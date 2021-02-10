Log in
PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
Prudential : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02/10/2021 | 06:40am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the number 01397169)

(Stock code: 2378)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Wells

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Executive (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Prudential plc

b)

LEI

5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB0007099541

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through the Prudential Group Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)GBP 12.423985

15

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

15

GBP 12.423985

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-02-08

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark FitzPatrick

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Prudential plc

b)

LEI

5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

GB0007099541

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through the Prudential Group Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)GBP 12.423985

15

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

15

GBP 12.423985

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-02-08

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Additional information

Prudential plc is an Asia-led portfolio of businesses focused on structural growth markets. The business helps people get the most out of life through life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions.

Prudential plc has 20 million customers and is listed on stock exchanges in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York. Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

Contact

Rebecca Collis, Company Secretarial Assistant, +44 (0)20 3977 9974 Sylvia Edwards, Deputy Group Secretary, +44 (0)20 3977 9214

10 February 2021, London

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Prudential plc comprises:

Chair

Shriti Vinodkant Vadera

Executive Directors

Michael Andrew Wells (Group Chief Executive), Mark Thomas FitzPatrick CA and Stuart James Turner FCA FCSI FRM

Independent Non-executive Directors

Jeremy David Bruce Anderson CBE, David John Alexander Law ACA, Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala FCA, Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP, The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA, Alice Davey Schroeder, Thomas Ros Watjen, Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin OBE and Yok Tak Amy Yip

* For identification purposes

Disclaimer

Prudential plc published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 11:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
