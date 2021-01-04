Prudential : Terms of Reference of Group Audit Committee

Monitoring the integrity of the Group's Annual Report and Accounts and any other periodic financial reporting, as well as the Company's financial statements, reviewing the accounting policies adopted and any changes to them, decisions taken regarding major areas of judgement, significant adjustments resulting from the audit, the going concern assumption, the long term viability statement and compliance with accounting standards, listing rules, legal, regulatory and other reporting requirements, taking into account the external auditor's views. The Committee will review and report to the Board on significant financial reporting issues and judgements which those statements contain having regard to matters communicated to it by the auditor.