  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Prudential plc
  News
  7. Summary
    PRU   GB0007099541

PRUDENTIAL PLC

(PRU)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:04 2023-02-03 am EST
1354.00 GBX   +0.59%
02/05Prudential : Prudence Foundation and Red Cross Red Crescent collaborate to tackle the health impact of heat, air pollution, and humidity
PU
01/31Barclays cuts Relx; Jefferies raises Team17
AN
01/30European Equities Start the Week Modestly Higher Amid German GDP Contraction
MT
Prudential : Prudence Foundation and Red Cross Red Crescent collaborate to tackle the health impact of heat, air pollution, and humidity

02/05/2023 | 10:50pm EST
06 Feb 2023

Prudence Foundation and Red Cross Red Crescent collaborate to tackle the health impact of heat, air pollution, and humidity

Hong Kong, 6 February 2023 - The Prudence Foundation and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) through its specialist Climate Centre today announced a partnership to explore the impact of air pollution, extreme heat, and humidity on population health.

The Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential plc, works across markets in Asia and Africa to support education, health, and safety in communities.

Both humidity and air pollution are known to adversely impact health during periods of extreme heat. This 18-month research project aims to identify the groups that are most vulnerable to these leading environmental risks, and to motivate early actions to improve health outcomes.

It will identify important gaps in current health literature and culminate in a pilot study comprising an action plan to address the health impact of climate change in an Asian city.

Marc Fancy, Executive Director of Prudence Foundation said, "Through the Foundation and our partnership with IFRC, we aim to build community resilience against climate change. The findings of the research will inform us on how we can continue to develop relevant solutions to improve the long-term health and well-being of the global community."

Dr. Meghan Bailey, Head of Social Protection and Health at the Climate Centre, elaborated on the importance of this type of research, "Studies on compound risks are particularly important as they are better aligned with real-life exposure. This research will contribute to our understanding of the health impacts of heatwaves and what actions should be prioritised in a context of high levels of air pollution and humidity."

The Climate Centre of IFRC incorporates expertise on early warning systems. It has helped Red Cross Red Crescent National Societies and their partners establish early warning systems in more than 50 countries. In the last few years, the Climate Centre has championed research, advocacy, and action on heatwaves globally.

END

Media Enquiries:

Media
Kho Hui-Yi Email: kho.hui.yi@prudential.com.hk

About Prudence Foundation
Prudence Foundation is the community investment arm of Prudential plc in Asia and Africa. Its mission is to create a better future for communities by making them safer and more resilient to life's risks. The Foundation runs regional programmes as well as local programmes in partnership with NGOs, governments and the private sector in order to maximise the impact of its efforts. Prudence Foundation leverages Prudential's long term mindset and geographical scale to make communities safer, more secure and more resilient. The Foundation is a Hong Kong registered charitable entity.

For more information please visit: www.prudencefoundation.com


Attachments

Disclaimer

Prudential plc published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 03:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
