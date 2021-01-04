Prudential : List of Directors and their Role and Function

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the number 01397169)
(Stock code: 2378)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
As at the date of this announcement, the members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Prudential plc are set out below.
Chair
Shriti Vinodkant Vadera
Executive Directors
Michael Andrew Wells (Group Chief Executive)
Mark Thomas FitzPatrick CA
Stuart James Turner FCA FCSI FRM
Independent Non-executive Directors
Jeremy David Bruce Anderson CBE
David John Alexander Law ACA
Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala FCA
Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP
The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA
Alice Davey Schroeder
Thomas Ros Watjen
Jane Fields Wicker-MiurinOBE
Yok Tak Amy Yip
There are four principal Board committees. The membership information of these committees is set out below.
Audit Committee
David John Alexander Law ACA (Chair)
Jeremy David Bruce Anderson CBE
The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA
Alice Davey Schroeder
Nomination and Governance Committee
Shriti Vinodkant Vadera (Chair)
Jeremy David Bruce Anderson CBE David John Alexander Law ACA
Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA
Remuneration Committee
Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP (Chair)
Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala FCA
The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA
Thomas Ros Watjen
Jane Fields Wicker-MiurinOBE
Yok Tak Amy Yip
Risk Committee
Jeremy David Bruce Anderson CBE (Chair)
David John Alexander Law ACA
Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala FCA
Alice Davey Schroeder
Thomas Ros Watjen
1 January 2021, Hong Kong
