Prudential : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael Wells 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Executive (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Prudential plc b) LEI 5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each GB0007099541 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares through the Prudential Group Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)GBP 12.423985 15 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 15 GBP 12.423985 e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-08 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark FitzPatrick 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Prudential plc b) LEI 5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each GB0007099541 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares through the Prudential Group Share Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)GBP 12.423985 15 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 15 GBP 12.423985 e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-08 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Prudential plc is an Asia-led portfolio of businesses focused on structural growth markets. The business helps people get the most out of life through life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions.

Prudential plc has 20 million customers and is listed on stock exchanges in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York. Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.

Rebecca Collis, Company Secretarial Assistant, +44 (0)20 3977 9974 Sylvia Edwards, Deputy Group Secretary, +44 (0)20 3977 9214

10 February 2021, London

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Prudential plc comprises:

Chair

Shriti Vinodkant Vadera

Executive Directors

Michael Andrew Wells (Group Chief Executive), Mark Thomas FitzPatrick CA and Stuart James Turner FCA FCSI FRM

Independent Non-executive Directors

Jeremy David Bruce Anderson CBE, David John Alexander Law ACA, Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala FCA, Anthony John Liddell Nightingale CMG SBS JP, The Hon. Philip John Remnant CBE FCA, Alice Davey Schroeder, Thomas Ros Watjen, Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin OBE and Yok Tak Amy Yip

