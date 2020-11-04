Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Prudential plc    PRU   GB0007099541

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Prudential : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 08:26am EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/10/2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Prudential plc

Date Submitted

4 November 2020

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 2378

Description :

Ordinary shares of GBP 0.05 each

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month N/A

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

(State currency) :

N/A

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

2,608,940,051

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

856

Balance at close of

the month

2,608,940,907

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares

option scheme

issuer issued during

of issuer which

including EGM

the month pursuant

may be issued

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

pursuant thereto

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

as at close of the

class of shares

month

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. 2013/2023

Prudential

Savings-

Related Share

Option Scheme

( / /

)

Ordinary shares

Nil

856

639

Nil

856 Note 5

212,165

(Note 1)

2. 2011/2021 Prudential International Savings-

Related Share

Option Scheme

( / /

)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(Note 1)

3. 2012/2022 Prudential International Savings- Related Share Option Scheme for Non-

Employees

( / /

)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

2,904

Nil

Nil

2,329,938

(Note 1)

March 2019

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital (Continued)

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) (Continued)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares

option scheme

issuer issued during

of issuer which

including EGM

the month pursuant

may be issued

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

pursuant thereto

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

as at close of the

class of shares

month

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

4. 2011

Prudential

Agency

Long Term

Incentive

Plan

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

7,317,472

(Note 1)

5. 2013

Prudential

Long Term

Incentive

Plan

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

18,982

Nil

Nil

17,783,571

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

856

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

options (State currency)

GBP 9,813.74

Note:

5. On 8 October 2020, the Company allotted 201 shares under Prudential Savings-Related Share Option Scheme instead of the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan.

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Prudential plc published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 13:25:14 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PRUDENTIAL PLC
08:26aPRUDENTIAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the ..
PU
11/03PRUDENTIAL : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
11/01PRUDENTIAL : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons disch..
PU
10/30UK insurers under pressure to refund coronavirus-hit policies
RE
10/15PRUDENTIAL : Change in issued share capital
PU
10/13PRUDENTIAL : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons disch..
PU
10/11PRUDENTIAL : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons disch..
PU
10/08PRUDENTIAL : Change in issued share capital
PU
10/08PRUDENTIAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the ..
PU
10/04PRUDENTIAL : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons disch..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 940 M 29 895 M 29 895 M
Net income 2020 2 225 M 2 899 M 2 899 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 1,22%
Capitalization 26 258 M 34 315 M 34 219 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 18 125
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart PRUDENTIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Prudential plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRUDENTIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1 335,34 GBX
Last Close Price 1 010,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 68,2%
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Wells Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca Chairman
Mark Thomas FitzPatrick Group COO, CFO & Executive Director
Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip John Remnant Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRUDENTIAL PLC-30.26%34 315
AXA-40.61%41 709
METLIFE, INC.-21.58%36 279
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-27.77%28 136
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-27.69%26 746
AFLAC INCORPORATED-31.49%25 457
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group