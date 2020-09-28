Prudential : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the number 01397169)
(Stock code: 2378)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Jolene Chen
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
|
Group Human Resources Director (PDMR)
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
a)
Name
|
Prudential plc
LEI
|
5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each
Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
|
GB0007099541
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of matching shares through the Prudential
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
Nil
|
186
Aggregated information
186
|
Nil
2020-09-25
|
London Stock Exchange
|
Additional information
Prudential plc is an Asia-led portfolio of businesses focused on structural growth markets. The business helps people get the most out of life through life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions. Prudential plc has 20 million customers and is listed on stock exchanges in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York. Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.
Contact
Rebecca Collis, Company Secretarial Assistant, +44 (0)20 3977 9974
Chris Smith, Deputy Group Secretary, +44 (0)20 3977 9639
28 September 2020, London
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Prudential plc comprises:
Chairman
Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca
Executive Directors
Michael Andrew Wells (Group Chief Executive), Mark Thomas FitzPatrick CA and Stuart James Turner FCA FCSI FRM
Independent Non-executive Directors
Jeremy David Bruce Anderson CBE, David John Alexander Law ACA, Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala FCA, Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP, The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA, Alice Davey Schroeder, Shriti Vinodkant Vadera, Thomas Ros Watjen, Jane Fields Wicker-MiurinOBE and Yok Tak Amy Yip
* For identification purposes
- 2 -
