Repositioning of shares between the UK share register and the Hong Kong branch register will not be possible on 1 August 2024. Requests for repositioning will be processed again from 2 August onwards.

About Prudential plc

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential's mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts. It is a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index and is also included for trading in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme.

Prudential is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

https://www.prudentialplc.com/

Contact:

Tom Clarkson, Company Secretary, +44 (0)20 3977 9172



Sylvia Edwards, Deputy Group Secretary, +44 (0)20 3977 9214

29 July 2024

PRUDENTIAL PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

