Prudential : Terms of Reference of Group Audit Committee
01/04/2021 | 01:58pm EST
Prudential plc
Terms of Reference: Group Audit Committee
1. Constitution and Purpose
The Committee is constituted by the Board of Directors with the purpose of assisting the
Board in meeting its responsibilities for the integrity of the Group's financial reporting including the effectiveness of the internal control and risk management system and for monitoring the effectiveness and objectivity of internal and external auditors.
The remit of the Committee concerns the whole of the Group's businesses and it has oversight responsibility for financial reporting, internal control and audit processes across the Group and for monitoring the activities of Business Unit audit committees, as part of the overall governance guidelines for subsidiaries agreed with the Nomination & Governance Committee.
Where there is a perceived overlap of responsibilities between the Group Audit Committee and the Group Risk Committee, the respective committee chairs will have the discretion to agree the most appropriate committee to fulfil any obligation.
Where the Committee requests any reviews to be carried out which have an impact on the Group Risk Committee, the Group Audit Committee Chair will liaise with the Group Risk Committee Chair to determine the most appropriate way to update the Group Risk Committee.
2. Membership
The Committee shall comprise at least three members, all of whom shall be independent Non-executive Directors. One member should be a member of the Group Risk Committee. The Chair of the Board should not be a member.
Appointments to the Committee are made by the Board on the recommendation of the Nomination & Governance Committee and in consultation with the Group Audit Committee Chair.
The Board shall appoint the Group Audit Committee Chair who shall be an independent Non-executive Director.
The Committee as a whole should have competence relevant to the life insurance and asset management sector. At least one member shall:
meet the requirements of having competence in accounting and/or auditing as set out in the Disclosure and Transparency Rules;
be determined by the Board to have recent and relevant financial experience as specified in the UK Corporate Governance Code;
Prudential Plc
Page 1 of 8
Terms of reference - Group Audit Committee
Effective 1 January 2021
Approved by the Board on 3 December 2020
have appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise as required by the Hong Kong Listing Rules; and
meet the requirements of the audit committee financial expert as defined in the Sarbanes Oxley Act 2002.
Secretary
The Company Secretary or their nominee shall act as the secretary of the Committee and will ensure that the Committee receives information and papers in a timely manner to enable full and proper consideration to be given to the business of the meeting.
Meetings
The Committee will meet at least four times a year and otherwise as required.
Meetings of the Committee shall be called by the secretary of the Committee at the request of the Group Audit Committee Chair or any of its members, or at the request of the external auditor or the Group Chief Internal Auditor if they consider it necessary.
In the absence of the Group Audit Committee Chair and/or an appointed deputy, the remaining members present shall elect one of themselves to chair the meeting.
Only members of the Committee have the right to attend Committee meetings. However, a standing invitation will be issued to all Non-executive Directors to attend with the consent of the Committee Chair, and the following individuals would be expected to attend meetings on a regular basis:
the Chair of the Board;
the Group Chief Executive;
the Group Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer;
the Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer;
the Group Chief Internal Auditor; and
the external auditor.
Other individuals may be invited by the Group Audit Committee Chair to attend for all or part of any meeting, as and when appropriate.
The Committee will meet privately with the external auditor at least twice a year and with the Group Chief Internal Auditor and the Group Resilience Director at least once a year without the presence of the Executives.
A quorum is two members of the Committee.
Unless otherwise agreed, reasonable notice of each meeting together with an agenda of items to be discussed and supporting papers shall be provided to each member of the Committee and any other attendee as required.
Prudential Plc
Page 2 of 8
Terms of reference - Group Audit Committee
Effective 1 January 2021
Approved by the Board on 3 December 2020
5. Minutes
The secretary or their nominee shall minute the proceedings and decisions of all Committee meetings and retain copies of the papers.
Minutes of Committee meetings shall be circulated to Committee members, the Board and, where appropriate, other meeting attendees.
6. Engagement with shareholders
The Group Audit Committee Chair should seek engagement with shareholders on significant matters related to the Committee's areas of responsibility. In particular, they shall attend the annual general meeting to answer shareholder questions on the
Committee's activities.
7. Duties
The Committee is responsible for:
Financial reporting
Monitoring the integrity of the Group's Annual Report and Accounts and any other periodic financial reporting, as well as the Company's financial statements, reviewing the accounting policies adopted and any changes to them, decisions taken regarding major areas of judgement, significant adjustments resulting from the audit, the going concern assumption, the long term viability statement and compliance with accounting standards, listing rules, legal, regulatory and other reporting requirements, taking into account the external auditor's views. The Committee will review and report to the Board on significant financial reporting issues and judgements which those statements contain having regard to matters communicated to it by the auditor.
Reviewing and challenging where necessary:
The methods used to account for significant or unusual transactions where different approaches are possible;
The clarity and completeness of disclosures in the financial statements and the context in which the statements are made; and
All material information presented with the financial statements, including the strategic report and the corporate governance statements relating to the audit and to risk management.
Carrying out an initial review of any other statements, including regulatory reporting, which require board approval and which contain financial information, where an initial review would be practicable and consistent with any prompt reporting requirements under any law or regulation including the Listing Rules, Prospectus Rules and Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook.
Monitoring the financial reporting process and submitting recommendations or proposals to the Board to ensure its integrity.
Monitoring the statutory audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements, in particular, its performance, taking into account any findings and conclusions by the
Prudential Plc
Page 3 of 8
Terms of reference - Group Audit Committee
Effective 1 January 2021
Approved by the Board on 3 December 2020
Financial Reporting Council.
Informing the Board of the outcome of the statutory audit, explaining how the audit contributed to the integrity of financial reporting and the role of the Committee in the process.
Reviewing confirmation from the Disclosure Committee before the publication of any financial statements, other financial reporting and associated announcements, that it has completed its reviews and that it recommends their submission to the Board.
Reviewing the litigation report and the proposed litigation statement for inclusion in any financial reporting.
Reviewing and endorsing the disclosures made on the activities of the Committee in the Annual Report.
Narrative Reporting
Reviewing and providing advice to the Board as to whether, to the best of the Committee's belief the Group's Annual Report and Accounts, taken as a whole,
is fair, balanced and understandable; and
provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's performance, business model and strategy and whether such information supports the
Board's statement on these matters in the Group's Annual Report and Accounts required under the Corporate Governance Code;
recognising that certain parts of this assessment are reserved to the Board and providing such additional assurance as the Board may reasonably require regarding the reliability of financial information submitted to it.
Internal control and risk management system
Considering any findings of major investigations of internal control over financial reporting matters and management's response to these.
Keeping under review the framework and effectiveness of the Group's system of internal control, which includes financial reporting, risk management, the adequacy of resources, qualifications and experience of accounting, internal audit, and financial reporting staff and their training programmes.
Seeking assurance from management that they have performed their duty in ensuring an effective system of internal control is in place and reviewing any approvals for deviations from the Group-wide minimum requirements of the framework.
Reviewing and approving the statements to be included in any financial reporting concerning the effectiveness of internal controls and risk management.
Prudential Plc
Page 4 of 8
Terms of reference - Group Audit Committee
Effective 1 January 2021
Approved by the Board on 3 December 2020
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.