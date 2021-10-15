Prudential : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Form 6-K

(i) Adjustment of awards granted under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan with respect to the demerger of Jackson Financial Inc. on 13 September 2021,

(ii) Adjustment of awards granted under the Annual Incentive Plan with respect to the demerger of Jackson Financial Inc. on 13 September 2021,

The number of additional shares accumulated is based on the ten-day average of the Prudential plc share price from 20 September to 1 October 2021 and on the Jackson Financial Inc. share price that regular shareholders received if they used the Company share sale facility shortly after the demerger.