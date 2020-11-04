Prudential : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2020

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/10/2020
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Prudential plc
Date Submitted
4 November 2020
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 2378
Description :
Ordinary shares of GBP 0.05 each
Par value
(State
Balance at close of preceding month N/A
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
|
|
March 2019
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
(1)
preceding month
2,608,940,051
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
856
Balance at close of
|
|
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Prudential
|
( / /
Ordinary shares
Nil
856
639
856 Note 5
212,165
(Note 1)
2. 2011/2021 Prudential International Savings-
|
(Note 1)
3. 2012/2022 Prudential International Savings- Related Share Option Scheme for Non-
|
2,329,938
(Note 1)
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital (Continued)
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) (Continued)
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares
|
|
option scheme
|
4. 2011
(
Ordinary shares
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
7,317,472
5. 2013
(
Ordinary shares
Nil
|
|
|
|
Nil
17,783,571
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
856
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
Note:
5. On 8 October 2020, the Company allotted 201 shares under Prudential Savings-Related Share Option Scheme instead of the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan.
