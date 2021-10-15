Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Prudential : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Form 6-K

10/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Michael Wells
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Executive (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Prudential plc
b)
LEI
5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB0007099541
b)
Nature of the transaction(s)
(i) Adjustment of awards granted under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan with respect to the demerger of Jackson Financial Inc. on 13 September 2021,
(ii) Adjustment of awards granted under the Annual Incentive Plan with respect to the demerger of Jackson Financial Inc. on 13 September 2021,
The number of additional shares accumulated is based on the ten-day average of the Prudential plc share price from 20 September to 1 October 2021 and on the Jackson Financial Inc. share price that regular shareholders received if they used the Company share sale facility shortly after the demerger.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
(i)
Nil
37,017
(ii)
Nil
6,089
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
43,106
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction(s)
2021-10-13
f)
Place of the transaction(s)
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark FitzPatrick
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Prudential plc
b)
LEI
5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB0007099541
b)
Nature of the transactions
(i) Adjustment of awards granted under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan with respect to the demerger of Jackson Financial Inc. on 13 September 2021,
(ii) Adjustment of awards granted under the Annual Incentive Plan with respect to the demerger of Jackson Financial Inc. on 13 September 2021,
The number of additional shares accumulated is based on the ten-day average of the Prudential plc share price from 20 September to 1 October 2021 and on the Jackson Financial Inc. share price that regular shareholders received if they used the Company share sale facility shortly after the demerger.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
(i)
Nil
15,302
(ii)
Nil
3,819
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
19,121
Nil
e)
Date of the transactions
2021-10-13
f)
Place of the transactions
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
James Turner
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Prudential plc
b)
LEI
5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB0007099541
b)
Nature of the transaction(s)
(i) Adjustment of awards granted under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan with respect to the demerger of Jackson Financial Inc. on 13 September 2021,
(ii) Adjustment of awards granted under the Annual Incentive Plan with respect to the demerger of Jackson Financial Inc. on 13 September 2021,
The number of additional shares accumulated is based on the ten-day average of the Prudential plc share price from 20 September to 1 October 2021 and on the Jackson Financial Inc. share price that regular shareholders received if they used the Company share sale facility shortly after the demerger.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
(i)
Nil
14,071
(ii)
Nil
3,124
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
17,195
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction(s)
2021-10-13
f)
Place of the transaction(s)
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Jolene Chen
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Human Resources Director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Prudential plc
b)
LEI
5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB0007099541
b)
Nature of the transaction(s)
(i) Adjustment of awards granted under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan with respect to the demerger of Jackson Financial Inc. on 13 September 2021,
(ii) Adjustment of awards granted under the PCA Long Term Incentive Plan with respect to the demerger of Jackson Financial Inc. on 13 September 2021,
(iii) Adjustment of awards granted under the PCA Deferred Bonus Plan with respect to the demerger of Jackson Financial Inc. on 13 September 2021,
(iv) Adjustment of awards granted under the Annual Incentive Plan with respect to the demerger of Jackson Financial Inc. on 13 September 2021,
The number of additional shares accumulated is based on the ten-day average of the Prudential plc share price from 20 September to 1 October 2021 and on the Jackson Financial Inc. share price that regular shareholders received if they used the Company share sale facility shortly after the demerger.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
(i)
Nil
5,260
(ii)
Nil
968
(iii)
Nil
2,011
(iv)
Nil
519
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
8,758
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction(s)
2021-10-13
f)
Place of the transaction(s)
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Nicolaos Nicandrou
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive, Prudential Corporation Asia (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Prudential plc
b)
LEI
5493001Z3ZE83NGK8Y12
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5 pence each
GB0007099541
b)
Nature of the transaction(s)
(i) Adjustment of awards granted under the Prudential Long Term Incentive Plan with respect to the demerger of Jackson Financial Inc. on 13 September 2021,
(ii) Adjustment of awards granted under the Annual Incentive Plan with respect to the demerger of Jackson Financial Inc. on 13 September 2021,
The number of additional shares accumulated is based on the ten-day average of the Prudential plc share price from 20 September to 1 October 2021 and on the Jackson Financial Inc. share price that regular shareholders received if they used the Company share sale facility shortly after the demerger.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
(i)
Nil
22,030
(ii)
Nil
5,557
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
27,587
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction(s)
2021-10-13
f)
Place of the transaction(s)
London Stock Exchange
Additional information
About Prudential plc
Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management, with a focus on Asia and Africa. The business helps people get the most out of life, by making healthcare affordable and accessible and by promoting financial inclusion. Prudential protects people's wealth, helps them grow their assets, and empowers them to save for their goals. The business has more than 17 million life customers in Asia and Africa and is listed on stock exchanges in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York. Prudential is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc. a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America, nor with The Prudential Assurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of M&G plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom.
Contact
Jennie Webb, Share Plans and Share Capital Manager, +44 (0)20 3977 9750
Sylvia Edwards, Deputy Group Secretary, +44 (0)20 3977 9214

Disclaimer

Prudential plc published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
