Prudential : Prudence Foundation and Red Cross Red Crescent collaborate to tackle the health impact of heat, air pollution, and humidity

06 Feb 2023

Hong Kong, 6 February 2023 - The Prudence Foundation and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) through its specialist Climate Centre today announced a partnership to explore the impact of air pollution, extreme heat, and humidity on population health.

The Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential plc, works across markets in Asia and Africa to support education, health, and safety in communities.

Both humidity and air pollution are known to adversely impact health during periods of extreme heat. This 18-month research project aims to identify the groups that are most vulnerable to these leading environmental risks, and to motivate early actions to improve health outcomes.

It will identify important gaps in current health literature and culminate in a pilot study comprising an action plan to address the health impact of climate change in an Asian city.

Marc Fancy, Executive Director of Prudence Foundation said, "Through the Foundation and our partnership with IFRC, we aim to build community resilience against climate change. The findings of the research will inform us on how we can continue to develop relevant solutions to improve the long-term health and well-being of the global community."

Dr. Meghan Bailey, Head of Social Protection and Health at the Climate Centre, elaborated on the importance of this type of research, "Studies on compound risks are particularly important as they are better aligned with real-life exposure. This research will contribute to our understanding of the health impacts of heatwaves and what actions should be prioritised in a context of high levels of air pollution and humidity."

The Climate Centre of IFRC incorporates expertise on early warning systems. It has helped Red Cross Red Crescent National Societies and their partners establish early warning systems in more than 50 countries. In the last few years, the Climate Centre has championed research, advocacy, and action on heatwaves globally.

