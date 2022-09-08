Log in
    PRU   GB0007099541

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:40 2022-09-08 am EDT
919.30 GBX   +0.19%
PRUDENTIAL : Earnings Document
PU
PRUDENTIAL : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
PRUDENTIAL : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Prudential : Earnings Document

09/08/2022 | 06:20am EDT
Prudential plc

2022 Half Year Results

10 August 2022

Forward-looking statements

This presentation may contain 'forward-looking statements' with respect to certain of Prudential's (and its wholly and jointly owned businesses') plans and its goals and expectations relating to its future financial condition, performance, results, strategy and objectives. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Prudential's (and its wholly and jointly owned businesses') beliefs and expectations and including, without limitation, statements containing the words 'may', 'will', 'should', 'continue', 'aims', 'estimates', 'projects', 'believes', 'intends', 'expects', 'plans', 'seeks' and 'anticipates', and words of similar meaning, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on plans, estimates and projections as at the time they are made, and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on them. By their nature, all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty.

A number of important factors could cause Prudential's actual future financial condition or performance or other indicated results of the entity referred to in any forward-looking statement to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions including fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rates, inflation (including interest rate rises as a response), sustained high or low interest rate environments, the performance of financial and credit markets generally and the impact of economic uncertainty, slowdown or contraction, (including as a result of the Russia- Ukraine conflict and related or other geopolitical tensions and conflicts) which may also impact policyholder behaviour and reduce product affordability, asset valuation impacts from the transition to a lower carbon economy, derivative instruments not effectively mitigating any exposures; global political uncertainties, including the potential for increased friction in cross-border trade and the exercise of laws, regulations and executive powers to restrict trade, financial transactions, capital movements and/or investment; the impact of Covid-19 outbreaks, including adverse financial market and liquidity impacts, responses and actions taken by governments, regulators and supervisors, the impact on sales, claims and assumptions and increased product lapses, disruption to Prudential's operations (and those of its suppliers and partners), risks associated with new sales processes and technological and information security risks; the policies and actions of regulatory authorities, including, in particular, the policies and actions of the Hong Kong Insurance Authority, as Prudential's Group-wide supervisor, as well as the degree and pace of regulatory changes and new government initiatives generally; given its designation as an Internationally Active Insurance Group, the impact on Prudential of systemic risk and other group supervision policy standards adopted by the International Association of Insurance Supervisors; the physical, social and financial impacts of climate change and global health crises on Prudential's business and operations; the impact of not adequately responding to environmental, social and governance issues (including not properly considering the interests of Prudential's stakeholders or failing to maintain high standards of corporate governance); the impact of competition and fast-paced technological change; the effect on Prudential's business and results from, in particular, mortality and morbidity trends, lapse rates and policy renewal rates; the timing, impact and other uncertainties of future acquisitions or combinations within relevant industries; the impact of internal transformation projects and other strategic actions failing to meet their objectives or adversely impacting the Group's employees; the availability and effectiveness of reinsurance for Prudential's businesses; the risk that Prudential's operational resilience (or that of its suppliers and partners) may prove to be inadequate, including in relation to operational disruption due to external events; disruption to the availability, confidentiality or integrity of Prudential's information technology, digital systems and data (or those of its suppliers and partners) including the Pulse platform; any ongoing impact on Prudential of the demerger of Jackson Financial Inc.; the increased operational and financial risks and uncertainties associated with operating joint ventures with independent partners, particularly where joint ventures are not controlled by Prudential; the impact of changes in capital, solvency standards, accounting standards or relevant regulatory frameworks, and tax and other legislation and regulations in the jurisdictions in which Prudential and its affiliates operate; and the impact of legal and regulatory actions, investigations and disputes.

These and other important factors may, for example, result in changes to assumptions used for determining results of operations or re-estimations of reserves for future policy benefits. Further discussion of these and other important factors that could cause actual future financial condition or performance to differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in Prudential's forward-looking statements can be found under the 'Risk Factors' heading in Prudential's 2021 Annual Report, the 'Risk Factors' heading in Prudential's 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the 'Risk Factors' heading in Prudential's 2022 Half Year Financial Report and the 'Risk Factors' heading in Prudential's 2022 Half Year Financial Report filed with the SEC on Form 6-K . Prudential's 2021 Annual Report, and related Form 20-F, and 2022 Half Year Financial Report, and related Form 6-K, are available on its website at www.prudentialplc.com.

These factors are not exhaustive as Prudential operates in a continually changing business environment with new risks emerging from time to time that it may be unable to predict or that it currently does not expect to have a material adverse effect on its business. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they are made. Prudential expressly disclaims any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation or any other forward-looking statements it may make, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise except as required pursuant to the UK Prospectus Rules, the UK Listing Rules, the UK Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Hong Kong Listing Rules, the SGX-ST Listing Rules or other applicable laws and regulations.

Cautionary statements

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, acquire, subscribe for, sell, dispose of or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase, acquire, subscribe for, sell or dispose of, any securities in any jurisdiction nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefor.

Mark FitzPatrick

Group Chief Executive

Compelling investment case

1

Business model aligned to structural

growth drivers

2

Diversification across Asia & Africa

3

Digitally enhanced multi-channel

distribution platform

4

Innovative & consumer centric

5

Leading Asia-based asset manager

Expect to deliver long-term growth outperformance

Sustainable growth

in operating

capital generation

Focus on high return H&P & savings products

Growth rates of NBP are expected to substantially exceed GDP growth

Funding further profitable compounding growth & high risk-adjusted returns for shareholders

Long-termdouble-digit growth in EV per share

1 Significant growth opportunities

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prudential plc published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 10:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
