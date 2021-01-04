Prudential : List of Directors and their Role and Function

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the number 01397169)

(Stock code: 2378)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

As at the date of this announcement, the members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Prudential plc are set out below.

Chair

Shriti Vinodkant Vadera

Executive Directors

Michael Andrew Wells (Group Chief Executive)

Mark Thomas FitzPatrick CA

Stuart James Turner FCA FCSI FRM

Independent Non-executive Directors

Jeremy David Bruce Anderson CBE

David John Alexander Law ACA

Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala FCA

Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP

The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA

Alice Davey Schroeder

Thomas Ros Watjen

Jane Fields Wicker-MiurinOBE

Yok Tak Amy Yip

There are four principal Board committees. The membership information of these committees is set out below.

Audit Committee

David John Alexander Law ACA (Chair)

Jeremy David Bruce Anderson CBE

The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA

Alice Davey Schroeder

